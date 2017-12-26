Sam Pilgrim on Haibike?

The teamrumours were flying in the comments when Sam announced
he was off his long-time frame sponsor NS Bikes. After seeing Sam on a Haibike in his Christmas video (above) and a recent Ryan Taylor video, it looks like Sam might have gotten himself an eMTB sponsorship.
No word on whether he'll bring on an "acoustic" frame sponsor for his dirt and slope riding, or if we're going to see him attacking the 2018 Joyride course in reverse on his eMTB.
He's confirmed to be riding both Fox and Marzocchi suspension.
Sam Pilgrim is a sellout
P.S. How do you know what he's into, maybe he's doing this on purpose?
Daaaaaaaf*ck........?
Thing is....
I actually agreed with your initial comment
You didn't finish the equation
See nothing wrong with Sam making the move if it's true. A man's got to put food on the table! It's his job, so if a better offer comes along for this point in his career, he'd be mad not to take it.
But good on you Sam, whatever you do, so long as you enjoy it who cares, even better if you're making more money, as this is work for you & I'm not gonna judge you!
It's a low budget version of what Specialized did with the Coastal Crew and making your favorite supercross bros do social media posts of them on a Levo.
Our collective hate is the only thing keeping mountain biking alive right now. Once Santa Cruz comes out with their eBike and all the pathetic followers out there decided it's cool, it's a wrap.
And when the companies have cashed the checks form this short lived boom, the losers who think eBikes are cool will be moved on to riding a Nordic Track and yelling at their kids at lacrosse practice.
Mountain bikers are the worst and we deserve all the bad things that are coming our way.
If it aint relevant to me I just don't look at it
opt1. : Haibike is building a gravity based team
opt2. : He is moving to replace pilgs?
what do you think
If he had signed for YT, SC, Yeti or some other "cool company he'd be a cool dude but god forbid he wants to do something else than ride same stuff for 50 years.
It's not like he owns any of you anything or that he should do what you want.
Maybe all of you who whine and complain should send Sam money every month and he'll ride what you want?
youtu.be/Rf3Il7-XpeU?t=7m13s
An so what it might not be a well known bike company I’m sure he knows what he wants tho..!!
“Peace out”
Me on the other hand... I will never purchase an ebike, dont approve of them on trails. If people are using them to commute, awesome. I unfollow any brand that posts about ebikes in the instagrams, and and consider them mopeds.
Will this stop them from being adverstised and sold, unfortunately, no.
Eventually I hope they (ebike riders) grow large enough to develop their own subcuclture, separate themselves from cyclists and bicycles, form their own trail advocacy groups, develop their own trail networks, and maybe, just maybe, start their own websites so we do not have to see these abomonations here on pinkbike.
I am sure there are many who disagree with me, and some that agree, its all good as long as you are riding!
Anyways, good on you, I'm looking forward to seeing some e-bike shredits.
Ignore the 'netards'
Tom B. : Is that a haibike ???? I hope it was a joke .
Sam Pilgrim :No joke, deal with it .
see on his facebook page under the video
honest I just couldn't afford one ????.
I can appreciate it's an odd call for a slope style rider however I'm sure he can run a re branded dirt Jump frame when he needs too, if he was to compete on an evoke I think the added mass would be to his detriment allond with control able issues. That said I remember when a huge majority of the downhill teams were sponsored by random. Brand's running stickered up intense bikes.
Bold statement there
Didn’t cam zink ride for hyper? Was he a sellout?
Perhaps Sam just hit a point in his life where he felt a change was good for him.
Who he chooses to work with is his choice and I wish him well. Interested to see what comes next.
Let the man live. Don't like it? Ignore it!
#yourTRIGGERED
