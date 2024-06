Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes

Pretty stoked to be working with the iconic Foes brand and Brent Foes on an exciting new project. Check out my new Custom Mixer Enduro bike and Ridgeback trail bike.



Can’t wait to get riding them at this weekend's Dirt High Promotions 15,000.



A huge thanks to Foes Racing, Renthal, Michelin, Rapid Racer Products and SRAM for their support with this project.



Lots more to come over the next few months so keep tuned legends! — Sam Hill

We’re thrilled to unveil The Foes Project



We’ve teamed up with the legendary Foes Racing and Brent Foes to bring you something truly special. Check out Sam Hill’s new customer mixer enduro bike, a testament to this iconic collaboration.



A massive shoutout to all our amazing sponsors for making this possible. — The Foes Project

Following months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Sam Hill is working with the Foes brand and Brent Foes as part of a new project.After the owners of Nukeproof , Wiggle CRC, was bought by the Frasers Group at the start of the year , Sam Hill was left without a team and bike sponsor at the beginning of the year. Following a few months of uncertainty about what was next for Hill, we now know he is working with the Foes brand.Details are slim about what the “exciting new project” involving the Foes brand and Brent Foes will be, but more details are said to be coming in the next few months.You can follow The Foes Project on social media here