INTERVIEWS

Sam Hill Interview: EWS - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Aug 11, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  

Sam Hill isn t the type to give too much away generally keeping to himself but that smile when he found out that victory was his says it all.
INTERVIEW
SAM HILL
DH, Enduro, and What's Next


Sam Hill gave enduro racing a go back in 2015 at the Enduro World Series in Rotorua, New Zealand, where the five-time DH World Champion earned a respectable ninth place. It wasn’t like Sam needed a post-retirement hobby. Quite the opposite: after joining the Chain Reaction team, Hill was once-again smashing out World Cup DH podiums with that quiet, hunter-killer expression his competitors have learned to respect. Downhill fans had little to fear that Hill would jump ship to enduro—the flat-pedal poster child was tagged as a steep-track specialist who lacked the top speed to win on pedaling courses. Or, so it seemed.

The following year, Hill contended a number of EWS races in earnest, ruffling the feathers of the world’s trail bike meisters with a surprising, second place in Wicklow, Ireland, then backing up that performance with a win in Valberg, France. Turns out that the Aussie Downhiller could pedal a bike in earnest, but fan’s worries that Sam might switch to single-crown forks were assuaged, when he skipped the final EWS race to compete in the 2016 DH World Championships.
Sam Hill slides through the last corner in seeding.
Fraser Britton photo


What a weekend for this guy. After two second places finishes at earlier rounds Sam Hill finally put it all together to take the win. Just days after announcing that he will contest the entire series in 2017.
Hill charging for his first EWS victory in Valberg, France.

Hill’s commitment to enduro racing could not be ignored this year. Sam threw in for a full season of EWS racing for 2017 and set his sights on the overall title: Fourth place at round one in Rotorua, New Zealand; Third place at round two in Derby, Tasmania; Fifth place at round three in Machico, Madeira; Second place at round four in Wicklow, Ireland; a sixth at round five in Millau, France; and a first place finish at the most recent EWS held in Aspen, Colorado. Posting consistent results during a season fraught with torrential rains and dangerous conditions is a testament to Hill’s otherworldly skills on the bike, and also to his mission. With two races left on the EWS calendar, Hill stands firmly within reach of his goal.


Sam Hill // Enduro

We caught up with the man of few words before the EWS Canadian Open at Whistler Crankworx for a short interview about downhill, enduro racing, and what the future may hold.

When you decided to give the EWS a go, was there a vision that you could win this thing, or did you take a wait and see approach?

Yeah. I think, once I decided I wanted to race the EWS full time, I set my goal to try and win it. I know what I'm capable of doing on a bike, especially if I'm motivated and determined.
Sam Hill proving all the doubters wrong. Winning stages and sitting 2nd overall just 8 seconds behind Richie Rude.

Compared with World Cup DH, which aspects do you like more about enduro racing? What do you miss about DH?

I just like riding and racing new and exciting tracks. With DH, I was just bored of the same schedule and venues every year. Enduro is new to me and exciting, and I'm having a lot more fun doing the EWS series this year.

You are famous for innovative lines and riding techniques. What have you learned, racing the EWS?

I think a lot of the stages in EWS, you never know one hundred percent of what's coming up, so you need to be ready to deal with riding things at race pace and making line choices on the go. That makes things exciting to me.

Sam Hill charging through the rough stuff on stage seven.

bigquotesI just like it natural and technical, when you can be creative and make jumps and gaps off what's already there.


The EWS travels to some great locations. Do you take your family with you?

I'd love to be able to travel with my family, but unfortunately, it's a big challenge and expense with three small kids. Hopefully, they will get a chance to see me race at some stage.

Describe the kind of terrain and track that would be the perfect Sam Hill stage.

I just like it natural and technical, when you can be creative and make jumps and gaps off what's already there. I also enjoy just riding difficult lines off the main line that most people use.

Rotorua EWS 2017
Committing to enduro in 2017, Hill moved to the front quickly, with a solid fourth place at the greasy EWS opener in Rotorua.

Now that you're an established threat on the EWS circuit, are you looking at a second career?

I wouldn't really call it a second career, I've just found a different discipline that I'm enjoying a lot more. It's new and fresh to me, so I'm glad I made the decision to race enduro full time. I guess I was getting burnt out on DH a bit, so hopefully having fun racing the EWS will allow me to have a longer career doing what I love.

Sam Hill sits second in the overall and while we ve heard a few people doubting him this week Sam fully intends to show them a thing or two.



23 Comments

  • + 19
 "I just like riding and racing new and exciting tracks. With DH, I was just bored of the same schedule and venues every year."

Take a hint UCI!! Riders and fans want some variety and change. Nothing bad to say about places like Fort William or Mont St Anne, they have their place, but you need to change up some venues to keep it interesting!
  • + 14
 #bringbackschladming
  • + 1
 Don't get me wrong I love sam hill but I find that to be a bit of an excuse. Yes i can see the track selection getting a bit boring but if sam was still winning WC DH races do you think he would have switched to EWS? I doubt it.
  • - 1
 @nismo325: so you don't trust a man's own opinion about what he felt about his job? You reckon Sam needs to lie to cover up the fact he wasn't winning so much? Really?
  • + 4
 @nismo325: He obviously lost his motivation in DH, hard to win if your heart is not in it.
  • + 1
 @nismo325: Dude, in his last full season racing DH (2014), Sam won twice (MSA & Meribel), finished 2nd @ Ft William, and fourth in the overall. You should probably shut the f*ck up if you have no idea what you're talking about.
  • + 1
 Can you imagin if SX was that way
  • + 1
 @nismo325: But isn't that the issue, he didn't enjoy the same tracks year after year, so it kind of got old and he lost the drive to even be there. The EWS changes venues almost every year, and a looking for new places to race (Check out next years schedule). IT comes down to what he like and wants to do it guess.
  • + 1
 @raybao: Sam probably wanted more than those 2 wins per season, and rather than training harder in order to achieve it he took the (relatively) easier route, moving to the EWS, he certainly has secured more wins there.
  • + 11
 This interview was not long enough... give us more.
  • + 2
 How much more do you think someone could coax from Sam Hill?
  • + 2
 No kidding - was this an actual interview, or did rc bump into Sam in the lineup at Starbucks and this was the result of an awkward 3 minute wait while rc had his triple steamed soy latte with cinnamon Dulce sprinkles (cause they make him happy) made to just the right temperature?
  • + 10
 His inside line on Vitals Aspen coverage. Kaboom.. Sam is still amazing to watch
  • + 1
 I wouldn't really call it a second career, I've just found a different discipline that I'm enjoying a lot more. hopefully having fun racing the EWS will allow me to have a longer career doing what I love. This is Why he Rides.
  • + 1
 ... and give me an excuse to be away from home until my effing kids sleep through the night and stop shitting in their pants...
  • + 1
 I can really relate with getting stuck in a rut. I used to live for skiing park (not that you can tell from my skills) But then one season I just didn't care. I would get up early twice a week to go ski, lap the park, and it was just going through the motions. No adrenaline. No rush. It was also in the middle of the drought, so snow levels were low and my pow skis saw little use. Luckily, the last few years have had good snowfalls, and I get up into that side country. Made skiing fun again.
  • + 1
 @RichardCunningham : "he skipped the final EWS race to compete in the 2016 DH World Championships."
As far as I remember, he's not been selected by the Aussies to race in Val di Sole last year. And I missed him a lot.
  • + 3
 Legend !!!
  • + 1
 Hm
  • + 1
 Wow short
  • + 3
 He lets his riding do the talking
  • + 4
 @TerrapinBen: Yep!
  • + 1
 #Samtheking!

