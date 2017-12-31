Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike

PRESS RELEASES

Haibike is proud to announce the signing of British Freeride pro Sam Pilgrim to our ePerformance team for 2018 and beyond. The 27-year-old freeride specialist will utilize the potential of the XDURO series to redefine the limits of what is possible on an eMountainbike.

Pilgrim, from Colchester in the UK, started his dirt jump career at the age of 14. Ever since, he has always been one of the leading figures in international competitions: In 2011 he won the Red Bull District Ride in Nuremberg; in 2013 he carried off the victory in the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour, and since then has built up a huge fanbase of over 500k social media followers.

“We warmly welcome Sam Pilgrim to the Haibike family and are looking forward to pushing ePerformance to the next level on the international stage,” says Bernd Lesch, Director of Marketing / Product at Haibike.

When asked why he chose to ride for the ePerformance Pioneer Haibike, Sam Pilgrim replied, “I really liked the look of what Haibike was doing in terms of being more extreme with e-bikes and pushing the freeride side of things, it was an obvious choice really!” Sam continues, “I personally hated pedaling up hill, it was just something that sucked in between the fun stuff, but then I actually tried an e-bike and now everything is fun! I actually still can't believe how fun it is even when I’m pedaling up!”

Pilgrim will participate in several events of the FMB World Tour with his custom-made Haibike dirt jump Bike in 2018 and continue his series of regular adrenaline-fueled YouTube videos. “I want to show what’s possible on an e-bike with new tricks and big jumps!”

R&D feedback from Sam over the next years will be used to contribute to the further development of the Haibike XDURO models to keep them at the head of the pack.



264 Comments

  • + 580
 Last PB article of the year is about motorcycles?
  • + 34
 Wish I could upvote ten times over haha
  • + 101
 That wasn’t an article more of a coming out of the closet.
  • + 138
 Let us know when he signs with a mountain bike company.
  • - 200
flag HenkkaK (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Please get over and accept existence of e-mtbs. It is really frustrating to read emtb hate on pinkbike.
  • + 3
 Bahahahaah~ But of course!! lmao
  • - 56
flag scott-townes (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Monstertruckermotherfuker: What's it like being 10-years-old?
  • + 52
 @HenkkaK: you're on the wrong website bud...
  • + 70
 @HenkkaK: pinkbike need to start an ebike section so anybody interested can look there like Dirt have done.

The hate is justified, they are a different class of bicycle and have no place being mixed in with 'real' bikes
  • - 12
flag MrDiamondDave (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Dumbass
  • + 0
 f
@HenkkaK:
fill in the blanks
  • - 65
flag HenkkaK (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 The hate is totally not justified, there are a lot of emtbs riders in pinkbike. It does not mean that pinkbike needs to have an emtb website if another bike magazine have emtb category. I dont have emtb. But I dont understand the emtb hate here. I like to read about new mtb stuff whatever it is. If you stop writing emtb then I will stop following pinkbike. If there is an article on pinkbike about an uninteresting stuff then people dont post comments, but when it comes to emtbs everybody are complaining. Cannot you just ignore it if you are not interested in?
  • + 25
 @HenkkaK: I like MTBs I come to pinkbike for all things MTB, I am not so into road cycling buy that's ok because PB dont go there, I have absolutely no interest in ebikes and they are not MTBs so why is their news relevant on here?

As i say Dirt have an ebike section, its common sense, I don't want to sift through loads of electric bike stuff that is of no interest to me or relevance to MTB.

Sam pilgrims move to haibike is fair enough as he will still compete in mtb competition but it's a slippery slope.
  • + 7
 motorcycle with pedals and with only 0.3hp....
  • + 12
 @Racer951: it says e bike in the title, so don't click on it, and it won't get any views . Simple
  • + 11
 @HenkkaK: and ebike riders/companies must accept the opinions of those who hate the idea of motorized bikes.
  • + 13
 @HenkkaK: Ebikes are motorbikes. No way would I put as much effort as I do into trail building if motorbikes were allowed on the trails I work on. No dig no ride.
  • + 11
 @pigman65: I can see the point, that's fair enough but i would still prefer not to see it here.

Pinkbike is meant to be mtb news and reviews though and I just can't see where electrically powered machines fit into that, otherwise bring on the road, velodrome and cx news and anything else on two wheels, maybe chuck a motocross article in it one about the weather and xc running while we are at it, we can always ignore it, can't we.
  • + 3
 @pigman65: but how will read all the energized comments?
  • + 1
 @pigman65: but how will read all the energized comments?
  • + 3
 WTF just happened?
  • + 9
 Strange how most people don’t understand a motor is an electrical device. Motorcycle is the proper word, not e-bike.
  • + 0
 @Racer951:
  • + 8
 Pink-e-bike Frown RIP
  • + 1
 @HenkkaK: it's not MTB! It's like saying a cars a plane or a treadmill is a tanning bed. Both share the same customer demographic... So the industry has lumped it together but demographic does not mean same sport. Red bull drinks now equal downhill mtb?
  • - 3
 Using simple observations, it is clear that pedal assist ebikes are 90% mtn bikes and 10% motor cycle. Most people can't even tell the difference. Why is PB hard core, earn your vertical, Nazis all of a sudden? Name one example or any kind of proof that explains this hysterical trolling?
  • + 12
 @slayerdegnar:
Trail access is the big issue, where’ve ya been
  • + 9
 @slayerdegnar:
And yer math sucks
  • - 4
flag lifeofloon Plus (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Mieszko42: legit question: How many trail networks have actually been shut down due to ebikes poaching trails? I understand certain areas have strict usage restrictions but not all of them.
  • + 7
 @lifeofloon:

It's an issue here in Australia, a few local trails have posted how insurance won't cover those on pedal assisted bikes in case of accident, therefore creating issues for the landowners of the trails (ie crash on an eBike, eBike riders may try harder to gain compensation from landowners).

No trail network shutdown yet, however it does have mtb clubs concerned.

(Not here to argue, the eBike thing is growing stale imo, if you don't like something, ignore it.
Just highlighting that there is some issues with eBikes).
  • + 13
 Truck engine 475 lbs Truck 7,000 Lbs. My truck is 90% wagon and 10% engine.
  • + 3
 @OzMike: I agree. My only interaction with ebikes had been when our local enduro series started using them for the organizers to ride their heavy loads to and from the different stages with greater ease.
From everything I've read it sounds like it's just new and different so folks are scared. I understand the access issue but with proper handling of the situation and greater stewardships from the emerging ebike community I would think things could flawlessly merge.
But hey I know it's different. I still dislike all snowboarders I don't know, but the ones I do know, really rip it up.
  • + 3
 @lifeofloon:
It’s about the future, not the past. I don’t know of any shut down, doesn’t mean none will.
I appreciate your positive outlook, I’d like to think things will “merge flawlessly” too, but I also think shit’s gotta hit the fan first
  • + 0
 Leslie chow: "hah! Gheeeyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy"
  • + 2
 @Leo48333: your are right
  • - 1
 @HenkkaK:
There will ALWAYS be people who are more interested in what others are doing, rather than simply paying attention to the 6" in front of their own face(s). They're the ones who want everyone to have the same bike, vehicle, house, clothing, dog, and sister that they do, so they don't feel inferior- which is what they're expressing when they lash out at something they don't have(and ebike in this instance), and doesn't even remotely affect them.
As long as there's the internet to provide the safety of hiding behind one's keyboard, you will always have whiners.
  • + 2
 @YoKev: I use my full name and whine..
  • - 2
 Bring on the ignorance and the hate.....
  • + 2
 I may not be positive to e-bikes but they make the world burn. Bitches like me love to watch the world burn... it’s beatiful
  • + 1
 @lifeofloon: exactly half these guys need to spend more time riding and less time crying
  • + 2
 @HenkkaK:

Everywhere is different but pinkbike or someone should put together an article/report from a variety of points of view, studies and info on emtbs so the mtb community and companies have all the info to deal with the issues around emtbs in a productive way while ensuring trail access etc.

Every article about emtbs or any mention of emtbs in the comment section results in the same comments consisting of hate of emtbs, people asking why so much hate (read any comment section on a emtb article and you'll find a variety of answers), concerns of increased trail wear and traffic, trail access in the states, popularity in Europe to name a few.

Idk but it seems that we're just beating a dead horse at this point with the emtb conversation.
  • + 2
 @Racer951: I'm not saying I'm for eBikes but Pilgrim is an mtb rider and that in it's self makes the article relevant to pinkbike. I don't care if he got sponsored by dodge to give them r&d on mini vans I would still be okay with reading about it on pinkbike, but that's just me. To each there own
  • + 0
 Total sellout. This guy, the company. All about money and profit. Or why are they selling almost only e-Bikes?
Haibike has nothing of a soul. Look at those bikes. Ugly. No love.

Destroying nature and making money out of it is their main goal.
Now they have a Dirtjumper that was successful a few years ago and needs money.
  • + 148
 Lame....... thankyou e bikes for tarnishing our sport and breeding a bunch lazy mountain bikers. They're understandable in "some" situations, but if you just don't like pedalling and want a motor there's a different sport for you..... moto. Bicycles are meant to be human powered, nothing more satisfying than summiting a mountain on your own steam to then get to shred your way back down. It's the reason i personally fell in love with the two wheeled dream sport,,,,
  • + 2
 X2
  • + 41
 Welcome to the world of instant rewards, no effort, only enjoyment. Brave new world.
  • - 30
flag bat-fastard (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 i've been mountain biking for near 30 years feck pedaling, would walk a bike up wheres theres no uplift. mtb started by uplifting and racing down hills. pedaling a bike came about by roadies wanting to mtb...
  • - 12
flag WaterBear (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bat-fastard: Agreed. I generally don't like ebikes but I can see how it makes sense to some. @justinhodgson's comment reads like this: If you don't like it here, go back to your own country.

As it turns out, in real life, there are more than two options for most things.
  • - 3
 Cool story let others do what they want. Haters gonna hate
  • + 13
 Well said. I am a painfully slow climber, but would sooner quit riding than get an ebike. If I want to ride a motorcycle, I have one in the garage.
  • + 1
 Unless you ride the original mtn clunkers, you have veried from the "original concept" where is the hatred for lift and shuttle assisted riding? You're all gonna heed to an arbortery governmental diffinition and rant about it? The same time, these acticles blown and blast the word of ebikes even more.! ????
  • - 4
flag d-man (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Justin you know I love to pedal and suffer as much anyone but riding an ebike is rad. Riding a ebike all mountain is like riding a 30km long dh trail, you will want to push yourself just like you push yourself with no assist. You re just able to go longer and faster. Leave each to their own as long as they respect the trails and follow proper trail etticat.
  • + 0
 @Kainerm: “Welcome to the world of instant rewards, no effort, only enjoyment. Brave new world.” do you mean uplifts??
  • + 1
 @carym: I don't think sam can 360 or tail whip your moto.
  • + 89
 I remember when Sam Pilgrim was a mountain biker.
  • + 27
 Just a week ago...
  • + 79
 I'm happy Sam has a sponser and all but please keep ebikes off the trails before trail access gets totally f**ked.
  • - 4
flag deli-hustler (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 It's a bit different over here
  • + 29
 Good for Sam to have a paycheck; shame he will do anything for money; I'll never buy one of those shit-bikes
  • + 10
 @h82crash: Ebikes don't have the same trail access issues in the U.K. as elsewhere. As long as they're restricted to 25kph and 250w they can go anywhere a standard bike can
  • - 4
flag WasatchEnduro (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Loamhuck:

Loam#uck -> until you’re old and your knees are shot. I’m planning on getting one for my 65th bday.
  • + 5
 @mikeyspaff: how does a cop regulate that? Do they get to take your moped out for a ride?
  • + 13
 I enjoy the seemingly genuine enthusiasm in Sam's videos and wish him all the best, but I will no longer be watching his videos or reading articles related to him. I'm somewhat ambivalent to some of the perceived negatives of ebikes, however I do think they will increase user conflict and genuinely threaten trail access in the US. I therefore don't want my interest in Sam's riding to be misconstrued by any market research types as an interest in ebikes or any inferred opinion that they are valid for use on mtb or shared use trails.
  • - 9
flag slayerdegnar (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 NAME JUST ONE EXAMPLE OF TRAIL ACCESS AFFECTED BY EBIKES!
  • + 0
 @Loamhuck: Shame he would do anything for the money? Sometimes a man's got to do what a man's got to do. He got someone to pay him to do what he does -- ride bikes. What do you want him to do? Sell real estate? Shuffle papers behind a desk? The man's got to get paid, and no one here has any business telling him HOW he has to get paid.
  • + 6
 @slayerdegnar: I ain't from Merica but my guess is the whole state of California is under some threat of losing access and that's a lot of trail for a lot of folks...
  • + 5
 @slayerdegnar: Sorry buddy but if there's already an example then it's too late. If a dog is nipping at your ankles are you going to wait until it bites you to decide it's aggressive?
  • + 4
 @slayerdegnar: one of the biggest threats to trail access in the US comes from lobbying from other user groups. The best example of this being the Sierra clubs successful lobbying to change the interpretation of the wilderness act. Ebikes are unfortunately just more fuel for their fire and rightly or wrongly will be citing environmental concerns of increased trail wear and riders being able to get further into sensitive areas. The real issue for these groups imo is that they feel mountain bikes negatively impact their own experience. The largest area of conflict is between hikers and downhill riders, uphill riders generally don't generate the speeds to make hikers feel unsafe. Obviously ebikes (even with the pedal assist speed governed) have the ability to turn uphill riding into a whole new area of conflict. Ebikes have already been banned in many areas (all BLM land for example) anybody riding ebikes in banned areas is going to provide opportunity for lobbying groups to complain and tar mountain bikes with the same brush. It's not hard to imagine the argument that ebikes cannot be easily differentiated from mountain bikes so the best solution is to ban them all. I may not be able to cite specific areas where ebikes have impacted trail access, but the potential is obviously there and that's enough for me.
  • + 1
 @Gregorysmithj1: @Gregorysmithj1: Our police in the UK have a much longer training period than yours, so they have a much larger skillset when they do the work. They investigate it and don't just shoot at it Wink
  • + 54
 “I personally hated pedaling up hill, it was just something that sucked in between the fun stuff, but then I actually tried an e-bike and now everything is fun! I actually still can't believe how fun it is even when I’m pedaling up!”

Sam, I used to respect you as an athlete, an ambassador, and a leader in the cycling industry. But no longer. You have lost my respect. I understand that everyone has to make a living, but this is too far. You have signed to a brand because a hill is too much work to climb. You have signed to a brand that doesn't make a bike specific to your riding style. You have signed to a brand for cash, regardless of whether or not the brand fits you.
Sorry, but you have lost my respect with these actions and choices.
  • - 11
flag pigman65 (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @bikeis4life he has to pay the bills, you can stick your respect where the sun don't shine
  • + 10
 I'm sure they paid him well to sign which will pay his bills for now. But if you aren't winning competitions then you better have supportive fans and exciting edits. Will his fans stay supportive while he rides around on a moped? Maybe. Maybe not.@pigman65:
  • + 1
 @bikeis4life maybe it says more about the other companies not wanting to pay their riders for putting so much on the line for sick lousy pay. Maybe Sam is taking a stand also for his fellow rider who he knows should be getting compensated more for what they do.
I'll have no problem watching his new edits as I enjoy them as much for his riding as i do for his personality.
  • + 1
 @lifeofloon: what does this have to do with him hating pedaling? Biking is about the pedaling seeing as thats what a bike does best.m
  • - 3
 @pigman65: Agreed. None of these guys have to pay Sam's bills. And all you guys talking trash would take the money, too, if a company were willing to pay them. Every. Single. One of you.
  • + 1
 Why is he on a bike not a motorcycle then?
  • + 4
 @Gregorysmithj1: show me the peddle count for an xc racer, an enduro racer, a downhill racer, and a slopestyle competitor after a race/competition. I guarantee the slopestyle and dh racers have the fewest peddle strokes by far yet most here on Pinkbike claim them to be the "real" mountainbikers.
I suppose it's quite easy to take a single quote out of context especially when it fits and can be used flawlessly in your advertising campaign. Remember to believe everything you read on the internet.
  • - 1
 @Gregorysmithj1: show me the peddle count for an xc racer, an enduro racer, a downhill racer, and a slopestyle competitor after a race/competition. I guarantee the slopestyle and dh racers have the fewest peddle strokes by far yet most here on Pinkbike claim them to be the "real" mountainbikers.
I suppose it's quite easy to take a single quote out of context especially when it fits and can be used flawlessly in your advertising campaign. Remember to believe everything you read on the internet.
  • + 1
 @lifeofloon: they why buy or ride a ebike?
  • + 0
 @Gregorysmithj1: why buy a bike and only ride it at lift serve resorts or shuttled runs. I have known that kind of rider too.
Maybe he said, I've got a company that is willing to provide me with a product I can enjoy and they'll pay me closer to what I feel I'm worth for putting so much on the line let's give this a go. Maybe mtb companies should look into how their riders are treated/respected. Everyone on Pinkbike loves to jump all over RedBull for skimping on their riders for what the riders do for them. How is this that much different?
  • + 6
 @lifeofloon: I'm not bashing him for getting a paycheck I'd ride heelys for a job if I had the chance. Im knocking him for saying pedaling sucks if he always thought that way why not do motorcross to begin with? I think motocross already fills the "biking is fun but pedaling sucks". .. It is not as accessible for people and ebikes are a much easier way to get the same thrills? You don't need a license for ebike or skills or a truck or a lift to transport just put in your car and go... If dirt jumping has nothing to do with pedaling why make a e-dirt jumper? To make ebikes cool? Mtb didn't need silly marketing gimmicks to make the sport cool it's always been rad ebike will always be uncool since its a sport for those who can't do the real thing it's like training wheels. ..
  • - 6
flag lifeofloon Plus (5 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Gregorysmithj1: Gwin's chainless win should be disqualified. I mean he wasn't pedaling a bike he was really just on a coaster bike which should be another classification all together.
  • + 2
 @lifeofloon: Point?
  • - 1
 @Gregorysmithj1: like I said any comment can easily be taken out of context. Have you yourself never ever complained about some climbs? His competition bike will not be an ebike but power to him for seeing what he can do with one.
Haha when I was a kid there was huge price difference between getting into motocross vs mountainbiking, not so much nowadays.
  • + 1
 @lifeofloon: I love uphill personally I would shuttle downhill to get more climb in...With my biking view its pretty hard to comprehend ebikes. Im fine with them I just don't like it co-opting mtb for marketing demographic reasons.
  • + 0
 @Gregorysmithj1: not really intended toward you just throwing it to troll the ebike haters who say the sport is all about the pedaling. That race was once of the greatest feats in what a good bike, the law of gravity, and a phenomenal rider can achieve.
  • + 2
 @Gregorysmithj1: I hear you there. I started doing our local enduro series the last couple years after following the Enduro World Series and was disappointed that almost all the transfers are lift rides.
  • + 2
 @TheR: Not sure if you're a troll or retard...
  • + 1
 @Gregorysmithj1: Yeah but it ain't the best bit. Having a relationship is all about communication but if you could have less communication and more sex...?
  • + 33
 if you can't pedal stick to dirt jumps. can't wait for the e-bike community to get out and start building e-bike trails. oh wait they're to lazy to do that sort of thing. pedal on dude.
  • + 10
 This times 1000.
  • - 7
flag WaterBear (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 ...Sam IS sticking to the jumps. This whole is cool precisely because he's applying eBikes to the non-trail realm (free ride and DJ).

In fact, why the hell are people filling up this comments section with general trail bike ebike ranting? wtf.
  • + 2
 I ride an ebike and do more trail work than 90% of the other riders out there. That's on top of being partially disabled.
  • + 1
 @WaterBear: ebikes are not going to make dj and freeride better...Its like training wheels something that gives someone the ability to simulate what they need to learn but can't yet.
  • + 2
 @WaterBear: more like waterhead. get a fuking motorcycle if you can't pedal. Go ride moto trails on your Grandpa's e-bike.
  • + 29
 What a load of crap, what the hell does a guy that makes his living doing tricks on a bike have to do with electrically powered bicycles ridden by the less physically able around trail centres (with the small exception of those that do use them due to poor health or in real big mountains of course)

Gimmicky rubbish, hardly anybody interested in an E-endure bike will have any interest in or capability to perform the kind of riding he will show in the circus like promo videos they will make - Its like doing trials and dirt jumps on a road bike, sure a tiny amount of people can do it but nobody else does.

2018 off to a turd of a starter, MTB is not going down a good path right now.....
  • - 12
flag RedBurn (9 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Didnt read, happy new year, just ride your damn bike, electric or not !! Smile
  • + 1
 Omg gr8 story m9 I was intrigued from begening to end.
  • - 3
 Funny you are so sure what type of person is going to buy an ebike. I will buy one, guess what type of rider I am? All my crew will buy one once the cost comes into a reasonable range. That I can guarantee.
  • + 23
 All the people debating here about the pros an Cons of mobilitE bikes an their effect on trail access an giving Sam props for the move or not. What it come down to is, a shitty bike manufacturer offered a pro rider more £$€ to tempt him away from a long time great sponsor an promote their shitty mobiltE bikes in a genre of riding that heavy, crappy bikes are the most unsuited too. I mean Come on look at a slope bike and a mobility bike...
Yeah Sam has the skills to make some goofy edits but where is he gonna compete on his new techno disability rig???
Will riding UP stairs now be part of a slope comp..
No where, so that's all its gonna a be
Goofy you toobe edits
But
there'll be enough dumb newbs an gullible rich kids to watch these edits an keep haibike in enough clicks to keep paying Sam long enough untill this wave has crashed.
Wether they buy enough bikes is another debate...
MobilitE/UtilitE bikes suck for real mtb an
Sam is a sell out
DOLLA DOLLA BILLS YAWL
  • + 2
 Uh, the article says he will be competing on his custom built slopestyle rig.
  • + 2
 Yeah man and you would turn down a pay rise at your crap Monday to fryday job
  • + 1
 @onemind123: great another slope bike NOT on sale to the public, or more than likely custom as in an ns with haibike 'custom' stickers
  • + 1
 @Mrobinson15: are you making a statement or asking a question? I've had 4 pay rises at my crappy job this year through hard work an a promotion but, (if I was a pro rider) would I take a pay rise to leave a great bike company to ride for a shitty bike company that could ultimately leave a black mark on my name as a marketable brand?
No
Because I'm not a sellout
  • + 23
 Internet exploding in 3, 2, 1.......... happy new yeeeeeeeeeaaaaaar everyone hahahaha !!!
  • + 1
 It’s time for E-tu Thursday!!!

Reading about so much outrage and suffering makes me hear a sound of a cello playing. Best present ever.
  • + 20
 he seems like a great guy but i still hate e bikes
  • + 19
 Byebye Sam, let us know when you sign with a mountain bike company.
  • + 17
 april fools isn't for another 4 months guys....
  • + 9
 Could Sam not find a mountain bike compay to sponsor him. Shame Sam had to switch sports to keep sponsors. Best of luck in the motorbike world Sam.
  • + 6
 Very simple to me really. I don't like e-bikes, for me, because one of the main reasons I llove bikes is that I am the motor/engine.

So, it brings out some negative feelings for those of us who view mountain biking as a sport and riders as athletes requiring abilities relative to the use of a non-motorized bicycle. An ebike can be a great accommodation for people who are compromised in some manner. I have a motorcycle. It serves its purpose very well. But my bicycle is an entirely different and, in my opinion, superior machine. Why can't ebike advocates see that? It's not a tire-size debate. You're changing the nature and make-up of the most pure and simply beautiful aspects about the bicycle.
  • + 6
 couple of thoughts. not trollin genuinely interested in a dialogue:

1. are eMTBs awesome for getting further and higher out into the wilderness than you could with just your legs?

2. are eMTBs awesome for getting a friend or love-interest into mountain biking to help them keep up with you?

3. are eMTBs really hurting trails? seen this argument a lot that the torque is bad for trails? really? does an eMTB put out more torque than nino schurter? would anyone complain about him coming to your local trail? the conservation argument seems like bs to me.


when I look at eMTBs they look like they are too heavy to enjoy. but if I'm wrong about that and it turns out the positives outweigh the negatives and they are more fun then I embrace them with open arms. this purism that mountain bikes should not have any electronics on them is a bunch of non-sense. if electricity zipping around on your bike has the potential to increase the amount of fun you have we should not be hating on companies for investigating it. same goes for Di2, fox live valves etc etc
  • + 10
 Your 3. point is a little off. Its more of the people preventing access for MTBing don't know if they do cause more wear/tear. In order to allow access for E-bikes, the E-bike community has to show it doesn't cause more wear/tear. This is outside the whole motorized/non-motorized issue which is another can of worms.
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: there must be a smart nerdy pb user that could give us actual torque output numbers.

seems to me that eMTBs are probably not a threat. isn't it more about consistent torque on climbs? theres no bursts of torque.

and aren't issues like riding in the mud, or too much back brake more dangerous to trails?

I get your point about perceptions though.
  • + 5
 Surprised you haven't been neg-propped to oblivion, you actually have a valid argument. Pretty awesome torque comparison btw.

For where I live (Portland, OR) most of the trails around here are straight up, straight down. If you're climbing a road (often asphalt) for several miles, wouldn't you just turn the bike off at the top and hop on the trail? That's probably the only way I'd personally ride it. Then you're just essentially riding an old-school downhill bike (weight wise) which could be an awesome training tool- more runs, heavier bike- I'd imagine you'd hop on a light race bike after manhandling a 50lber for maybe two or three more laps than you'd normally do and feel like you were flying. The only impact that I could see from using e-bikes in that sense would be just having to do more maintenance on the trails from having them being ridden more- which to be fair, could be a very valid argument against them if they really catch on.

At any rate hate to admit it myself but I've actually been thinking about getting one for this application. It's just so stigmatized right now that I don't think I could really go through with it. I'd want to ride the shit out of one but I would never, ever want to be seen riding one in this day and age- guess I'm not brave enough to be 'that f*cking guy'

Shuttles and chairlifts are good but e-bikes are bad? All I'm saying is if you're driving your bike up a road to ride down a hill, you're a f*ckhead if you're hating on e-bikes.
  • + 9
 There is a sign in a local park near here outlining trail access rules. It states quite clearly NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES INCLUDING ELECTRIC ASSISITED. So yeah..... Emtbs are really gonna F*ck up trail access here that we’ve fought tooth and nail for just so some body who doesn’t want to earn their turns or get what Mtb is,can ride on trails that we fought for. Can’t honestly express enough hatred for these things.
  • + 0
 @fattyheadshok: so is it possible were dealing with a situation where eMTBs are dangerous because people in charge of trail access don't understand they are harmless?

that kinda sucks if it turns out these machines do have the potential to be awesome and deliver lots of fun and enthusiasm to our sport.
  • + 1
 i think nino shurter on an ebike wouldn't be good for the trails
  • + 0
 Spot on dude, heavy ? Yes but so much fun the rip on.
  • + 1
 @Nkevin90: this guy gets it
  • + 2
 @trailriderdood : Your comparison between the torque output of Nino Schurter and an e-bike might be relevant if there was only one e-bike in the world. Otherwise it's just meaningless deflection from the fact that no matter who rides an e-bike (Nino included) will be putting out more torque and do more damage to the trail.

If the amount of extra damage is significant is the real issue and can only really be answered using actual case studies and will vary based on location and riding styles. To pretend otherwise is just glossing over the facts for the benefit of e-bike manufacturers and riders.

PS "if it turns out these machines do have the potential to be awesome and deliver lots of fun and enthusiasm to our sport."

Turns out that for a lot of us, if it's no longer human powered then it's not 'our sport' anymore.
  • + 0
 @Tim2: it just seems to me that there are so many other things that could be way worse. skidding first and foremost? wet conditions? what about tire width? torque is spread over surface area is it not? so then what about guys that ride mountain bike trails on a CX bike with skinny tires? would that not chop up trails good? what about the guy who puts studded tires on his bike and then the snow melts and he still rides the trails for a few weeks with studs?

and again my point about delivery. aren't ebikes more about consistent power deliver through the pedal stroke? sort of like an oval ring but better? when a normal bike spins out on a climb because the power is delivered intermittently and inconsistently, does this not potentially do worse damage?

isn't most trail damage done on the downs when riders are ripping way faster, and not pedalling?

I'm certainly not an expert on trail damage. and ive never ridden an eMTB, that said I still think it is reasonable to at least question this whole trail damage allegation.
  • + 0
 @trailriderdood: "not trollin genuinely interested in a dialogue:"

Seems like you have your mind made up and not really interested in a dialogue, and are just a troll.
  • + 2
 @abzillah: "I'm not an expert and ive never ridden one" sounds like I have my mind made up?

totally interested in a dialogue, did you have anything you wanted to add?
  • + 1
 @trailriderdood: I think your points are spot on. The purists will always remain and at the moment they heavily outweigh advocates of e-mtb but as time and technology progress the balance is shifting. I suspect that as e-mtb's become lighter weight the shift will become greater whether the purists like it or not unfortunately.
  • + 5
 E bikes are silly, get a dirt bike it's actually worth the money and the battery won't die leaving you with a 50lb useless bike Hahahahaha, way better range without charging, E bikes are just a way to ride trails that dirt bikes aren't allowed on obviously, it's a loophole
  • + 5
 Don’t blame him for signing with an e-bike manufacturer, but I do think it’s a bummer that in all his years riding mountain bikes he claims to have never learned to enjoy climbing.

I like riding my mtb uphill, downhill, in flats... all of it is good and fun to me.

Have fun jumping your 60lb bike.
  • + 5
 Really?

“I personally hated pedaling up hill, it was just something that sucked in between the fun stuff, but then I actually tried an e-bike and now everything is fun! I actually still can't believe how fun it is even when I’m pedaling up!”

Go F*** yourself.
  • + 0
 Triggered? The guy is just being honest. Even as a good climber I never found it fun. Plus that's the whole point of bike parks/ shuttling. Everybody is losing their minds over nothing. You're all acting like he betrayed some sacred code of needing to endure the pain of pedaling uphill to "earn" riding downhill. It's all BS. I'm sure if the internet existed in the early 90s people would be saying the same thing about full suspension/ shuttling etc.
  • - 3
 I don't own an ebike, but Sam's right. Pedaling uphill is just something that, for the most part, sucks in between the fun stuff. It's a necessary evil, and I feel good about the exercise, but if all there was to mountain biking was an hour-long slog up to the top with no pay-off, 98 percent of us would quit.
  • + 4
 Hmmm
I just got into mtb almost 2 yes ago and I go to your site for
Mtb info, due to all the cool mtb info/articles/videos/etc

There are a lot of people that rely and turn to your
Site for all the mtb info you provide.

This sport is still on the rise and growing.
Please do think about what your focus is/etc.
  • + 4
 "and since then has built up a huge fanbase of over 500k social media followers."

Well if you are riding a pretend bike you might as well have pretend fans too!

What a joke this is, Sam if you think pedalling up hills is just something that sucks between the fun stuff then go ride a dirt bike man! wtf is XDURO? You goofs all just motorbike up the hill between downhill runs? Welcome to cycling where we actually use our legs.
  • + 6
 It's like if Bob Burnquist signed with a hoover board brand.
"I've always liked skating, but pushing is lame effort. Xing Xan Hoover boards! The future is powerful."
  • + 3
 Hoover boards suck!
  • + 5
 Sam made virtually unwatchable edits. Sure the riding was nice but once he started talking I wanted to punch the screen. Happy he signed w/ a eBike co, now disapear
  • + 4
 @bubbrubb wanker
  • + 3
 He seems like a good guy -- always encouraging kids, being positive, enjoying life. Just don't watch the videos if you don't like them. Why wish him ill will?
  • + 1
 Sam once came to my trails, he was like an enigizer bunny! Fueled by Stoke an excitement like a kid in a toy shop. An then he dropped in, no warm up or bitch runs. Straight into inverted tables, hooge cans cans an can can tail whips. Our Jaws where on the floor.. I was stoaked when he won the FMB world series but, I gotta admit. His edits are a bit goofy. That's who Sam is a goofy kid having fun dicking about.
  • + 6
 e-bikes are cool for some situations like nothing... and suck for everything else!
  • + 7
 That's cool, but who is his mountain bike sponsor gonna be?
  • + 2
 I guess the first Sam Pilgrim story got so much traffic from annoying people on both sides of the coin that Pinkbike had to post it again. Either Haibike is paying them or they enjoy reading comments from all the pathetic fanboys tripping over themselves to tell Sam how cool he is.
  • + 2
 Can't say I agree with the direction of pushing these E-bikes.
Then again, who am I to tell companies what to do with their money. It's pretty simple, if you don't like it, just ignore it. A story with 5 comments is harder hit than one with 300, even with a bunch of negative comments. Imagine if this was posted for a week with no feedback?

The less interest people show as a whole, the less likely it will turn into the next big thing... and perhaps turn into a short lived fad, or remain for a very small market.
  • + 7
 Please no. Please god no
  • + 4
 Electric motor = motor stop making excuses. It is a underpowered motorcycle. Not saying you can’t have fun on your motorcycle but call it what it is.
  • + 0
 well under 300w legally it is a bikei n many places
  • + 1
 I find it hilarious that for many years people have been willing to pay a ton of money for a super cool and trendy 27lb All MTN bike! I mean riding a 10grand bike will impress people even if you suck, but an E bike? Spending a similar amount for a heavy 50 80lb cheap hunk of junk is easy now, it has a motor! They are gonna rake in the money, as soon as that battery dies you're gonna be pissed, and people will be laughing at you ????
  • + 1
 Im warming to the e-mtb thing a little. but i feel they will not be widely accepted until they engineer them with MUCH-MUCH lower powered motors, so they would//should truly be just an *assist* while in bail-out gears..They would be lighter, less bulky looking and 300lb riders will not be blowing past me going uphill ...which is Total BS......anything more than a little boost//assist in bail-out gears is a *motor-cycle*......plain and simple
  • + 3
 Ebikes are bad but chairlifts are good. Ebikes make riding easier which is bad but changing wheelsize to make riding easier is good. OK I think I got it.
  • + 4
 Shuttles are good too... you missed that one. Smile
  • + 5
 I always assumed he was on e...
  • + 1
 Lol
  • + 3
 All I know is that if I'm watching a comp and I see him show up, I'm switching channels. None of my $$$ going to him please.
  • + 4
 Wow the reach on the Haibikes are crazy short.the all mtn bike is 433mm for an XL.
  • + 3
 Q: Who is @sampilgrim?

A: He used to be a mountain biker but he couldn't ride up hills LOL.

Are you kidding me?!
  • + 1
 Ebikes are motorcycles. I don't come here for motorcycle news.

An occasional dirt bike/motocross video is cool okay.

Pink bike I'll permit you to post dirt bike but not motorcycles
  • + 0
 I mountain bike and I also ride a 300cc two stroke dirt bike (motorcycle). An e-bike is so far removed from a motorcycle... anyone lumping them together is blatantly ignorant of one or both. People need to stop making dramatic statements about things they know little to nothing about. You all sound just like the hikers back in the early days of mountain bikes, making bold claims that trail destruction, injuries, and mayhem would certainly occur if the terrible contraptions were not swiftly banned. Snubbing or banning e-bikes is doing nothing more than saying "my user group is more important than your group". Don't treat e-bikers the same way we used to be treated. Learn from the past. Be wise. Peace.
  • + 0
 Be happy for ebikes the life would be miserable if there was nothing to hate...
Sam needs to feed his family and he probably got a good deal with Haibike so good for him. I wonder how many of the haters would reject a sponsorship deal with a fat check based on their principles. Smile
  • + 1
 I imagine Sam's social media reach is of more value to a potential sponsor than his ability to win at elite competitions. Still, doesn't appear to be a great idea based on the reaction so far.
  • + 1
 I wonder if the number of his followers will drop, or rise?
  • + 4
 Wow... April sure came fast this year.
  • + 3
 That's what I was thinking, except it's -30 outside.
  • + 2
 Not seen a great deal of success of late and seems like a move for a bit more PR...
  • + 1
 Everyone pleeeeease calm down. We have a fresh 365 days worth of justified hatin’ on ebikes to get through. No need to rush.
  • - 1
 I'm not advocating for or against hooligans on ebikes, but I just wanted to say that the Kranked series of mountain bike movies were often shot utilizing an ebike. Bjorn used an electric motor-assisted bike to schlep camera equipment into the mountains.
So, in a way, the e-assist bike played a part in the birthing of freeride mountain biking.

And now, Bjorn has started an e-bike company, retrofitting Santa Cruz bikes with an electric motor:
krankedbikes.com/e2bikes
  • + 1
 First Sam being a pussy at Rampage, now this. Really leaving himself a great legacy! Who the fuck even is this guy and why is he still relevant.
  • + 4
 Puss
  • + 2
 Happy New Year @sampilgrim (and all pinkbikers). keep it real dude love your videos. All the best for 2018, make us dream!
  • + 2
 Pb just got hai-jacked... ebikes are cool, said no one ever.
  • + 2
 27 year old on an e-bike......thought they were made for the elderly
  • + 0
 If you want to hit jumps on an electric bike get an Alta. I guess if your not ready for a real moto a moped is the way to go though.
  • + 1
 Whats the threshold??? +/-??? Made several posts and none show...f off pinkbike....and youth on e-bikes
  • - 1
 Polarising!!!! Love or hate there here to stay. I want to stay fit and don't like heavy bikes, but they have their place. Good on ya Sam, love to see what's possible on them! Happy New Year to to one and all!
  • + 2
 pinkybike is really going downhill, not the good kind of downhill
  • + 1
 There goes slopestyle career....and trail ride vidz....say hello to pavement and rails to trails only
  • + 2
 My New Year Resolution: buy a carbon E-bike and throw it to the Ocean.
  • + 1
 As a friend of mine once put it, "You have to sell out to eat out..." Hope the check is good...
  • + 2
 we should all be so lucky to have such a wonderful retirement
  • + 1
 Next San will try to get the Pump Throttle Challenge added to 2018 Crankworx.....
  • + 2
 who is this guy? is he a big deal, i've never heard of him. EWS guy?
  • + 2
 he used to do backflip variations about 6 years ago on the fmb tour
  • + 3
 Sam.......... Sam who?
  • - 2
 Good luck Sam!! you've always been a hero.. still got a wonderful halo wheels poster of you in my garage. Moving to Hai is an exciting move and I'm sure the development that goes into ebikes over the years will benefit mankind in terms of science.. not forgetting the thousands of people who are unable to cycle due to injury etc and would finally be able to get out more on an ebike. ebikes aren't for me because i cant stand battery operated things and don't need one... but maybe one day
  • + 2
 Ebike, dj rig, downhill, cross country. Just go ride!
  • + 1
 He gives more of a shit about providing for his family than appeasing the commenters on Pinkbike can’t say I blame him
  • + 2
 No way... he should listen to the commenters and reject the sponsorship deal based on principles. They all would do that without hesitation for sure. Smile
  • + 3
 Well then...
  • + 1
 Fair play to Sam earning some cash and having fun doing it.

To the haters, two words: cheer up.
  • + 0
 Man needs to earn pea! Respect him for the decision. He needs to earn a crust and could bring other bikes through, already started with a DJ bike, what next?
  • + 2
 Headline should have been “ Sam Pilgrim leaving MTB”
  • + 1
 People will do anything for money
  • + 0
 Is the DJ hardtail frame special for you or will they make one for the public? Even a limited edition run of some number?
  • - 3
 Most people can't tell differentiate between an e-bike and a regular bike. Why? Because they're silent, do no more damage to the trail and the speed increase is not significant (even slower going downhill).

Trail access is undeniably an issue but it's not because of the bikes' impact but rather the negative perception of e-bikes by people with clearly zero experience on them calling them "motorbikes". Ride one and you'll see that it's not even nearly the case. Yes, yes if you want to get down to semantics it has a (pedal assist) motor and it is a bike but it is absolutely not the same as a dirt bike.

It's all in your mind people. Just get over it.
  • + 1
 what is the point of "pedals" then ?
  • + 0
 Should be illegal to purchase one of these mopeds without an AARP membership.
  • + 1
 Interesting..........next please.
  • - 2
 That is awesome. Bringing free ride to e-bikes. H8ers will H8 but self-shuttling is the one application for e-bikes that really makes sense to me. I don't want to pedal back to the top!
  • + 2
 Da fuq
  • + 1
 oops. That intended link to a photo failed miserably
  • + 0
 This is a negative for eBikes, just the kind of rider that is going to polarize the whole segment.
  • + 1
 Let's see how things unfold. Like with Brexit... ????
  • + 1
 BACK FLIP THAT SILLY LOOKING THING!!!!!!
  • + 1
 Left foot forward only.....
  • + 1
 f*ck yeah!!! I’ve put my order in already!
  • - 1
 Props to Sam for making money on a bicycle. Guinea pigging e-bike junk, no props... stay safe. Would love to see you 50/50 an ebike and watch the head tube rip off...
  • + 1
 Sam is the man. It's a real shame that he no longer mountain bikes.
  • + 1
 NEKMINIT Sam is 120Kg can't jump for shit.... Lol
  • + 1
 These bikes have nothing to do with his type of riding.
  • + 1
 Ha, gay.
  • + 0
 Yeah, but can he tail whip one of them sombatches?
  • - 1
 they probably whip pretty well, just gas it like a moto to bring the wheel back in fuck that though....
  • + 5
 As soon as they put a motor in the head tube
  • - 2
 @lunchbucket: you realise you need to pedal it , it's not a moto, it doesn't have a throttle
  • + 2
 @pigman65: instead of twisting a grip you just spin the pedals to turn the throttle on.
  • + 0
 They must have a great dental plan!
  • + 0
 double backflip on ebike ?
  • + 0
 Will this be the first of many?
  • + 0
 It was bound to happen. Hope the check was worth it.
  • - 3
 Why doesn't Haibike promote their regular bikes on the NA website?!??!?!? Sam, I want this to be the first thing you address as the new face of Haibike!
  • + 0
 What is a Haibike??
  • + 6
 A bike at the top of a mountain.
  • + 1
 A bike on e
  • + 2
 @Fix-the-Spade: edit * A moped at the top of a mountain.
  • + 1
 Hai = shark in German
  • - 2
 Gayer than aids
  • - 2
 huh.
