Video: Sam Hill vs. Remi Gauvin - Pinkbike Hot Laps

Oct 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Originals  

After Sam Hill took on Hot Lap challenge he was close but couldn't quite knock Remi Gauvin off the top step. Check out this POV comparisson to see where they made up time!

The Track

The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.




Current Leaderboard

1. Remi Gauvin 3:22:87 (See video here)
2. Sam Hill 3:23:18 (See video here)
3. Yoann Barelli 3:28:75 (See video here)



Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!

19 Comments

  • + 6
 Sam actually stopped to take a piss, twice, and was just a second behind. This was confirmed by the cameraman
  • + 3
 What about Gwin, Semenuk & Aggy just to mix things a bit and see the difference between top dogs in different disciplines!
  • + 1
 I would love to see Semenuk shred a trail trying to beat the clock!!!
  • + 1
 That trail changed SO much since Remi did his run on it, timing it is completely irrelevant now.Not to take away anything from Remi but CreditLine is much...much slower now than it was last year
  • + 2
 Jesse Melamed obviously, then Richie Rude, etc. More importantly why isn’t there a woman’s contest?
  • + 2
 Remi was just faster than Sam, plain and simple. Hill would never make an excuse.
  • + 1
 I dono, Sam had a slow start and was ~1.5s behind which he caught up and got ahead around halfway in the gnar gnar, then lost out again in the lower flatter bit. Faster overall is faster overall, but Sam really turned up the heat when it got really hairy.
  • + 1
 When remi sprinted up the road at the end and said that's where the Strava segment finishes just shows he has a proper trail advantage. Remi takes it but hill got close with one practice run under his belt..
  • + 2
 boooorrrrrrriiiinnnnnngggggggggggggg

I want to see Sam Hill #teachmehowtodougie
  • + 2
 Richie Rude or Martin Maes next
  • + 1
 Soil looks tackier for Remi...
  • + 1
 Remi probably had it dustier.
  • + 1
 Tacky = slower rolling. Always many variables on the trail, only one KOM!
  • + 1
 Felt a lot like old gopro vs new gopro stabilization comparison.
  • + 0
 Who ? How many world titles ?
Never heard of him . Up until now that is ha ha .
  • + 0
 Sam also did this off the back of an EWS Round and the Garbanzo DH.
What prep had Remi had prior to his lap?
  • + 1
 can I be next?? hahaha
  • - 1
 that guy probably knows that track like the palm of his hand
  • + 1
 You win

Post a Comment



