Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes

May 30, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

Following months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Sam Hill is working with the Foes brand and Brent Foes as part of a new project.

After the owners of Nukeproof , Wiggle CRC, was bought by the Frasers Group at the start of the year, Sam Hill was left without a team and bike sponsor at the beginning of the year. Following a few months of uncertainty about what was next for Hill, we now know he is working with the Foes brand.

Details are slim about what the “exciting new project” involving the Foes brand and Brent Foes will be, but more details are said to be coming in the next few months.

bigquotesPretty stoked to be working with the iconic Foes brand and Brent Foes on an exciting new project. Check out my new Custom Mixer Enduro bike and Ridgeback trail bike.

Can’t wait to get riding them at this weekend's Dirt High Promotions 15,000.

A huge thanks to Foes Racing, Renthal, Michelin, Rapid Racer Products and SRAM for their support with this project.

Lots more to come over the next few months so keep tuned legends! Sam Hill

bigquotesWe’re thrilled to unveil The Foes Project

We’ve teamed up with the legendary Foes Racing and Brent Foes to bring you something truly special. Check out Sam Hill’s new customer mixer enduro bike, a testament to this iconic collaboration.

A massive shoutout to all our amazing sponsors for making this possible. The Foes Project

You can follow The Foes Project on social media here.

Racing and Events Racing Rumours Foes Sam Hill


116 Comments
  • 218 0
 As long as it's bright red with a gigantic coil shock and upside down forks I'm all in.
  • 16 0
 Only if I can buy it on BeyondBikes.com.
  • 15 0
 And Hydro-Formed.
  • 28 1
 YES! Bring back the Curnutt!
  • 8 0
 I demand the return of 30mm axles and 4-bolt rotors!
  • 9 15
flag Compositepro (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Do foes have an ebike for elderly world cup racers yet
  • 13 0
 Imagine seeing Foes on the DHWC circuit again i hope he still goes for that season on the big bike
  • 2 2
 @jomacba: I prefer deeznut.
  • 5 0
 @Superboost: Somehow, I'm not surprised.
  • 1 0
 @jomacba: Ha!
  • 2 0
 I hope it has at least 250mm of travel.
  • 99 2
 That's something I didn't expect. Much like the Spanish Inquisition.
  • 14 63
flag homerjm (3 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Spanish Inquisition is all gone,what are you talking about?
  • 94 0
 @homerjm: Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition, it's one main weapon is surprise. And fear. Two main weapons.......
  • 19 0
 @homerjm: Monty Phyton's Flying Circus.
  • 43 0
 @krka73: It is a good one,I learn something new about Monty Phyton´s hehehehe,Thanks!
  • 8 0
 @krka73: wait, let me try... Minty Photons? Ah damn it.
  • 5 0
 @homerjm: just give it a little while. The Spanish Inquisition comes when one expects it least.
  • 3 0
 @paulskibum: man of culture!!!
  • 1 2
 @redguy13: old
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: Tony M. Nyphots Flying Risccu
  • 47 0
 Is this foes real?
  • 11 1
 The fat pedal thunder, foes down under!
  • 7 0
 Foe sho
  • 43 0
 Pinkbike was down for maintenance because they knew this was going to be huge and needed to prepare
  • 29 0
 They need to get Missy back on as the female rider.
  • 23 0
 The word Legend get shown around too easily but in this case it's pretty accurate for both Sam and Foes. Let's not forge that Foes was doing mullet bikes WAY before anyone else hopped onto that bandwagon.
  • 12 0
 Yes!!!! So excited for Sam and Foes! I hope they both can tap into their full potential and build something strong and really exciting!
  • 12 0
 Badass, aluminium, handmade USA made bikes, flat pedal thunder, and Sam Hill giving throttle…!! What more could you ask for…? This is rad..!!!
  • 4 0
 Did not know the Dutch discovery commentators commented on pinkbike too
  • 2 0
 @Merijn1: Haha!! \m/
  • 14 0
 Even Chuck Norris is impressed with this news!
  • 11 0
 Sam Hill AND Foes racing together could be a winning formula. I am all for it!
  • 11 0
 Iconic rider + Iconic Innovator brand = Magic!!! Excited to see what this partnership brings to light!
  • 4 5
 I believe the term "disruptor" is preferred in current parlance.
Iconic rider + Iconic Disruptor Brand = Magic!!!
  • 1 0
 @los36: "disruptor"... I know Brent Foes to be both kind and brilliant. He pioneered long travel Mtb's and I think he's likely to create something really outstanding with Sam Hill. Truth told, I guess I'm a "disruptor" too, so yep, thanks for the compliment!
  • 11 0
 I am excited like am 17 again. He should start as the last rider on every world cup regardless the quality or semi
  • 1 0
 *qualification
  • 6 0
 We need a "Protected Legends" class to run at the beginning of select WC rounds.
  • 1 0
 @CamNeelyCantWheelie: Plenty of Legends Football (Soccer for you Wink ) teams have toured the world playing Legends Games - RedbullTV should put on a Legends Race. Rob Warner, Sam Hill, Nigel Page, Steve Peat & Josh Bryceland, Mick & Tracey Hannah, Fabians still frothing.....Rachel Atherton, Tracey Moseley.....few of em have pretty recently been on the RedBull payroll, plenty still riding too......
  • 7 1
 Hope this sparks a Foes catalogue-wide redesign and renaissance. They have been irrelevant for years, but with sick heritage, history, and now Sam, would be nice to see them kicking ass with modern geo frames. More excited for this than most of the other boutique whatever-brands.
  • 6 0
 A push industries sponsorship would be cool, foes with an inverted fork and coil shock…. Battling it out against WAO on a vorsprung Telum and vorsprung’s imaginary fork. A true treat for any bona fide mental masturbator.
  • 2 0
 Push doesn't have a DH fork. Manitou, Intend, or BOS
  • 2 0
 @wburnes: those does look like enduro bikes to me. That what Sam Hill is doing these days….
  • 4 0
 I never really liked any of Foes bikes. But, for sure had a ton of respect for Brent Foes. Seemed like the mad scientist type. Sam is older now, but if he will still have his same mechanic, and then Foes working with them, it could be something special. Never would have imagined this pairing though.
  • 3 0
 One just has to be amazed at the wisdom of those investment groups… first on the agenda: fire staff and get rid of a true icon of the sport. Anyhow, looking forward to see an iconic rider on an iconic bike. If only the shocks were longer in those bikes…
  • 1 1
 Vulture Capitalism at its antifinest.......
  • 6 0
 Speechless.
  • 4 3
 Foes has a great legacy, can make cool stuff, but they've been irrelevant boomer bikes for years - having someone with talent and a pulse on modern riding to get them back on point design wise... I'd ride a Foes. I wanted a Fly back in the day, even after one cracked through a water bottle mount during some magazine's testing...
  • 1 0
 “Irrelevant boomers” might not be particularly interesting to you, but they are extremely interesting & relevant to bike brands as a whole - that’s the biggest buying group within the cycling customer base. There’s a lot more 40/50/60 somethings out there actually buying product each year (and hence funding the entire industry) then there are Shredtastic 15/25 Yr olds doing so.
Probably partly why Foes are still cranking out quality frames without overly wild geo (and selling what they require each year to stay turning over comfortably in the bike sphere), while some other similar heritage brands have either bitten the dust or become barely recognizable over time (cough, Intense, cough)
  • 5 0
 Foes for the win!!
  • 5 0
 What pedals are those?!?
  • 3 0
 Renthal
  • 2 1
 So does he have a DC fork on the enduro model (forgetting that name?) Still have never seen on in the wild (western NC or well... anywhere) so I am not schooled on which model is what off the toppa my head...
  • 4 0
 This is the news that broke pinkbike- Feckin legends
  • 2 0
 So stoked for this. Saved up for so long to get a 2:1 mono back in the day and best bike Ive ever owned (taking the era into account). Would love to see a new DH from Foes.
  • 2 0
 Excellent news, I'm a Sam and Foes fan, I hope his presence elevates the brand as opposed to him fading away with outdated product.
  • 1 0
 He'll be looking for a retirement gig so no doubt he'll be looking to build the brand with Brent as team mates. Something he can carry on doing for years.
  • 1 0
 I remember seeing people around occasionally with a foes bike back maybe 10-15yr ago. Do they have a racing history or?

Stoked for Sam. New projects are fun, and love seeing him still involved in the sport.
  • 4 0
 Customer mixer haha.
  • 2 0
 All Bryan Johnson needed to reverse aging was this press release, not millions of dollars!
  • 3 0
 Hello, left field is that you?
  • 2 0
 Rad to see a brand like Foes scooping up a good rider. Fingers crossed the new project is a WC race team and a DH bike.
  • 3 0
 Foes Mega?

Don’t you think so Greg? …..
  • 2 0
 I always liked Foes (and Sam, duh) and that enduro bike looks really good. color me intrigued
  • 4 0
 Foes before hoes!
  • 1 0
 I hope Jacy comes along as a package deal with Sam! He's as much of a legend a Sam in my eyes. The bike prep and details made all of Sam's accomplishments possible.
  • 1 0
 Yeah Jacy doesn't get enough credit from fans, he was key to making that Iron Horse go so fast, he was way ahead of other mechanics.
  • 3 0
 Sam Foesing Hill!
  • 1 0
 I’ve got some serious ‘90s admiration for Foes. Used to be top of my list of “someday” bikes.
  • 3 0
 Iron Foes Tues-day?
  • 1 0
 A new Foes DH bike would be awesome. Bring back the 30mm axle on USD forks also.
  • 1 2
 I'm not trying to throw any shade on this, but what could Foes possibly be paying Sam for this? It must be an ownership % right?

Can we see him on the new Fat-E railing some corners in the next edit either way?
  • 2 1
 Foes makes large portioin of it's $$ in the offroad truck/car racing from my understanding. At least that has been true in the past...
  • 1 0
 Fat-E at Megavalanche...the glacier section would be nuts.
  • 2 1
 The list of creditors from the CRC bankruptcy suggests he wasn't on a huge salary.
  • 1 0
 @bman33: 30 years ago!
  • 2 0
 He’s I looking like an ozzy biker gang boss
  • 2 0
 Can’t wait to see their DH prototypes!!
  • 1 0
 always stoked for Sam, no matter what he's riding
  • 4 3
 If anyone can still go fast on 2010ish geometry, it's Sam.
  • 2 1
 Too funny, that's exactly what I was thinking! I love Foes, I've ridden a few, but if bike design matters, the only way he'll win on a Foes is if they redesign that suspension and stretch the reach a lot.
  • 2 0
 Yep, Sam´s always ridden shorter cockpits than most of his size. But what comes to geometries, even his Sundays were quite slack. If I remember right, his medium size Sunday had downtube of L-size frame. Head angle were something like 63 degrees.
  • 1 0
 Maybe foes will reissue the F1 fork?
  • 1 0
 In a Steve Irwin accent ‘ Look at his glaaands’
  • 1 0
 I hope he's good with a welder. My old Fly had a tendency for failing.
  • 1 0
 Cool bikes but they need to recheck their geo
  • 1 0
 I thought Sam was all about quiet bikes?
  • 1 0
 Totally rad Foes Racing and Sam Hill this is what I'm talking about
  • 1 0
 Hats off to Foes. Haven't thought about them in years.
  • 1 0
 This is soooo sick!!!!
  • 1 0
 eEnduro
  • 1 1
 Glad to see he's using 105% of the travel on that fork.
  • 1 0
 This makes me happy
  • 1 2
 Foes needs to make a high pivot bike
  • 1 0
 With a idler
Below threshold threads are hidden







