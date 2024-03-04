Sam Pilgrim No Longer Sponsored by Monster Energy

Mar 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

After 13 years with the brand, Sam Pilgrim recently revealed his sponsorship contract with Monster Energy has ended.

In a post on social media and his latest video posted on YouTube, Sam Pilgrim has revealed that after his contract was up at the end of February he will be parting ways with Monster Energy. In Sam's latest video, he goes into more detail about the decisions as he says: "my contract has just come up on the end of February as agreed.

"There's no hard feelings between both of us and I'm looking forward to the future."

Sam continues that he is "looking forward to the future where I can focus on my own brands pushing some sick stuff. So keep an eye out over this year and I will be bringing some more things out... There's exciting things on the horizon."

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Sam Pilgrim


34 Comments
  • 42 0
 Man, it's gonna be weird not seeing the crack a monie o clock segment in his vids.
  • 2 0
 Was just going to say Frown
  • 4 0
 Lewi is outta a job now!!!!
  • 2 0
 @jokermtb: haha, he’ll have Lewbo riding in a sketchy sidecar bike in no time
  • 31 2
 Don't mess this up for us Red Bull! Sam driving Max Verstappen's car is the one thing that has been missing from our lives.
  • 20 0
 Today is gonna be EPIC because I am going to be driving the all new RB20 down this incredible stairset of DOOM...
  • 6 0
 @danielfloyd: and after that I'm going to backflip tuck that RB20 on this bike that I found in a bin.
  • 9 0
 @danielfloyd: You've seen me backflip a bike with a steering wheel, today we are front flipping a car with a handlebar. The ACTUAL dream.
  • 25 2
 Love Sam. Those drinks are bad for us.
  • 6 2
 He might be the only energy drink sponsored athlete that I have actually seen drink their products. I am convinced that no redbull or monster athlete would ever touch that crap with a barge pole. They get water packaged in their cans.
  • 3 0
 @Rexuis-Twin: let's not forget the time he filled his tires with it Big Grin
  • 2 1
 @Rexuis-Twin: erm, you might want to watch a red bull sponsored MTB event. They hand out those cans like candy. Sometimes the riders share a can but I've seen them all drink it. Also, MoiMoiTV takes like 4 monsters to watch a UCI DH world cup.
  • 2 0
 @HardtailHerold: I've always been under the impression they have water or electrolyte drink in those cans.
  • 1 0
 www.wedrinkwater.com
  • 1 0
 @HardtailHerold: MoiMoiTV has to supply EdBull Media and Rock Free trails when the cover Shralp corner! And a spare for Steven aka Sven
  • 14 0
 Maybe he’s launching his own “Energy Drink of Doom”
  • 7 0
 With the associated “major health risks of doom”
  • 10 0
 I'll have to pour out a monny in light of this news Frown
  • 7 0
 Not the dream
  • 6 0
 Pilgsner Energy Drinks coming soon, keep an eye out
  • 1 1
 Or Pilgrim Pilsner beer?
  • 5 1
 Seems to be a big gap in his coverage.
  • 4 0
 Stiegl Radler on a hot summer day...
  • 3 0
 it is not crack a monny o'clock
  • 1 0
 hoy hoy hoy!!!!!! blast the techno
  • 5 2
 hope red bull picks him up...
  • 2 0
 Pulitzer level reporting.
  • 1 0
 Monster used to sponsor the "How I see it" series. Shame.
  • 1 0
 Maybe Apple Vision will sponsor it in the future.
  • 1 0
 @xciscool: or GoPro
  • 1 0
 By far some of my favorites of his videos.
  • 1 0
 Yea Red Bull -- you know what to do.
  • 1 0
 Must've been that Slug!
  • 1 0
 Get yer jibs in!







