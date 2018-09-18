Sam Hill’s Custom 'Día de Muertos' Nukeproof Mega 275c

|We gave Sam Hill a little present today. There's no real reason to be dropping this bike now, but we wanted to do something a bit personal for Sam as a little thank you for this year. The Nukeproof design team always love these sort of challenges that inspire and allow them to express their creative sides. Huge thanks to Colin and Enrique!
Our latest creation Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) Mega 275c follows on from the Grave Digger Custom Mega we did 2 years ago. It's inspired by Pedro and Wanita (Sam’s skeleton tattoos on his shins). It’s designed as a bit of fun inspired by Sam, his family and amusing things we know he would like. We're stoked of his reaction to the new vessel and can’t wait to see it on the Enduro World Series stages of Ainsa and Finale Ligure.—Rob Sherratt Global Marketing Manager
A huge thanks to our local paint legend Jonny at Elite Refinishing, Belfast. Countless man hours, blood and profanities have gone into creating the awesome hand-painted Mega 275c frame. A huge thanks to Mavic for the custom matching Deemax Pro wheels and AVS handguards (going to be needed in Ainsa). Still to come are a few more treats from key team sponsors for Sam.
This bike was built by Sam’s mechanic Jacy SchumilakPhotos by Kike Abelleria / Build video by Traxx Media
What's really scary, son, is that the masses will never get these Michelin DH22s
