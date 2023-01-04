Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon

Jan 4, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  


Originally from Colchester in the United Kingdom, Sam Pilgrim has been riding competitively for over two decades, despite being a modest 32 years old. He is now globally recognized for his hugely successful Youtube Channel.

bigquotesHello everyone. 2023 with Canyon is gonna be epic. It’s a dream come true. I'll be riding the best bikes alongside the sickest team which means loads of amazing times, a bunch of sick videos coming your way and I’ll be hitting a few contests over the year, and loving every minute of it. Let's go!Sam Pilgrim


bigquotesHe first came to our attention on the international stage at 17 with a victory in Austria's King of Dirt competition. The FMB World Tour Champion title came in 2013 and podium places at Crankworx, Dirtmasters, Red Bull Joyride, and FISE festival followed. His noticeable appearances at X-Games and Red Bull Rampage have since contributed to his legendary status.

In 2015 Sam directed his focus into content making and launched the Sam Pilgrim Youtube channel. It grew into one of the biggest channels in the MTB world. And despite the demands of managing a highly popular Youtube channel, Sam continues striving to meet his personal challenge of one podium place per year. Alongside this, his challenges, trips, and adventures inspire a huge number of riders across the globe.

As someone who will ride just about any bike, anywhere, anytime, Sam will be repping most of Canyon's MTB range. For freestyle and street riding duties the Stitched 720 and Stitched 360 dirt jump bikes with their 'category 5' abuse rating are perfect. For trail riding, he'll use Canyon's Spectral and Stoic models, whereas for bike park days and big mountain hits the Canyon Torque will be Sam's go-to bike. And when he wants to hit the trails lap after lap, Sam's Spectral:ON and Torque:ON e-MTBs will be the stars of the show.Canyon



bigquotesIt’s massively exciting news for Canyon and the CLLCTV to be working with Sam. He has a huge reputation for being an incredible rider, and his positivity and down-to-earth approach acts like a magnet to bring more people into the MTB world. We’re stoked to be able to support Sam, and we’re looking forward to 2023 and beyond.Jack Noy, Canyon's Gravity Brand Manager




Posted In:
Industry News Racing and Events Racing Rumours Canyon


51 Comments

  • 116 1
 Nice to see him on an actual bike brand
  • 4 0
 Shots fired @haibike... LOL
  • 4 1
 @porkchopsandwich: well, it's basically a department store bike brand
  • 12 0
 After Haibike I was half expecting it to say he switched to Rad Power
  • 36 0
 Canyon going to have steering wheel option now?
  • 30 0
 CNGRTS
  • 22 1
 I don't know much, but I do know that this is SO GOOOD
  • 15 0
 It's the dream.
  • 21 0
 This man is going to crack so many of these
  • 11 0
 Not a huge fan of Canyon but damn definitely stoked he's on them rather than Haibike.
  • 1 1
 Out of curiosity,
Why not a fan of Canyon
And why not a fan of Haibike, or stoked he’s on something different?
  • 7 1
 @onawalk:
Haibike make absolute garbage bikes.
Canyon make less garbage bikes (but still not great), but mostly not a fan of the DTC business model with terrible customer support.
  • 2 0
 @onawalk: probably has something to do with the non-existent customer service for a brand that has no LBS presence.
  • 1 0
 @onawalk: for example canyon alloy frames seat tube finish is terrible. You cant just insert seatpost without ruining it.
  • 11 0
 I will still miss Jack Moir
  • 1 0
 Big shoes to fill
  • 1 0
 Jack More
  • 9 0
 SM PLGRM!!
  • 7 0
 hopefully his 720 hasnt cracked yet!
  • 1 0
 Are they known for it??
  • 8 0
 Byebike
  • 6 0
 SM PLGRM!!
  • 3 0
 He first came to our attention on the international stage at 17...And then we waited for another 15 years to offer him a contract?,
  • 1 0
 Well yeah.. he's been in the scene as a known athlete for freaking ages.. usually under other brands though .. before Canyon were even a thing lol
  • 4 0
 I can’t wait to see him assemble headset routed cables with a rock and a curb.
  • 4 0
 Canyon has a stacked team
  • 5 1
 Braydon X Sam X Fabio it’s SICK!
  • 5 1
 Fix a stuck shapeshifter ON MY DRIVEWAY lol surprise face thumbnail
  • 4 1
 I’m so stoked for this dude, he totally deserves it and is nice to see him on a real bike
  • 3 0
 Hope Canyon is ready to see their bikes being worked on with rocks, sticks, power drills, chainsaws, duct tape, etc etc
  • 2 0
 Love how Canyon are providing their team riders with some kind of entry level parts like Code Rs, GX drivetrain & Rockshox Select level suspensions.
  • 4 0
 Sm Plgrm sgns wth Cnyn
  • 3 0
 Moped bike company money ran out?
  • 3 0
 He will be changing too much frames, might even bankrupt canyon Razz
  • 2 0
 Sam is such a great ambassador for the sport. Very happy for him and Canyon!
  • 2 0
 Be cool to see him getting more colabs with some other canyon athletes the gmbn lot, seagraves etc
  • 1 0
 Some Pilgrim Kaos would be brilliant
  • 3 1
 Isn't he already sponsored by Amsterdams Council Canal finds?
  • 2 4
 Didn't he say Haibike was "the dream" many times though??? how is Canyon now "the dream"?? in a couple year when he gets sponsored by say Trek will that then be "the dream"? i watch all of Sams videos regardless as he is cool.
  • 1 1
 it would be better to say "Haibike is an ok sponsor for now but the DREAM is canyon eventualy" at least it would sound consistent.
  • 1 0
 @Elbarto14: Money
  • 2 0
 Wooden wheels and a steering wheel are also the dream. Roll with it.
  • 4 0
 Come in guys, this isn’t complicated. Whatever brand is currently paying the bills is the “the dream” and makes the best bikes ever. That’s the job!
  • 2 0
 I would argue that anytime you're getting paid to ride bikes and/or get free bikes, it's "the dream".
  • 1 0
 Getting paid to ride bikes is his dream. Doesn’t matter the company or if a Walmart bike or whatever.
  • 1 0
 I knew it man, first Fabio Wibmer and now Sam Pilgrim! Canyon is popping off in 2023
  • 1 0
 That’s a great brand for Sam. Good work dude.
  • 1 0
 No YT video of Sam's Shenanigans? common PB!
  • 2 0
 Rlly said BAIBIKE
  • 1 0
 Great to see he'll be doing contests again
  • 2 1
 canyon is so cool





