Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes

Pretty stoked to be working with the iconic Foes brand and Brent Foes on an exciting new project. Check out my new Custom Mixer Enduro bike and Ridgeback trail bike.



Can’t wait to get riding them at this weekend's Dirt High Promotions 15,000.



A huge thanks to Foes Racing, Renthal, Michelin, Rapid Racer Products and SRAM for their support with this project.



Lots more to come over the next few months so keep tuned legends! — Sam Hill