Sam Hill Interview: EWS - Crankworx Whistler 2017

Sam Hill gave enduro racing a go back in 2015 at the Enduro World Series in Rotorua, New Zealand, where the five-time DH World Champion earned a respectable ninth place. It wasn’t like Sam needed a post-retirement hobby. Quite the opposite: after joining the Chain Reaction team, Hill was once-again smashing out World Cup DH podiums with that quiet, hunter-killer expression his competitors have learned to respect. Downhill fans had little to fear that Hill would jump ship to enduro—the flat-pedal poster child was tagged as a steep-track specialist who lacked the top speed to win on pedaling courses. Or, so it seemed.



The following year, Hill contended a number of EWS races in earnest, ruffling the feathers of the world’s trail bike meisters with a surprising, second place in Wicklow, Ireland, then backing up that performance with a win in Valberg, France. Turns out that the Aussie Downhiller could pedal a bike in earnest, but fan’s worries that Sam might switch to single-crown forks were assuaged, when he skipped the final EWS race to compete in the 2016 DH World Championships.

