Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?

The teamrumours were flying in the comments when Sam announced he was off his long-time frame sponsor NS Bikes. After seeing Sam on a Haibike in his Christmas video (above) and a recent Ryan Taylor video, it looks like Sam might have gotten himself an eMTB sponsorship.

No word on whether he'll bring on an "acoustic" frame sponsor for his dirt and slope riding, or if we're going to see him attacking the 2018 Joyride course in reverse on his eMTB.

He's confirmed to be riding both Fox and Marzocchi suspension.
On Haibike

He also ruled out several brands, like Dartmoor, Specialized, YT Industries, Canyon, and others, while leaving the door open on Haibike, Trek, and Orbea. Trek would be able to provide both the eMTBs he's interested in as well as his bread-and-butter dirt/slope bikes.

Given these videos, our money is on Haibike.

  • + 114
 For what profits a man if he gains the whole world but loses his own soul?
  • + 27
 And then the Lord said: don’t judge so thy not be judged by me to be sent to the depths of hell for eternal fisting
  • - 9
flag Caiokv (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @WAKIdesigns: Best quote ever Waki!
  • + 16
 @WAKIdesigns: I'm not a Christian, I don't believe I'm gonna burn in eternal hell fire for not obeying biblical script. So FK it
Sam Pilgrim is a sellout
  • - 3
 @WAKIdesigns: you idiot
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: eternal. I see what you did there.
  • + 19
 Theoretical case: a man wants to work for a living and he loves bikes. Non e-bike companies don't offer him money he needs. He can be a plumber, a programmer or e-bike rider. We assume he has some sense of humour. What would he choose?
  • + 11
 @but you do care for the fate of his soul? Or you are condemning him for the unholy halls of Lucipherus Fistus ?
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: soul what? Never heard of this thing.

P.S. How do you know what he's into, maybe he's doing this on purpose?
  • - 16
flag wda1wustl (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @nojzilla: Sadly, it doesn’t matter what YOU believe, 2+2=4. And the Lord in heaven will judge your soul and mine, even if we don’t believe it to be true. But it’s much more convenient to play God than to confess with your mouth, repent, and believe with your heart. If you disagree, then ask yourself why you are so upset right now at my comment. Best of luck with eternity.
  • + 9
 @wda1wustl: I'm only upset with an approach such as yours when it affects how my taxes are spent and how political decisions are made. Otherwise everyone should believe in what makes them happy. But unfortunately in many cases the 2+2=4 (or pure reason) rule is not compatible with the belief rule when it comes to making decisions that impact the society.
  • + 12
 Holy Mother of Bejezus, I used condemnation and trip to anal hell as a much exaggerated analogy to a thought process occuring in human species when they are assuming stuff, block out will for understanding and throw crap at others, having nothing to show up with themselves... a form of Dunning Kruger effect. I’m not religious and I don’t give a flying crap about what Sam does and have no idea why one unrelated to him could honestly care unless they want to perform an act of online heroism. By no means I intended to go into literal comprehension of some religion. Chill out people Wink
  • + 5
 @WAKIdesigns: I think someone might have not read or understood 2 last words from your first post.
  • + 1
 @wda1wustl:
Daaaaaaaf*ck........?
Thing is....
I actually agreed with your initial comment
  • + 1
 Maybe Sam simply liked the idea of having a lift where no lifts are available and thought a well developed e-bike is truly the future? Just a guess...
  • + 2
 I must say though, Sam is surely reading this and quite probably going “what the F are you people on about?!!!”. And like that thought...
  • + 1
 This is what comments section is for.
  • + 1
 @wda1wustl: minus one that's three quick maths


You didn't finish the equation
  • + 78
 Fair play to him! A career as a pro rider can be short lived and high risk. Haibike clearly have the right bikes (maybe including some non e-MTB models for him too) and the £££.

See nothing wrong with Sam making the move if it's true. A man's got to put food on the table! It's his job, so if a better offer comes along for this point in his career, he'd be mad not to take it.
  • + 49
 Cheers mate!!
  • + 2
 @sampilgrim: I'd do the same thing, go wherever the money is best. Earn as much as you can clown biking whilst you're still young and marketable.
  • + 75
 Among shit bike brands in Germany, Haibike rules supreme.
  • + 8
 it's the Opel of the bike world...
  • - 6
flag zer0c00l44 (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 He needs to get a contract where a stipulation of it is that they supply him with a new fucking tooth so he stops looking like a crazy red neck riding a bike.
  • + 2
 @zer0c00l44: he said in many interviews that he will never fix it...lol
  • + 0
 @SillyTorque: I'd rather push a haibike then drive an Opel.
  • + 5
 I'm mad that a ebike company gave him the biggest paycheck.
  • + 2
 an ebike makes your butt look bigger
  • + 1
 @SillyTorque: I would agree to disagree. Opel suck at marketing and promoting, while their products are actually pretty much awesome. Haibike...well, they have interesting colors? Then again, Sam may pretty much save the company. Haibike have no dirt/slope/fr bike, so signing Sam is one of the best things they could ever do!
  • + 24
 Standard, "world is crazy now, looks like a session, axle standards are gay, extra boost standards are gayer, pressfit BB's can go eat a tube steak" comment.

But good on you Sam, whatever you do, so long as you enjoy it who cares, even better if you're making more money, as this is work for you & I'm not gonna judge you!
  • + 49
 Yeah I think its awesome, and I have no interest if anyone likes it or not! Cheers for not judging! Smile
  • + 0
 @sampilgrim: even on an e-bike, I still like you!
  • + 4
 @sampilgrim: good lad! I used to ride loads of DJ when I was younger (took Daryl Brown to his first KOD) years back, but life moves on and you find other things interesting. It just happens. All the best lad and I'll always enjoy seeing any happy rider promoting people getting muddy n having fun! All the best and a happy new year! \m/
  • + 22
 This is how they will try to make eBikes cool. Will you blindly follow your favorite rider or will you stay true?

It's a low budget version of what Specialized did with the Coastal Crew and making your favorite supercross bros do social media posts of them on a Levo.

Our collective hate is the only thing keeping mountain biking alive right now. Once Santa Cruz comes out with their eBike and all the pathetic followers out there decided it's cool, it's a wrap.

And when the companies have cashed the checks form this short lived boom, the losers who think eBikes are cool will be moved on to riding a Nordic Track and yelling at their kids at lacrosse practice.

Mountain bikers are the worst and we deserve all the bad things that are coming our way.
  • + 1
 I shouldn't support a decent human being who is dedicated to his craft and works hard to promote it? But I should stay true to an ideology based on disingenuous image and collective hate? This all sounds very familiar...
  • + 0
 Sounds like you're going out of your way to avoid ebikes. Lmao you sad haters who shit on them because you're poor and can't buy one.. And you've never ridden one.. Envy is an ugly trait...
  • + 16
 Who cares who he signs for? As long as he is riding bikes and having fun.

If it aint relevant to me I just don't look at it
  • + 18
 Exactly, I think most people just wanna try to appear ''cool' to often, its all about the fun so Cheers dude!
  • + 9
 Not surprising if you consider he's been moving away from competitive slopestyle and focusing on online video blogs. It doesn't matter what bike he rides, like all the pro's he makes it look too easy.
  • + 9
 Cheers matey!
  • + 9
 Szymon Godziek announced that he's leaving Dartmoor.
opt1. : Haibike is building a gravity based team
opt2. : He is moving to replace pilgs?
what do you think
  • + 4
 90% he is moving to NS. Local rumour says that they've been talking about sponsorship details for about a month or two now.
  • + 2
 @hytrus93: Interesting stuff. Whatever he chooses I hope it will not break when/if he goes to Rampage.
  • + 5
 What a bunch of crybabies here.
If he had signed for YT, SC, Yeti or some other "cool company he'd be a cool dude but god forbid he wants to do something else than ride same stuff for 50 years.
It's not like he owns any of you anything or that he should do what you want.

Maybe all of you who whine and complain should send Sam money every month and he'll ride what you want?
  • + 4
 Just noticed this story is tagged EMTB, now I'm trying to figure out how to turn that tag off... I think a lot of us could do without hearing about EMTB again. Not trying to troll, just trying to use my scroll buttons a little less, and enjoy the site a little more.
  • + 3
 And we have our first? street e-bike video. Sigh. This. This is a thing that is happening. Whether ANYone wants it or not...Thanks? Haibike. I've never ever heard of you. Something tells me you won't win over any fans on this site though.

youtu.be/Rf3Il7-XpeU?t=7m13s
  • + 8
 Jeezus christ ! Slow mo climbing stairs? Bike industry is going the way of ...shitty trends
  • + 1
 Well, after watching that I've just lost a huge amount of respect for Sam, what was he thinking? That sucked balls.
  • + 10
 @squagles: Your just jealous your bike cant do it hahha
  • + 13
 @metaam: sorry you think that dude, was just a normal bike ride and things escalated. But you could also have just stopped watching it if you didn't like it.
  • + 4
 @sampilgrim: funny fat santa.good luck for next year
  • - 5
flag metaam (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @sampilgrim: Sorry, but I've spent my life in construction and I've seen how easily accidents can happen. Choosing to ride your bike around a building site where Guys are working can never be a good decision, then to post footage possibly giving others the idea to copy you?
  • + 2
 @metaam: stop over thinking things and ride your f@#$ing bike!
  • + 3
 I still believe that Sam will actually make an entire new name for Haibike, as well as a new market niche. They might have E-bikes, but they lack the fun bikes, such as dirt/ slope/ FR bikes, true ones! Good on you Sam! Merry Christmas and keep on keepin' on!
  • + 7
 I did not really like NS Bikes, but Haibike?!
  • + 0
 Man it's the first brand who created an electric DH bike!!
  • + 3
 Good for Sam! As long is Sam is happy on a bike, the more of his infectious energy and positive attitude are shared through his fun videos. The brand of bike he's on doesn't really matter to me as a viewer, but if Haibike or whomever can provide him with the living he needs/wants, then cheers to them!
  • + 2
 Mtb e-bikes is a small slice of the e-bike industry. If this planet is going to survive we need to get people out of their cars & into more efficient transport. I see Sam as helping that overall mission with this change of sponsorship so good on him!
  • + 1
 if it is true, it's a brilliant move since sam is top all around mtb rider who doesn't need to prove any thing but having fun and getting a big pay check, probably some other top rider would do the same....for sure hailbike would increase sales next year due to sam riding on it....but there is no way in the dirtjump/slopestyle world that he will compete on e-bike, i'm sure and i hope that part of the deal was DJ frame as well, if not he is doomed for crankworks and FMB
  • + 1
 Almost every American hates this news, other countries seem to not care. Since we're the og mountain bike country we aren't ever going to adapt a pro ebike stance. This is a career change ebikes are mopeds. I'm sad the industry couldn't pay as much as a ebike maker.
  • + 1
 It's his career and his choice. A bike is a bike at the end of the day. If the team give the guy great support and it helps build on a career in MTB, where's the issue? Maybe he'll even have a hand in design at some point and we'll see some better bikes come out of them? Hope it all goes well bud...
  • + 1
 Who gives a flying f*ck what he rides your gunna get haters no matter what but end of the day he’s gunna be shredding an having fun isn’t he..? And that’s what it’s all about yeh.?
An so what it might not be a well known bike company I’m sure he knows what he wants tho..!!

“Peace out”
  • + 2
 Sam could ride anything and I'd watch excluding my Doris of course ! Just like how he comes across and he seems a top bloke just doing his thing . Good luck dude
  • + 2
 Good for him! I just love watching the stuff he makes! Great rider, and has always come across as a quality fella. He needs to make the best choice for him career wise!
  • + 0
 Dont know Sam Pilgrim personally, and he can ride whatever he damn pleases, cause I dont care!

Me on the other hand... I will never purchase an ebike, dont approve of them on trails. If people are using them to commute, awesome. I unfollow any brand that posts about ebikes in the instagrams, and and consider them mopeds.

Will this stop them from being adverstised and sold, unfortunately, no.

Eventually I hope they (ebike riders) grow large enough to develop their own subcuclture, separate themselves from cyclists and bicycles, form their own trail advocacy groups, develop their own trail networks, and maybe, just maybe, start their own websites so we do not have to see these abomonations here on pinkbike.

I am sure there are many who disagree with me, and some that agree, its all good as long as you are riding!
  • + 2
 Seems a bit odd for a rider like Sam to go to a company that only does e-bikes. Well, we'll see what happens i suppose.
  • + 9
 They don't just do ebikes my good man, granted their other bikes are tosh but they make them nonetheless
  • + 6
 They do everything mate, jump frame coming soon!
  • + 1
 @sampilgrim: When you say they do everything, do you mean they don't make only e-bikes? Because I don't see any regular bikes on their website.

Anyways, good on you, I'm looking forward to seeing some e-bike shredits.
  • + 3
 I like the world we live in. A pro can give you a heads up on a product and is immediately disbelieved . This seems strange
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: you aren’t looking very hard because the web page has everything from full dh to carbon roadbikes with or without motors
  • + 1
 @sampilgrim: Refreshing to hear, was worried you would mov eto pure full suspension bikes. Keep hardtails rad Sam!
  • + 1
 @randybadger: Are we talking about the site haibike.com? If I open the "Bikes" tab, there's Sduro and Xduro ranges, both electric, and nothing else. The header of the website even says "We are ePerformance".
  • + 1
 @Pedro404: click on bikes tab. The third option down is performance. When you click on that there is a full range.
  • + 2
 www.haibike.com/de/DE/home/performance
  • + 3
 @randybadger: Ah, I see the problem now, for me the website loads with USA country setting, in which there aren't any non-electric bikes.
  • + 1
 A don't know why everyone has a go cause he has a tooth missing, he's had it missimissing for years now if he was that bothered he would get a fake one end of story
  • + 1
 Good luck Sam with whatever you ride, after watching you & your peers it makes me want to improve my skills ..to also go ballistic.

Ignore the 'netards'
  • + 1
 I ask him
Tom B. : Is that a haibike ???? I hope it was a joke .
Sam Pilgrim :No joke, deal with it .
see on his facebook page under the video
  • + 1
 Balls to the haters! Sam is the dogs b@!!@cks! If he wants to try something different or go where the money is then it's all good.
  • + 2
 Blimey....so many haters over a bike. Just ride the damn bike and have fun!!
  • + 1
 First, do you guys even realize how heavy e-bikes are?? Add to the fact that he can flair one? C'mon!!! Let the haters hate Sam! Cheers to YOU my friend!!!!
  • - 2
 Part of me hopes Sam is on haibike, it would be. Good shake up to see some really capable e bike riding and they certainly have an inmpressive range. I tried a friends haibike and was really impressed with the geometry. I can see the attraction if I'm
honest I just couldn't afford one ????.

I can appreciate it's an odd call for a slope style rider however I'm sure he can run a re branded dirt Jump frame when he needs too, if he was to compete on an evoke I think the added mass would be to his detriment allond with control able issues. That said I remember when a huge majority of the downhill teams were sponsored by random. Brand's running stickered up intense bikes.
  • + 10
 Hi i work for heibike and I approve this message
  • + 3
 They are making a jump frame!! Wink
  • + 4
 @sampilgrim: go on Sammy my boy good luck with new sponsor and f*ck all the pbts!!
  • + 1
 @sampilgrim: that's awesome, cant wait to see you enjoy it ????
  • + 0
 Mopeds aren't bikes....
  • + 2
 fat suits on bikes is always funny.
  • + 5
 Fitting with an ebike though
  • + 2
 I am interested in seeing how many subs he won/lost with this move
  • + 2
 It's all about the money!!!!!!
  • + 25
 Yes they kind of help you provide for your family.
  • - 6
flag wibblywobbly (4 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @WAKIdesigns: cash that check now because in five years, nobody will be making a living riding a dirt jumper. He's selling out the future of mountain biking for half the price of a BMW 3 series.
  • + 3
 ”selling out the future of mountain biking”
Bold statement there
Didn’t cam zink ride for hyper? Was he a sellout?
Perhaps Sam just hit a point in his life where he felt a change was good for him.
Who he chooses to work with is his choice and I wish him well. Interested to see what comes next.
  • + 3
 @wibblywobbly: selling out the the future of mountain biking? Are you sure? Truth told, I don't think that is strong enough. How do we know Sam isn't selling secrets to the North Koreans or something?

Let the man live. Don't like it? Ignore it!
  • + 1
 Sleeves are bullsh*t. Bikes are rad. Keep shreddin Pilgrim lad!
  • + 1
 Sam is a madman, but please don't tell me you drive a Prius too!
  • + 1
 Marzocchi suspensions is still a thing ?
  • + 2
 foxzochi
  • + 2
 Fox owns Mazocchi
  • + 1
 Sam could make any brand cool.Dont get the hate on this site .
  • + 1
 Good for him. Gonna be some epic videos coming up am sure.
  • + 1
 Give the man an E-dirt Lol
  • + 1
 Please... hope it's trek
  • + 1
 Cube
  • + 1
 Sellout
  • - 1
 Will other mtb riders get e bike sponsors, for training & stuff?
  • - 1
 It's confirmed, I DMd him on instagram!
  • + 1
 Yeah i also did! He said hes on Hibike and Fox Suspension.
  • + 0
 #notfakenews
  • - 3
 To be fair , with all that timber he justifies an ebike
