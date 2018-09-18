PRESS RELEASES

Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c

Sep 18, 2018
by Nukeproof  

bigquotesWe gave Sam Hill a little present today. There's no real reason to be dropping this bike now, but we wanted to do something a bit personal for Sam as a little thank you for this year. The Nukeproof design team always love these sort of challenges that inspire and allow them to express their creative sides. Huge thanks to Colin and Enrique!

Our latest creation Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Mega 275c follows on from the Grave Digger Custom Mega we did 2 years ago. It's inspired by Pedro and Wanita (Sam’s skeleton tattoos on his shins). It’s designed as a bit of fun inspired by Sam, his family and amusing things we know he would like. We're stoked of his reaction to the new vessel and can’t wait to see it on the Enduro World Series stages of Ainsa and Finale Ligure.Rob Sherratt Global Marketing Manager












A huge thanks to our local paint legend Jonny at Elite Refinishing, Belfast. Countless man hours, blood and profanities have gone into creating the awesome hand-painted Mega 275c frame. A huge thanks to Mavic for the custom matching Deemax Pro wheels and AVS handguards (going to be needed in Ainsa). Still to come are a few more treats from key team sponsors for Sam.


This bike was built by Sam’s mechanic Jacy Schumilak

Photos by Kike Abelleria / Build video by Traxx Media

MENTIONS: @Nukeproofinternational


Must Read This Week
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
49380 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
44349 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
44021 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
43572 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
41908 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
39419 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
39179 views
First Ride: The New Focus SAM is a 170mm Lightweight
37024 views

23 Comments

  • + 11
 Beauty of a bike but GEEZ the Wheels and Tires logos/nonsense make my eyes bleed since the frame already has so much going on. Tire companies need to start making sidewalls that look cool and actually go with your bike rather than the mess so many are...(these are extra ugly tho).
  • + 1
 It's amazing that they thought that was a good idea, they must know MTBers are picky af when it comes to colour matching, and they've gone and put blue and yellow over half their tires. What a pain when they are supposed to be awesome tires, I guess you have to get the sharpy out.
  • + 4
 That's a good point on that but I don't think Sam would even care how those wheels & tires look on his beautiful bike,each to their own preference is a opinion.For me the wheels & tires don't even bother that much it makes the bike look more deadly & fast and Sam will be going super fast on this bike.
  • + 2
 @Clarkeh: or just dont buy them
  • + 1
 More for me.
  • + 1
 I haven’t seen a good looking bike in a long time but this one with that paint job, wheels and tires just looks amazing ,almost like the bike that started all ,the carbon nomad from 2010 ,I gonna think on this bike to be my next one
  • + 4
 Too bad he's going to be wearing those awful ugly Chain Reaction pyjamas while riding such a wicked lookin bike.
  • + 3
 I'm glad it's not just me. I've avoided saying anything, but man, potentially the best rider on the mountain (at least the fastest) on any given day and that CRC blue and yellow **** makes him look like 1996 got drunk and lost and threw up all over him.
  • + 1
 Sam Hill has all ways had pretty awful kits case in point team Iron Horse / Mad Catz (www.vitalmtb.com/photos/features/Sea-Otter-Classics-2003,3560/The-Iron-Horse-Super-Team,32715/sspomer,2) but has always been one of my favorite riders.
  • + 5
 Carpark skids in thongs!!
  • + 1
 Sick frame but wtf was Michelin thinking. Between that and the wheels it's too much to look at. I can't stand those tires. Ruined Cam Zink's bike too. Sad thing is, from what I hear it's actually a good tire.
  • + 1
 Anything with checkered flags is a thing of beauty. if you don't race, I support your right to choose something else. Smile
  • + 3
 That is the nicest looking custom bike I have ever seen in my entire life. Supremely beautiful.
  • + 1
 It's scary daddy - the skull has a 13 on it. Won't that anger the Nortenos?

What's really scary, son, is that the masses will never get these Michelin DH22s
  • + 1
 Now Sam should race the @transierranorte "Día de muertos" race with that! ;-)
  • + 1
 Stache Dad Killer paint job
  • + 1
 Peanut butter looking grease, dangerous!
  • + 1
 Can't wait too see raw footage from this beast cut insane "deadlines" !
  • + 1
 Insert "i am mexican dia de los muertos is awesome" coments below
  • + 1
 This should be a standard color option for any NukeProof Bike!
  • + 1
 This is incredible and I want one
  • + 1
 Its Luigi!
  • + 1
 Dat 'tash tho.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034448
Mobile Version of Website