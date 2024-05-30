Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes

Following months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Sam Hill is working with the Foes brand and Brent Foes as part of a new project.
After the owners of Nukeproof , Wiggle CRC, was bought by the Frasers Group at the start of the year
, Sam Hill was left without a team and bike sponsor at the beginning of the year. Following a few months of uncertainty about what was next for Hill, we now know he is working with the Foes brand.
Details are slim about what the “exciting new project” involving the Foes brand and Brent Foes will be, but more details are said to be coming in the next few months.
|Pretty stoked to be working with the iconic Foes brand and Brent Foes on an exciting new project. Check out my new Custom Mixer Enduro bike and Ridgeback trail bike.
Can’t wait to get riding them at this weekend's Dirt High Promotions 15,000.
A huge thanks to Foes Racing, Renthal, Michelin, Rapid Racer Products and SRAM for their support with this project.
Lots more to come over the next few months so keep tuned legends!— Sam Hill
|We’re thrilled to unveil The Foes Project
We’ve teamed up with the legendary Foes Racing and Brent Foes to bring you something truly special. Check out Sam Hill’s new customer mixer enduro bike, a testament to this iconic collaboration.
A massive shoutout to all our amazing sponsors for making this possible.— The Foes Project
.
Iconic rider + Iconic Disruptor Brand = Magic!!!
Probably partly why Foes are still cranking out quality frames without overly wild geo (and selling what they require each year to stay turning over comfortably in the bike sphere), while some other similar heritage brands have either bitten the dust or become barely recognizable over time (cough, Intense, cough)
Stoked for Sam. New projects are fun, and love seeing him still involved in the sport.
Don’t you think so Greg? …..
Can we see him on the new Fat-E railing some corners in the next edit either way?
Paying the bills, providing for wife and kids all while playing with bikes. Still faster than 99% of riders.