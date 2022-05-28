Sam Hill Tests Positive for COVID-19 & Will Miss EWS Opening Round

We are sad to announce Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing athlete, Sam Hill will miss the first round of the EWS



Unfortunately, Sam tested positive for Covid-19 last week and the decision made with medical advice to not travel.



We are gutted for Sam and wish him and his family a huge get well soon and look forward to him joining the team fit and healthy for round 2 of the series.



After a huge off season of rehab from shoulder surgery and preparing for the season, Sam is truly sorry and gutted to miss the round. Whilst it’s no fault of his, he wanted to pass on his apologise to his fans and is looking forward to returning soon.



Nigel would personally like to thank all the teams amazing team sponsors for their support. The rest of the team are 100% ready and stoked to be back in the Tweed Valley, ready for next week’s event. Be sure to look out for @elliottheap @kelangrant @coreywatson1 @danbooker1 @louise_anna__ who will be hunting for the results in the new 2022 Nukeproof-Sram colours in the Tweed Valley, we can’t wait. — Nukeproof-SRAM Factory Racing Team