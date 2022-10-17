Sam Hill Shares Injury Update Post Crankworx Cairns Crash

Thought I’d give everyone a little update since my crash in Cairns at Crankworx.



Since coming back to Perth and meeting my surgeon, the damage isn’t as bad as first expected. I had surgery today and all went well. My back fractures are stable, my shoulder needed a clean up inside the joint after my dislocation as I had some hematomas / tendon repairs. Can’t thank my surgeon Benny and his team enough for getting me in so quick and the care given. As for my recovery, not to sure what time frame I’m looking at but I’m glad I’ve got some time to heal up. I had a few events lined up to race in Australia this off season to get myself back to where I wanna be but unfortunately these accidents happen. It's frustrating because I was finally finding my rhythm again after a shit couple years and then this. I’ve got a goal, a plan I wanna achieve for myself and I know I will get there. Big things coming for next year so hopefully recovery goes smooth and I can get back on track to where I need to be for racing in 2023.



Want to say a big thank you to everyone for the messages and support this past week, really appreciate it legends. It’s sick to see how many of you were so keen to watch me ride DH again. Also a massive thank you to my wife for stopping everything on her holiday with the kids to help sort me and my wing out, yet again and get us home. Love ya @mrssamhill__ — Sam Hill