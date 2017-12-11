VIDEOS

Sam Pilgrim Messing Around in Malaga - Video

Dec 11, 2017
by Sam Pilgrim  

Who's ready for a vacation in Malaga? You will be after watching this. Sam Pilgrim and his crew take advantage of everything the region has to offer, from big drops out of abandoned buildings to bombing down a concrete spillway.

5 Comments

  • + 3
 good gracious that "Manual Session" there in the middle....poetry on a bike.
  • + 1
 love the street part and its music, makes it kind of a old school now
  • + 1
 2:56 - 3:01 is a wet dream
  • + 1
 wait....a malaga video without ruben alcantara?
  • + 1
 cannondale DJ?

