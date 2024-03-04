Sam Pilgrim No Longer Sponsored by Monster Energy

After 13 years with the brand, Sam Pilgrim
recently revealed his sponsorship contract with Monster Energy has ended.
In a post on social media and his latest video posted on YouTube
, Sam Pilgrim has revealed that after his contract was up at the end of February he will be parting ways with Monster Energy. In Sam's latest video, he goes into more detail about the decisions as he says: "my contract has just come up on the end of February as agreed.
"There's no hard feelings between both of us and I'm looking forward to the future."
Sam continues that he is "looking forward to the future where I can focus on my own brands pushing some sick stuff. So keep an eye out over this year and I will be bringing some more things out... There's exciting things on the horizon."