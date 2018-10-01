Team CRC Celebrate Hill's EWS Victory

Every team dreams of having a World Champion rider on their roster and it doesn’t happen too often or ever in many cases! Yesterday we were very proud to achieve this goal with not just one World Champion but two.I’m going to keep this one short and I think the images the photographers captured will tell the story.Sam Hill backed his 2017 World Championship Enduro World Series title up with the 2018 title in Finale Ligure, Italy, after eight hard-fought races all around the world and Elliott Heap managed to win his first World Championship title in the under-21 men’s category.What an achievement guys we are all so proud of you.The final round of the series was in the famous and beautiful Finale Ligure on the Italian Rivera.Sam had his wife Bridget and eldest son Bam out with him for the race and all he needed to do was to place in the top 40 as he had done all the hard work at the previous seven rounds to have a significant points lead in the pro men’s category. But it’s still not an easy task riding fast, not crashing and getting injured and keeping your bike in one piece over four brutal stages in a big day of mountain biking.Although he was super nervous, Sam rode smart and safe all day and finished ninth in Finale, becoming the Enduro World Champion for the second year in a row.What an amazing achievement and Sam has once again proved he is one of the best and most successful mountain bike racers there has ever been. Well done Sam on behalf of everyone involved with the team, we are so proud of you. Thank you.Elliott Heap had a much closer battle on his hands, having to beat his closest rival, Frenchman Theotim Trabac, on the day. Elliott handled the pressure and rode as hard as he ever has and won the race with a second, second, first and third place in the four stages to win the day and the Under-21 World Championship title.What an amazing young rider Elliott is and again on behalf of everyone involved we are so proud of you mate. Congratulations and thank you.After the race and a few too many drinks, we all got a bit emotional and tears of joy were shed, but it just proves how much effort we all put in travelling the world, training, preparing and being away from our loved ones and families.It’s been amazing having our newest rider Kelan Grant on the team this year who is such a great person and rider. He’s not had the best overall season with injuries and crashes pushing his limits on the world series, but he has had some great individual stage results and we know he will achieve his goals in the future.Thanks for being amazing Kelan, it’s great to have you as part of our amazing team.A massive thank you to Jacy for another amazing job keeping Sam’s bike perfect and all your commitment and help and we wish you the very best becoming a father in the very near future.Huge thanks also to Ewan for a great first season working for the team, you’ve done a great job mate and fitting into the world circuit no problem.Thanks to Salva, Fraser and Kike for the amazing videos and photos all year and all our sponsors for their support.Also a huge thanks to Rob from Nukeproof for all his hard work and passion, Michael Cowan for giving us this opportunity and all the great guys and girls at CRC / Wiggle that all help in the background at the offices.Last but not least I would like to thank my wife Michelle my kids, Mya and Harrison for keeping it all together at home, I miss you all and love you very much.That’s it for 2018 and it’s a season we will never forget.CheersNigel.