Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?











No word on whether he'll bring on an "acoustic" frame sponsor for his dirt and slope riding, or if we're going to see him attacking the 2018 Joyride course in reverse on his eMTB.



He's confirmed to be riding both Fox and Marzocchi suspension.

He also ruled out several brands, like Dartmoor, Specialized, YT Industries, Canyon, and others, while leaving the door open on Haibike, Trek, and Orbea. Trek would be able to provide both the eMTBs he's interested in as well as his bread-and-butter dirt/slope bikes.



Given these videos, our money is on Haibike.



