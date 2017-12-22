Pinkbike.com
Sam Pilgrim Off NS Bikes
Dec 22, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
After many years of riding for NS, Sam Pilgrim is moving on. No news yet on where he'll end up, but good to see him give his NS Snabb one final rip.
I have decided to end my sponsorship with NS BIKES after all these brilliant years!
—
Sam Pilgrim
jclnv
(23 hours ago)
"I have decided to end my sponsorship"
LOL!
[Reply]
+ 17
rmxnrthstr
(23 hours ago)
sam is still a legend!!!
[Reply]
+ 26
cmkneeland
(21 hours ago)
RIP NS Bikes
[Reply]
+ 12
JustinLund
(20 hours ago)
He's announcing a new sponsor in January, apparently
[Reply]
- 13
RedBurn
(19 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@JustinLund
: HOPE sponsor him!! Create a carbon DJ frame !!!
[Reply]
- 14
makripper
(19 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Mongoose or haro
[Reply]
+ 17
Lilnooogied
(17 hours ago)
@RedBurn
: boi carbon dj frame rethink that
[Reply]
+ 2
Kramz
(10 hours ago)
It must be cool to be on that level, he's awesome.
[Reply]
+ 2
freductions
(10 hours ago)
Here is Sam Pilgrim riding a Haibike in Ryan Taylors vlog with all of his sponsors parts on
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf3Il7-XpeU
[Reply]
+ 74
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(21 hours ago)
New sponsor with dental coverage
[Reply]
+ 3
RedBurn
(19 hours ago)
Worked with nico vink with Scott. If you don't remind how he was before
dirtmountainbike.com/features/interviews/nico-vink-interview-flyer.html
[Reply]
+ 2
Slabrung
(19 hours ago)
@DONKEY-FELTCHER
Specialized?
[Reply]
+ 3
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(18 hours ago)
Definitely not ellsworth@Slabrung:
[Reply]
+ 1
Carloso
(11 hours ago)
Lol
[Reply]
+ 1
preach
(2 hours ago)
Glad I wasn’t the only one thinking of this.
One of the shortest books ever written:
A History of British Dentistry.
[Reply]
+ 40
Roguee
(23 hours ago)
The latest in Ream Tumours: Sam Pilgrim to Haibike
[Reply]
+ 23
Burnhardx
(23 hours ago)
On the world's first E-Dirtbike!
[Reply]
+ 11
chyu
(22 hours ago)
Rumor has it Alibaba is putting good funding on Redalp. They are building a DH, Enduro and Freeride team now.
[Reply]
+ 1
Joebohobo
(21 hours ago)
Probably canondale, he made a video with Chris Smith recently who rides for them and they have e bikes
[Reply]
- 3
Patrick-Baynes-2002
(21 hours ago)
@chyu
: but Sam is a slope style bloke so how is a small motorcross bike gonna be when he cork 7 it and any way he said the company did a variety of bikes so how's that gonna be when he finds only e bikes which are mainly banned from competitions
[Reply]
- 5
fracasnoxteam
(19 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@Patrick-Baynes-2002
: my haibike is not an e-moped
[Reply]
+ 2
Levin192
(18 hours ago)
If you check his comments on YouTube it's either trek, haibike, orbea or Norco.
[Reply]
+ 1
freductions
(10 hours ago)
Here is Sam Pilgrim riding a Haibike in Ryan Taylors vlog with all of his sponsors parts on
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf3Il7-XpeU
[Reply]
+ 1
pooceq
(2 hours ago)
@freductions
: well, that'll be shit if it really is Haibike, as I'll miss Sam's vlogs. I've got nothing against e-bikes, but I definitely won't be subscribing to any content about them.
[Reply]
+ 1
juvenilejuice
(1 hours ago)
Proofed. This will happen
[Reply]
+ 1
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(1 hours ago)
What is a bloke?@Patrick-Baynes-2002:
[Reply]
+ 37
BoneDog
(23 hours ago)
how can manufacturers like NS even survive now days. The last time I saw a kid outside was at least 8 years ago.
[Reply]
+ 69
Rookrider
(23 hours ago)
maybe that's because you're never outside yourself?
[Reply]
+ 2
upchuckyeager
(23 hours ago)
@bonedog-because you haven't been to my house? i have an NS clash in the quiver. fun little bike
[Reply]
+ 5
BenParfitterole
(23 hours ago)
You clearly aren't getting out :/
[Reply]
+ 2
meltboro
(22 hours ago)
Just bought my first ns bike, ns clash and though im still waiting on my fork to complete the build I'm extremely impressed with what I'm seeing so far. Super solid frame with integrated headset cups on tapered head tube, threaded bsa bb, supports 120-150mm fork, all for $185 shipped. It feels as solid as my banshee rune but much lighter, and more affordable. I think theres definitely a place for a manufacturer that can produce like this.
[Reply]
+ 8
usmbc-co-uk
(21 hours ago)
So I went the bmx track a fair bit in summer and you know what, it was full of yoofs. Smashing their faces off on take offs, breaking bones and generally doing all those things sentimental FB memes say kids dont do anymore. But I realise we are in the post-truth age so will shut up
[Reply]
+ 3
ibishreddin
(20 hours ago)
I know what you mean by kids not going outside, but just a few days ago I saw a bunch of kids outside with scooters bikes basketballs and such. Good to know it's still somewhat alive. I thought my generation was the last one to have that.
[Reply]
+ 2
bubbrubb
(20 hours ago)
@usmbc-co-uk
: some things will never change... but the downward spiral over my 40 years is sad to watch. Now I have 2 of my own and won’t lead them down the path of iPhones and YouTube.
[Reply]
+ 3
Saidrick
(20 hours ago)
Ns survives because they make good bikes at great prices. I bought their Fuzz and it’s the best money i’ve Spent on a bike in awhile: the Fuzz lets me ride at ski resorts all day long without my body getting beat-up and tired.
[Reply]
+ 4
eyeslide
(17 hours ago)
apparently you guys are not dirt/street riders. i own a Majesty dirt and always will. NS is iconic in the dirt jump world, a small world yes, but imo the best! love Sam, but he's trying hard to find a career in cycling after not competing at the top level. good luck to him.
[Reply]
+ 2
pbuser2299
(3 hours ago)
@upchuckyeager
: I've got a snabb e, a clash and a zircus.... chainreaction, price low to high 4life
[Reply]
+ 2
nomadrider10
(1 hours ago)
@bubbrubb
: dammit, was trying to upvote
[Reply]
+ 29
DH-Angel
(23 hours ago)
bikes companies want their riders to practically kill themselves doing krazy tricks but don't want to pay real rider incomes.
[Reply]
- 13
WAKIdesigns
(21 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
When was the last time you paid real money for a bike?
[Reply]
+ 0
vhdh666
(11 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: so true. Thanks
[Reply]
- 1
nojzilla
(11 hours ago)
When was the last time an mtb didn't have a rediculous mark up....... Sale Rail FO Life Yo!
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(10 hours ago)
@nojzilla
: with all due respect: when was the last time you did research on mark ups, made an excell sheet and did a comparison study. Calling upon injustice is indeed no1 online warriors delight
[Reply]
+ 1
nojzilla
(7 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: err never but, I have been a bike mech a couple times y'know, in bike shops. The difference in mtb an bmx markups is ridiculous. Sure bmx sells a lot more bikes/parts so the lower markups keep shops competitive but mtb is extortionate at times, you cannot pretend that it isn't but, as long as there's rich sheeople that have to the latest expensive gimmick no matter the cost there'll be sale rail shoppers like me reaping the bargains
[Reply]
+ 0
WAKIdesigns
(6 hours ago)
@nojzilla
: Well, most of my riding friends work in the shops and according to some of them they don’t earn nearly any money on bike parts, ( if so it is mainly on consumables like chains, brake pads, cleats) little on bikes themselves and biggest margins are seen on clothing/ protection. I don’t know any human-looking organism on the planet who doesn’t want to earn fkng money. Now, let’s say my working hour as an architect reaches anything between 90€ and 120€ depending on the level of responsibility of which I see a fraction pouring into my account ( and I am not exactly the most expensive employee in the company) Oh yeah some companies ask for 60-70€ per hour. Should I make a moralistic speech in front of 90 coworkers after Christmas? Is that what you are proposing? Getting close to equality of outcome kind of ideas? It just blows my mind how you as a former bike mechanic can whine on prices of bikes.
[Reply]
+ 4
nojzilla
(5 hours ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: who said I was whining? All I'm saying is the markup on mtb's Is ridiculous. I also have friend who runs an lbs, an moans about support your local. The same guy has a brand new Transit custom a couple years back then, because someone put a scratch in it, is now buying a brand new Raptor.I know bike shop owners make more £€$ than they pay their mechs. I'm not denying anything you've said about parts, consumables etc but, don't pretend like what I know doesn't exist an then call me a keyboard warrior.
[Reply]
+ 1
joni0001984
(3 mins ago)
Sounds you are all whining about scraps. If you are bad at marketing, just accept it and move on to something else.
[Reply]
+ 18
cwatt
(23 hours ago)
It’s easy to tell from his videos that Sam is a stand-up guy, but I’m truly impressed by this video. I’m used to seeing the cleché ‘thank you articles’ that pop out around this time of year, but to express thanks as he did here is raising the bar by a country mile. I wish you all the best of luck in the future Sam. ...on Canyon cycles?
[Reply]
+ 5
adrennan
(22 hours ago)
i would have a hard time seeing him go to canyon since they already have so many slopestyle guys on their roster. would love to see the brit on a british bike. hope dirt jumper??? fully cnced frame??
[Reply]
+ 2
cwatt
(22 hours ago)
@adrennan
: Your point is valid, but as Sam expressed — he’s looking to branch out into other diciplines with the implication being that he’s stepping away from slopestyle a bit (likely starting to feel his age). Canyon would therefore be an excellent fit as they already have an established slopestyle crew that would carry the torch and allow Sam to make select event appearances while riding / competing in other cycling disciples.
All that said, NS Bikes has slope / all-mountain / and downhill bikes, so what other type of bike is he really looking for? Sam Pilgrim Tour de France hopeful? Lol
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(22 hours ago)
@cwatt
: ebikes. duh.
[Reply]
+ 1
km79
(18 hours ago)
@cwatt
: (likely starting to feel his age) - Eh? He is still in his twenties isn't he?
[Reply]
+ 1
pooceq
(3 hours ago)
@adrennan
: I think it might be a Cube, he was mentioning some business talks when he was doing a vlog in Munich...
[Reply]
+ 15
Frenchemetalheads
(23 hours ago)
It suck, sam is the figure of nsbike!
[Reply]
+ 12
RedBurn
(19 hours ago)
Sucks for NS bikes , not for sam
[Reply]
+ 9
danelliott
(14 hours ago)
@lindblomxc
: On youtube he replied to a comment saying it was either: Orbea, Trek, or Haibike. He said it was one of these three. Orbea: Does not make a dirt jumper OR a DH rig, and has no plans for it in the future. My friend's dad works for them as the north american marketing director and can confirm that. Haibike: Only makes ebikes and makes no dirt jumpers, etc. Pilgrim also said that the new sponsor has a "wide range of bikes of all types", which rules out Haibike as well. However, this statement also supports Trek, which does have a very wide range of bikes, and since Trek is the only viable option out of these three it appears that is the new sponsor.
[Reply]
+ 0
lindblomxc
(13 hours ago)
Thanks for the insight. I’ve been pouring way too much thought into this.
[Reply]
+ 9
lifeofloon
Plus
(22 hours ago)
Can't wait to see where Sam ends up. He's one of my favorite riders as well as personalities. Best of luck to him and his new team.
[Reply]
+ 2
curranmtb
(18 hours ago)
yeah him and tippie
[Reply]
+ 3
Patrick-Baynes-2002
(21 hours ago)
I don't think Sam will sign with haibike as he said "they have a variety of different bikes" and at the end of the day he's a slope style bloke so a company only making e bikes isn't gonna work
[Reply]
+ 2
EricHarger
(20 hours ago)
Think you can make it there Pilgrim? Hey Pilgrim, you're gonna need a couple of stitches. Whoa! Taker easy there Pilgrim! Like I said Pilgrim you can eat here until you get back on your feet. Sorry couldn't resist the John Wayne quotes.
[Reply]
+ 1
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(6 hours ago)
Trek would be interesting... They already have a fairly veteran DJ/slopestyle crew, plus Trek Factory DH just released Muddy, so there is an opening there. Trek has a history of hiring veteran riders to help them develop product (Nyes, Cancellera, Contador) why not a DJ/Slopestyle legend.
[Reply]
+ 4
Ben-P
(20 hours ago)
chicks & bikepark? sounds like a plan
[Reply]
+ 5
visedbarbecue
(20 hours ago)
Commencal
[Reply]
+ 1
clownpnd
(9 hours ago)
Such a good person, with such awesome brand, always love their dirt jump.bikes, fuzz also awesome, never had a chance to ride snabb, but I believe it is ok too, Always enjoyed edits from Sam!
[Reply]
+ 3
jrocksdh
(21 hours ago)
Should have ended with him posting up bike in pb classifieds, then meetn buyer and parting with cash in hand!
[Reply]
+ 2
MonEddy
(5 hours ago)
Will have to keep my eyes peeled for Pilgrim in my home town of Colchester to see what bike he’s riding in the new year
[Reply]
+ 1
reno-be
(9 hours ago)
I wonder who can fill his shoes as the face of NS bikes. Such a big personality & always friendly. Great guy all around. No trick monkey will be able to replace that.
[Reply]
+ 1
pooceq
(3 hours ago)
If Max can stay healthy, he can bring the trophies in, but it'll be hard to replace Sam with his regular and popular vlogs. Either way, good luck to both Sam and NS.
[Reply]
+ 2
LOTCP
(19 hours ago)
Sam is the reason I have a Fuzz and a Void. Great bikes. Always good to change it out from time to time.
[Reply]
+ 1
pioterski
(10 hours ago)
So maybe now NS headquaters crew in Poland will be nicer to an average Joe customer... NOT.
[Reply]
+ 1
StevieJB
(4 hours ago)
I've a NS Snabb T & NS Eccentric ALU, the Snabb is the best all round bike I've ever ridden.
[Reply]
+ 1
tigerteeuwen
(18 hours ago)
While everyones thinking of Sam, don't forget to sub to his YouTube. He's a legend.
[Reply]
+ 2
BeardlessMarinRider
(23 hours ago)
Hmmm... new sponsorship is probably someone sick at a guess
[Reply]
+ 1
fussylou
(23 hours ago)
Really? Sam taking a share?
[Reply]
+ 2
BitchinCamaro
(22 hours ago)
Sam is the reason I remember SWATCH and Monster Energy.
[Reply]
+ 2
dirtmiester
(23 hours ago)
"An ebike would be way sicker to pedal up these hills on" rumor confirmed!
[Reply]
+ 3
DONKEY-FELTCHER
(21 hours ago)
Sam Hill ftw
[Reply]
+ 1
BitchinCamaro
(12 hours ago)
Juicy deals on Chain Reaction Cylcles in 5...4...3...
[Reply]
+ 1
mtemp
(20 hours ago)
Hopefully he's making a switch to the Mayflower
[Reply]
+ 1
lindblomxc
(15 hours ago)
Pilgs on C3? Let’s hope
[Reply]
- 3
Minibeast
(23 hours ago)
@Roguee
Doesn't make sense to me, he is primarily a DJ rider and said the new company has 'a wide range of bikes' - implying more than NS. Haibike only sell E-Bikes (no dj/street bike), and only a few of them tbh (discounting lower end versions of what is basically the same bike). If he moves to Haibike I will happily eat my words, but I reckon it'd be for the worst.
[Reply]
+ 1
nojzilla
(23 hours ago)
Chris Smith is on Canondale AND riding what looks like an old Chase frame in their latest edit despite Dale not having anything but XC enduro bikes since they got bought out....
[Reply]
+ 7
Scotj009
(23 hours ago)
I think it was a Joke
[Reply]
+ 16
drboudreaux
(23 hours ago)
Sarcasm recognition attendant, please come to aisle 9. Your assistance is needed.
[Reply]
+ 2
Tamasz
(23 hours ago)
It became clear to me from the video that Sam only wants to do uphill in the future. Like the German oldschoolers, trail for up, fireroad for down.
[Reply]
+ 1
BenParfitterole
(23 hours ago)
He's going
[Reply]
+ 2
Minibeast
(21 hours ago)
@drboudreaux
: if you look at the comments of his video some people are thinking that, as he had a couple of their bikes in a recent video (
www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf3Il7-XpeU
) on another channel, so i though he might be being serious.
[Reply]
+ 1
Normalfanofolk
(19 hours ago)
Cannodale ? Cardigan ? Pilgrim?
[Reply]
+ 1
shredwhiteandblue
(22 hours ago)
YT Bikes, Stick with those 2 letter acronyms
[Reply]
+ 1
Patrick-Baynes-2002
(21 hours ago)
I would have said that too had he not given an indication of e bikes to which yt does not make
[Reply]
+ 1
christillott
(9 hours ago)
Trek please
[Reply]
+ 1
markar
(19 hours ago)
Evil?
[Reply]
+ 1
drbelleville
(16 hours ago)
YT!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Joebohobo
(21 hours ago)
Defo gonna be canondale!
[Reply]
+ 2
nojzilla
(21 hours ago)
Was thinking that, but PB has vanished my comment! Wondering if Dale are gonna push DJ an gravity again. I dud love my Chase but Dale sold out on aggro bikes when they got bought out
[Reply]
+ 0
JoseBravo
(16 hours ago)
he will be riding an e-bike
[Reply]
+ 1
bok-CZ
(19 hours ago)
good luck (dmr I mean)
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(19 hours ago)
Finally!!
[Reply]
- 1
Ciabek
(2 hours ago)
it's gonna be a dartmoor xD
[Reply]
+ 0
XCMark
(8 hours ago)
$5 on Trek!
[Reply]
+ 0
editor
(6 hours ago)
Rose!
[Reply]
- 2
danelliott
(18 hours ago)
It's confirmed as Trek
[Reply]
+ 1
lindblomxc
(15 hours ago)
Interested where you found this. I hope your right though
[Reply]
+ 1
seismicninja
(12 hours ago)
@lindblomxc
:
[Reply]
- 6
Racer951
(23 hours ago)
Was that video filmed on a potato?
Sam is phenomenal at slopestyle, tricks and jumps and stuff but doesn't have the most appealing style on the bigger mtb /enduro bike.
[Reply]
