Sam Hill Signs with Fox for Helmets & Goggles

Sam Hill has signed with Fox Racing for helmets and goggles after previously riding for 100%. The news was finally revealed this morning after a week of teasing on social media.
|I’m beyond stoked to announce a new lid sponsor. I’ll be wearing Fox helmets and goggles for the next couple of seasons. Fox has always been a brand I’ve really liked and It’s awesome to finally be a part of their team.
Now my shoulder is healing up fine, I can’t wait to get back racing soon with my new RPC helmet and Vue goggles helping me stay safe and hunt down my goals for 2022.
23 Comments
Congrats sir!
Syndicate...Hill...
Post a Comment