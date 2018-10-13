Video: Sam Hill vs. Remi Gauvin - Pinkbike Hot Laps

After Sam Hill took on Hot Lap challenge he was close but couldn't quite knock Remi Gauvin off the top step. Check out this POV comparisson to see where they made up time!The Track
The trail used is called Credit Line. This was chosen as we consider it to be a pretty complete mountain bike trail that tests various riders' skills.
Who would you like to see take part? Leave a comment and let us know!
I want to see Sam Hill #teachmehowtodougie
Never heard of him . Up until now that is ha ha .
What prep had Remi had prior to his lap?
