Sam Hill: My Way - Video
Mar 24, 2017 at 11:07
Mar 24, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Alex Rankin delivers the goods as Sam Hill visits his old stomping grounds and rips it up on his home turf.
@ChainReactionCycles
/
@Nukeproofinternational
20 Comments
+ 7
bcamapgnolo
(50 mins ago)
My question: Would it be harder to go from Cross Country (tons of slow twitch fitness and maybe not a ton of bike handling skills) to Enduro, or from DH (tons of bike handling skills and great fast twitch, explosive power) to Enduro.
7 stages, one day? 6h on a bike with DH skill required?
I would think DH to Enduro would have a higher success ratio than say, Endurance / XC rider to Enduro?
I started out as a roadie and went single speed and then rigid XC frame and now ride a Capra and V10, and even though I have a decent amount of fitness, I'm always wishing I had started out in BMX or DH and could add fitness each season.
For me, adding skill and muscle memory in tech sections seems more work and discipline than adding fitness. . .
I hope Sam crushes it this season! I can't wait to see how it plays out.
+ 1
bashhard
(31 mins ago)
Also you can turn fast-twitch fibres into slow-twitch ones but not the other way round, so it's easier to build stamina than to build explosiveness
+ 1
dimetera413
(30 mins ago)
I went from DH to Enduro. It was pretty hard fitness wise. DH riding is physically demanding but enduro demands the physicality of DH....PLUS the fitness of XC.
+ 5
rbbrandon23
(49 mins ago)
genuine. i'll go ride my bike now.
+ 4
metaam
(51 mins ago)
Dust. Oh yes, I remember it well.
+ 3
iian
(27 mins ago)
Me too, June 3rd 2010 was a hell of an afternoon.
+ 1
gbcarmona
(12 mins ago)
I'm starting to forget that memory...bloody UK weather!?
What a cool guy...makes it look so easy!
+ 3
JoseBravo
(48 mins ago)
The King, we will miss seeing you on the DH circuit. I hope he gets good results on enduro
+ 4
Normalfanofolk
(28 mins ago)
"Some dirty dog's straightlined your corner"
+ 1
johan90
(22 mins ago)
Might have step away from WC downhill but you sir are still as rad as ever both on and off the bike!
+ 1
shaun-ridefast-michael
(17 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=bIFM1SC0DxU
...Sam's edits have changed A LOT!!
+ 3
robito
(47 mins ago)
Sam Hill's The Cure
+ 1
BMXrad
(55 mins ago)
Sam up and down Hill, lost winning dh speed goes full enduro and look as fast as funk with it.
+ 2
Muckal
(43 mins ago)
Such cool guy. Lets the rides do the talking. Awesome.
+ 1
jeremadh
(47 mins ago)
Hill back to Downhill in 2017 or not ?
+ 2
JoseBravo
(46 mins ago)
sadly not
+ 1
atrokz
(33 mins ago)
Don't be surprised to see him race a few here and there.
+ 1
trails801
(30 mins ago)
Hope he has a good season.
+ 1
oneheckler
(8 mins ago)
Just go Sam,go go go
+ 1
nozes
(35 mins ago)
Sir Sam Hill.
