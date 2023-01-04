Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon

Originally from Colchester in the United Kingdom, Sam Pilgrim has been riding competitively for over two decades, despite being a modest 32 years old. He is now globally recognized for his hugely successful Youtube Channel
.
|Hello everyone. 2023 with Canyon is gonna be epic. It’s a dream come true. I'll be riding the best bikes alongside the sickest team which means loads of amazing times, a bunch of sick videos coming your way and I’ll be hitting a few contests over the year, and loving every minute of it. Let's go!—Sam Pilgrim
|He first came to our attention on the international stage at 17 with a victory in Austria's King of Dirt competition. The FMB World Tour Champion title came in 2013 and podium places at Crankworx, Dirtmasters, Red Bull Joyride, and FISE festival followed. His noticeable appearances at X-Games and Red Bull Rampage have since contributed to his legendary status.
In 2015 Sam directed his focus into content making and launched the Sam Pilgrim Youtube channel. It grew into one of the biggest channels in the MTB world. And despite the demands of managing a highly popular Youtube channel, Sam continues striving to meet his personal challenge of one podium place per year. Alongside this, his challenges, trips, and adventures inspire a huge number of riders across the globe.
As someone who will ride just about any bike, anywhere, anytime, Sam will be repping most of Canyon's MTB range. For freestyle and street riding duties the Stitched 720 and Stitched 360 dirt jump bikes with their 'category 5' abuse rating are perfect. For trail riding, he'll use Canyon's Spectral and Stoic models, whereas for bike park days and big mountain hits the Canyon Torque will be Sam's go-to bike. And when he wants to hit the trails lap after lap, Sam's Spectral:ON and Torque:ON e-MTBs will be the stars of the show.—Canyon
|It’s massively exciting news for Canyon and the CLLCTV to be working with Sam. He has a huge reputation for being an incredible rider, and his positivity and down-to-earth approach acts like a magnet to bring more people into the MTB world. We’re stoked to be able to support Sam, and we’re looking forward to 2023 and beyond.—Jack Noy, Canyon's Gravity Brand Manager
