Sam Hill to Race DH World Champs in Cairns

Aug 14, 2017 at 6:03
Aug 14, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Earlier today Mountain Bike Australia confirmed the riders that will race at this year's MTB World Championships in Cairns from 5-10 September.

The Australian Team:

ELITE MEN DHI

Troy Brosnan (SA)
Jack Moir (NSW)
Connor Fearon (SA)
Michael Hannah (QLD)
Dean Lucas (VIC)
Sam Hill (WA)
Joshua Button (NSW)
Jake Newell (NSW)
Reserves: Jackson Frew; Graeme Mudd

ELITE WOMEN DHI

Tracey Hannah (QLD)
Ronja Hill-Wright (ACT)
Danielle Beecroft (NSW)
Tegan Molloy (NSW)
Kellie Weinert (NSW)
Sian A’Hern (NSW)
Katie Lawlor (QLD)
Shelly Flood (SA)

ELITE MEN XCO

Daniel McConnell (ACT)
Cameron Ivory (NSW)
Kyle Ward (NSW)
Mark Tupalski (ACT)
Adrian Jackson (VIC)
Russell Nankervis (VIC)
Sebastian Jayne (VIC)

U23 MEN XCO

Tasman Nankervis (VIC)
Reece Tucknott (WA)
Ben Bradley (TAS)
Alex Lack (TAS)
Callum Carson (NSW)
Nicholas Pedler (QLD)
Michael Potter (NSW)
Luke Brame (NSW)
Reserve: Michael Denton

ELITE WOMEN XCO

Rebecca Henderson (ACT)
Peta Mullens (VIC)
Kathryn McInerney (VIC)
Eliza Kwan (ACT)
Sarah Riley (VIC)
Anna Beck (QLD)
Tory Thomas (VIC)

U23 WOMEN XCO

Holly Harris (NSW)
Megan Williams (QLD)
Charlotte Culver (NSW)
10 Comments

  • + 5
 Aaaall aboard on the Sam Hill Hype train!
  • + 4
 So excited to see Sam back in DH
  • + 1
 Good luck Aussie team...
Where's Jared Graves? He could race XC too, i think he won XC race in Aussie before.
  • + 1
 If he races I bet he'll podium. With all the enduro he's been racing I bet he's a lot fitter than he was in his DH peak.
  • + 1
 Oh f**k yeah, gonna be awesome
Post a Comment



