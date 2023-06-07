Sam Hill is Back to Take on a Full Season of World Cup Downhill Racing

Press Release: Nukeproof

“I've always wanted to come back to Downhill, this time round, it’s a new challenge, new focus and something to get excited about”

He’s a man that redefined the speed of downhill racing, winning no less than eight World Titles across both Downhill and Enduro Disciplines. The Australian legend Sam Hill has nothing to prove. But after 5 years successful years racing Enduro, Sam is swapping his Nukeproof Mega for a new Dissent Carbon Downhill bike all set on a return to the sport he loves; downhill racing.- Sam HillThe opening round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Leinzerheide will see Sam roll out of the start hut for the opening round of a full season of downhill racing. The full gang is back with Jacy Shumilak again supporting SAM as his mechanic.Huge thank you to the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing sponsors for supporting Sam’s goals this year.