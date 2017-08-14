Sam Hill to Race DH World Champs in Cairns

Earlier today Mountain Bike Australia
confirmed the riders that will race at this year's MTB World Championships in Cairns from 5-10 September. The Australian Team:ELITE MEN DHI
Troy Brosnan (SA)
Jack Moir (NSW)
Connor Fearon (SA)
Michael Hannah (QLD)
Dean Lucas (VIC)
Sam Hill (WA)
Joshua Button (NSW)
Jake Newell (NSW)
Reserves: Jackson Frew; Graeme MuddELITE WOMEN DHI
Tracey Hannah (QLD)
Ronja Hill-Wright (ACT)
Danielle Beecroft (NSW)
Tegan Molloy (NSW)
Kellie Weinert (NSW)
Sian A’Hern (NSW)
Katie Lawlor (QLD)
Shelly Flood (SA)ELITE MEN XCO
Daniel McConnell (ACT)
Cameron Ivory (NSW)
Kyle Ward (NSW)
Mark Tupalski (ACT)
Adrian Jackson (VIC)
Russell Nankervis (VIC)
Sebastian Jayne (VIC)U23 MEN XCO
Tasman Nankervis (VIC)
Reece Tucknott (WA)
Ben Bradley (TAS)
Alex Lack (TAS)
Callum Carson (NSW)
Nicholas Pedler (QLD)
Michael Potter (NSW)
Luke Brame (NSW)
Reserve: Michael DentonELITE WOMEN XCO
Rebecca Henderson (ACT)
Peta Mullens (VIC)
Kathryn McInerney (VIC)
Eliza Kwan (ACT)
Sarah Riley (VIC)
Anna Beck (QLD)
Tory Thomas (VIC)U23 WOMEN XCO
Holly Harris (NSW)
Megan Williams (QLD)
Charlotte Culver (NSW)
Where's Jared Graves? He could race XC too, i think he won XC race in Aussie before.
