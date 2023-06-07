Sam Hill is Back to Take on a Full Season of World Cup Downhill Racing

Jun 7, 2023
Nukeproof  
2023 MTB World Cup Lenzerheide

Press Release: Nukeproof

He’s a man that redefined the speed of downhill racing, winning no less than eight World Titles across both Downhill and Enduro Disciplines. The Australian legend Sam Hill has nothing to prove. But after 5 years successful years racing Enduro, Sam is swapping his Nukeproof Mega for a new Dissent Carbon Downhill bike all set on a return to the sport he loves; downhill racing.

2023 MTB World Cup Lenzerheide

“I've always wanted to come back to Downhill, this time round, it’s a new challenge, new focus and something to get excited about”
- Sam Hill

The opening round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Leinzerheide will see Sam roll out of the start hut for the opening round of a full season of downhill racing. The full gang is back with Jacy Shumilak again supporting SAM as his mechanic.

2023 MTB World Cup Lenzerheide

Huge thank you to the Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing sponsors for supporting Sam’s goals this year.


6 Comments

  • 6 0
 Sam Hill on the Down Hill. Nice.
  • 1 0
 I've truly no idea how fast he'll be, but I do know he'll be a joy to behold. Hardly seen any footage of him since his EWS-winning days so it will be a real treat to get some more.
  • 1 0
 ..going flat out on flats! Gnarly.
  • 1 0
 I just hope he makes it to the main event.
  • 1 0
 Michelin as a sponsor but blacked out /no name tires?
  • 1 0
 Let's go!!!





