close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Sam Hill Signs with Fox for Helmets & Goggles

Feb 23, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  

Sam Hill has signed with Fox Racing for helmets and goggles after previously riding for 100%. The news was finally revealed this morning after a week of teasing on social media.

bigquotesI’m beyond stoked to announce a new lid sponsor. I’ll be wearing Fox helmets and goggles for the next couple of seasons. Fox has always been a brand I’ve really liked and It’s awesome to finally be a part of their team.

Now my shoulder is healing up fine, I can’t wait to get back racing soon with my new RPC helmet and Vue goggles helping me stay safe and hunt down my goals for 2022.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Fox Clothing Sam Hill


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral 125 - A Trail Bike With Enduro Geometry
66082 views
An Update on Pinkbike & Beta MTB
54449 views
Opinion: Nobody is Talking About 1 of the Most Interesting Team Moves of the Winter
47990 views
Bike Check: Remy Morton's Chainless 26"/24" Mini-Mullet Park Bike
43901 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 20 in 2022
40472 views
Slack Randoms: $50 3D Printed Titanium Bottle Openers, Adjustable Bottom Bracket Heights, Homemade Rope Spokes & More
39590 views
Vali Höll to Race EWS & 4 Other Surprises From the EWS Team Release
36086 views
Discovery to Broadcast World Cup Coverage from 2023
34896 views

23 Comments

  • 20 5
 The Vue must be great from those googles.
  • 3 2
 That's a terrible pun. Take my up-vote.
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: terrible puns = top comments
  • 7 0
 I was secretly hoping he would return to TLD...
  • 1 1
 Same. But TLD are not even close to what they once where imo.
  • 4 0
 Roll on the start of the EWS.
  • 3 0
 Roll off the start of the EWS
  • 1 0
 wonder why he is still racing. With recent videos I was sure the man would just chill and enjoy family life. He seems to be very happy back home without all the traveling
  • 1 0
 because he wants to?! simple as that
  • 6 4
 Just to let you know he was their second choice after i turned them down.
  • 2 0
 I too have chosen to ride this season without a helmet/goggles sponsor.
  • 3 1
 Hope it doesn’t cause a chain reaction.
  • 3 1
 What in the Sam Hill is going here?


Congrats sir!
  • 2 0
 Pique helmet week news right here.
  • 2 0
 Can i have your old helmet?
  • 1 0
 Fox has some credits to spend after part ways with Specialized Bruni/Iles!

Syndicate...Hill...
  • 1 0
 Please Fox don't try and make the Sam Hill knee pad better just leave it be we all love it the way it is.
  • 4 3
 Is he 100% fox or fox 100%?
  • 1 0
 I guess Discovery Channel doesn't make bike hats?
  • 2 0
 Sam Hill review tomorrow
  • 1 0
 Sick looking Helmet btw!
  • 1 1
 Sam Hill for President
  • 1 2
 Sam is the King of the Hill

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009589
Mobile Version of Website