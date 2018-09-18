Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c

We gave Sam Hill a little present today. There's no real reason to be dropping this bike now, but we wanted to do something a bit personal for Sam as a little thank you for this year. The Nukeproof design team always love these sort of challenges that inspire and allow them to express their creative sides. Huge thanks to Colin and Enrique!



Our latest creation Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Mega 275c follows on from the Grave Digger Custom Mega we did 2 years ago. It's inspired by Pedro and Wanita (Sam’s skeleton tattoos on his shins). It’s designed as a bit of fun inspired by Sam, his family and amusing things we know he would like. We're stoked of his reaction to the new vessel and can’t wait to see it on the Enduro World Series stages of Ainsa and Finale Ligure. — Rob Sherratt Global Marketing Manager