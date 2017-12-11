Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Sam Pilgrim Messing Around in Malaga - Video
Dec 11, 2017
by
Sam Pilgrim
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Who's ready for a vacation in Malaga? You will be after watching this. Sam Pilgrim and his crew take advantage of everything the region has to offer, from big drops out of abandoned buildings to bombing down a concrete spillway.
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Taking a Knife to Brand New Frames to Build the World's Lightest 29ers
81613 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
62359 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
52520 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
46896 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
45734 views
Win a POC Prize Pack - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38428 views
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
37908 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
37393 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 3
preach
(1 hours ago)
good gracious that "Manual Session" there in the middle....poetry on a bike.
[Reply]
+ 1
int3ergalactic
(22 mins ago)
love the street part and its music, makes it kind of a old school now
[Reply]
+ 1
swartzie
(40 mins ago)
2:56 - 3:01 is a wet dream
[Reply]
+ 1
Man-X22
(42 mins ago)
wait....a malaga video without ruben alcantara?
[Reply]
+ 1
masonguy
(10 mins ago)
cannondale DJ?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.040337
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment