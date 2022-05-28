Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round

May 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing Team has announced that Sam Hill will be missing the opening round of the 2022 EWS after a positive COVID-19 test.

Sam Hill tested positive for COVID-19 last week and following medical advice has chosen not to travel to the first round of the EWS in Scotland. After an off season of rehab from a shoulder injury Sam was all set to take on the Tweed Valley trails next week. Currently, the plan is for Sam to join the team for round 2 in Austria and Slovenia later in June.

bigquotesWe are sad to announce Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing athlete, Sam Hill will miss the first round of the EWS

Unfortunately, Sam tested positive for Covid-19 last week and the decision made with medical advice to not travel.

We are gutted for Sam and wish him and his family a huge get well soon and look forward to him joining the team fit and healthy for round 2 of the series.

After a huge off season of rehab from shoulder surgery and preparing for the season, Sam is truly sorry and gutted to miss the round. Whilst it’s no fault of his, he wanted to pass on his apologise to his fans and is looking forward to returning soon.

Nigel would personally like to thank all the teams amazing team sponsors for their support. The rest of the team are 100% ready and stoked to be back in the Tweed Valley, ready for next week’s event. Be sure to look out for @elliottheap @kelangrant @coreywatson1 @danbooker1 @louise_anna__ who will be hunting for the results in the new 2022 Nukeproof-Sram colours in the Tweed Valley, we can’t wait. Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing Team

We wish Sam all the best and hope he is back racing soon.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Sam Hill Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Tweed Valley 2022


3 Comments

  • 10 1
 Not anti anything but when are we going to stop giving Covid this inflated sense of importance?
  • 1 0
 Especially amongst athletes in peak physical condition. It’s ridiculous.
  • 1 0
 I am willing to bet that Sam will recover swiftly and be just fine.





