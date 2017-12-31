Sam Pilgrim Signs with Haibike

Press Release
Haibike is proud to announce the signing of British Freeride pro Sam Pilgrim to our ePerformance team for 2018 and beyond. The 27-year-old freeride specialist will utilize the potential of the XDURO series to redefine the limits of what is possible on an eMountainbike.
Pilgrim, from Colchester in the UK, started his dirt jump career at the age of 14. Ever since, he has always been one of the leading figures in international competitions: In 2011 he won the Red Bull District Ride in Nuremberg; in 2013 he carried off the victory in the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour, and since then has built up a huge fanbase of over 500k social media followers.
“We warmly welcome Sam Pilgrim to the Haibike family and are looking forward to pushing ePerformance to the next level on the international stage,” says Bernd Lesch, Director of Marketing / Product at Haibike.
When asked why he chose to ride for the ePerformance Pioneer Haibike, Sam Pilgrim replied, “I really liked the look of what Haibike was doing in terms of being more extreme with e-bikes and pushing the freeride side of things, it was an obvious choice really!” Sam continues, “I personally hated pedaling up hill, it was just something that sucked in between the fun stuff, but then I actually tried an e-bike and now everything is fun! I actually still can't believe how fun it is even when I’m pedaling up!”
Pilgrim will participate in several events of the FMB World Tour with his custom-made Haibike dirt jump Bike in 2018 and continue his series of regular adrenaline-fueled YouTube videos. “I want to show what’s possible on an e-bike with new tricks and big jumps!”
R&D feedback from Sam over the next years will be used to contribute to the further development of the Haibike XDURO models to keep them at the head of the pack.
The hate is justified, they are a different class of bicycle and have no place being mixed in with 'real' bikes
@HenkkaK:
fill in the blanks
As i say Dirt have an ebike section, its common sense, I don't want to sift through loads of electric bike stuff that is of no interest to me or relevance to MTB.
Sam pilgrims move to haibike is fair enough as he will still compete in mtb competition but it's a slippery slope.
Pinkbike is meant to be mtb news and reviews though and I just can't see where electrically powered machines fit into that, otherwise bring on the road, velodrome and cx news and anything else on two wheels, maybe chuck a motocross article in it one about the weather and xc running while we are at it, we can always ignore it, can't we.
Trail access is the big issue, where’ve ya been
And yer math sucks
It's an issue here in Australia, a few local trails have posted how insurance won't cover those on pedal assisted bikes in case of accident, therefore creating issues for the landowners of the trails (ie crash on an eBike, eBike riders may try harder to gain compensation from landowners).
No trail network shutdown yet, however it does have mtb clubs concerned.
(Not here to argue, the eBike thing is growing stale imo, if you don't like something, ignore it.
Just highlighting that there is some issues with eBikes).
From everything I've read it sounds like it's just new and different so folks are scared. I understand the access issue but with proper handling of the situation and greater stewardships from the emerging ebike community I would think things could flawlessly merge.
But hey I know it's different. I still dislike all snowboarders I don't know, but the ones I do know, really rip it up.
It’s about the future, not the past. I don’t know of any shut down, doesn’t mean none will.
I appreciate your positive outlook, I’d like to think things will “merge flawlessly” too, but I also think shit’s gotta hit the fan first
There will ALWAYS be people who are more interested in what others are doing, rather than simply paying attention to the 6" in front of their own face(s). They're the ones who want everyone to have the same bike, vehicle, house, clothing, dog, and sister that they do, so they don't feel inferior- which is what they're expressing when they lash out at something they don't have(and ebike in this instance), and doesn't even remotely affect them.
As long as there's the internet to provide the safety of hiding behind one's keyboard, you will always have whiners.
Everywhere is different but pinkbike or someone should put together an article/report from a variety of points of view, studies and info on emtbs so the mtb community and companies have all the info to deal with the issues around emtbs in a productive way while ensuring trail access etc.
Every article about emtbs or any mention of emtbs in the comment section results in the same comments consisting of hate of emtbs, people asking why so much hate (read any comment section on a emtb article and you'll find a variety of answers), concerns of increased trail wear and traffic, trail access in the states, popularity in Europe to name a few.
Idk but it seems that we're just beating a dead horse at this point with the emtb conversation.
Haibike has nothing of a soul. Look at those bikes. Ugly. No love.
Destroying nature and making money out of it is their main goal.
Now they have a Dirtjumper that was successful a few years ago and needs money.
As it turns out, in real life, there are more than two options for most things.
Loam#uck -> until you’re old and your knees are shot. I’m planning on getting one for my 65th bday.
Sam, I used to respect you as an athlete, an ambassador, and a leader in the cycling industry. But no longer. You have lost my respect. I understand that everyone has to make a living, but this is too far. You have signed to a brand because a hill is too much work to climb. You have signed to a brand that doesn't make a bike specific to your riding style. You have signed to a brand for cash, regardless of whether or not the brand fits you.
Sorry, but you have lost my respect with these actions and choices.
I'll have no problem watching his new edits as I enjoy them as much for his riding as i do for his personality.
I suppose it's quite easy to take a single quote out of context especially when it fits and can be used flawlessly in your advertising campaign. Remember to believe everything you read on the internet.
Maybe he said, I've got a company that is willing to provide me with a product I can enjoy and they'll pay me closer to what I feel I'm worth for putting so much on the line let's give this a go. Maybe mtb companies should look into how their riders are treated/respected. Everyone on Pinkbike loves to jump all over RedBull for skimping on their riders for what the riders do for them. How is this that much different?
Haha when I was a kid there was huge price difference between getting into motocross vs mountainbiking, not so much nowadays.
In fact, why the hell are people filling up this comments section with general trail bike ebike ranting? wtf.
Gimmicky rubbish, hardly anybody interested in an E-endure bike will have any interest in or capability to perform the kind of riding he will show in the circus like promo videos they will make - Its like doing trials and dirt jumps on a road bike, sure a tiny amount of people can do it but nobody else does.
2018 off to a turd of a starter, MTB is not going down a good path right now.....
Yeah Sam has the skills to make some goofy edits but where is he gonna compete on his new techno disability rig???
Will riding UP stairs now be part of a slope comp..
No where, so that's all its gonna a be
Goofy you toobe edits
But
there'll be enough dumb newbs an gullible rich kids to watch these edits an keep haibike in enough clicks to keep paying Sam long enough untill this wave has crashed.
Wether they buy enough bikes is another debate...
MobilitE/UtilitE bikes suck for real mtb an
Sam is a sell out
DOLLA DOLLA BILLS YAWL
No
Because I'm not a sellout
Reading about so much outrage and suffering makes me hear a sound of a cello playing. Best present ever.
So, it brings out some negative feelings for those of us who view mountain biking as a sport and riders as athletes requiring abilities relative to the use of a non-motorized bicycle. An ebike can be a great accommodation for people who are compromised in some manner. I have a motorcycle. It serves its purpose very well. But my bicycle is an entirely different and, in my opinion, superior machine. Why can't ebike advocates see that? It's not a tire-size debate. You're changing the nature and make-up of the most pure and simply beautiful aspects about the bicycle.
1. are eMTBs awesome for getting further and higher out into the wilderness than you could with just your legs?
2. are eMTBs awesome for getting a friend or love-interest into mountain biking to help them keep up with you?
3. are eMTBs really hurting trails? seen this argument a lot that the torque is bad for trails? really? does an eMTB put out more torque than nino schurter? would anyone complain about him coming to your local trail? the conservation argument seems like bs to me.
when I look at eMTBs they look like they are too heavy to enjoy. but if I'm wrong about that and it turns out the positives outweigh the negatives and they are more fun then I embrace them with open arms. this purism that mountain bikes should not have any electronics on them is a bunch of non-sense. if electricity zipping around on your bike has the potential to increase the amount of fun you have we should not be hating on companies for investigating it. same goes for Di2, fox live valves etc etc
seems to me that eMTBs are probably not a threat. isn't it more about consistent torque on climbs? theres no bursts of torque.
and aren't issues like riding in the mud, or too much back brake more dangerous to trails?
I get your point about perceptions though.
For where I live (Portland, OR) most of the trails around here are straight up, straight down. If you're climbing a road (often asphalt) for several miles, wouldn't you just turn the bike off at the top and hop on the trail? That's probably the only way I'd personally ride it. Then you're just essentially riding an old-school downhill bike (weight wise) which could be an awesome training tool- more runs, heavier bike- I'd imagine you'd hop on a light race bike after manhandling a 50lber for maybe two or three more laps than you'd normally do and feel like you were flying. The only impact that I could see from using e-bikes in that sense would be just having to do more maintenance on the trails from having them being ridden more- which to be fair, could be a very valid argument against them if they really catch on.
At any rate hate to admit it myself but I've actually been thinking about getting one for this application. It's just so stigmatized right now that I don't think I could really go through with it. I'd want to ride the shit out of one but I would never, ever want to be seen riding one in this day and age- guess I'm not brave enough to be 'that f*cking guy'
Shuttles and chairlifts are good but e-bikes are bad? All I'm saying is if you're driving your bike up a road to ride down a hill, you're a f*ckhead if you're hating on e-bikes.
that kinda sucks if it turns out these machines do have the potential to be awesome and deliver lots of fun and enthusiasm to our sport.
If the amount of extra damage is significant is the real issue and can only really be answered using actual case studies and will vary based on location and riding styles. To pretend otherwise is just glossing over the facts for the benefit of e-bike manufacturers and riders.
PS "if it turns out these machines do have the potential to be awesome and deliver lots of fun and enthusiasm to our sport."
Turns out that for a lot of us, if it's no longer human powered then it's not 'our sport' anymore.
and again my point about delivery. aren't ebikes more about consistent power deliver through the pedal stroke? sort of like an oval ring but better? when a normal bike spins out on a climb because the power is delivered intermittently and inconsistently, does this not potentially do worse damage?
isn't most trail damage done on the downs when riders are ripping way faster, and not pedalling?
I'm certainly not an expert on trail damage. and ive never ridden an eMTB, that said I still think it is reasonable to at least question this whole trail damage allegation.
Seems like you have your mind made up and not really interested in a dialogue, and are just a troll.
totally interested in a dialogue, did you have anything you wanted to add?
I like riding my mtb uphill, downhill, in flats... all of it is good and fun to me.
Have fun jumping your 60lb bike.
“I personally hated pedaling up hill, it was just something that sucked in between the fun stuff, but then I actually tried an e-bike and now everything is fun! I actually still can't believe how fun it is even when I’m pedaling up!”
Go F*** yourself.
I just got into mtb almost 2 yes ago and I go to your site for
Mtb info, due to all the cool mtb info/articles/videos/etc
There are a lot of people that rely and turn to your
Site for all the mtb info you provide.
This sport is still on the rise and growing.
Please do think about what your focus is/etc.
Well if you are riding a pretend bike you might as well have pretend fans too!
What a joke this is, Sam if you think pedalling up hills is just something that sucks between the fun stuff then go ride a dirt bike man! wtf is XDURO? You goofs all just motorbike up the hill between downhill runs? Welcome to cycling where we actually use our legs.
"I've always liked skating, but pushing is lame effort. Xing Xan Hoover boards! The future is powerful."
Then again, who am I to tell companies what to do with their money. It's pretty simple, if you don't like it, just ignore it. A story with 5 comments is harder hit than one with 300, even with a bunch of negative comments. Imagine if this was posted for a week with no feedback?
The less interest people show as a whole, the less likely it will turn into the next big thing... and perhaps turn into a short lived fad, or remain for a very small market.
A: He used to be a mountain biker but he couldn't ride up hills LOL.
Are you kidding me?!
An occasional dirt bike/motocross video is cool okay.
Pink bike I'll permit you to post dirt bike but not motorcycles
Sam needs to feed his family and he probably got a good deal with Haibike so good for him. I wonder how many of the haters would reject a sponsorship deal with a fat check based on their principles.
So, in a way, the e-assist bike played a part in the birthing of freeride mountain biking.
And now, Bjorn has started an e-bike company, retrofitting Santa Cruz bikes with an electric motor:
krankedbikes.com/e2bikes
To the haters, two words: cheer up.
Trail access is undeniably an issue but it's not because of the bikes' impact but rather the negative perception of e-bikes by people with clearly zero experience on them calling them "motorbikes". Ride one and you'll see that it's not even nearly the case. Yes, yes if you want to get down to semantics it has a (pedal assist) motor and it is a bike but it is absolutely not the same as a dirt bike.
It's all in your mind people. Just get over it.
But why so much hate..? They serve a purpose there not for everyone and there not supposed to be for everyone, no young fit guy is gonna be buy one to beast his or her mates up a hill.
Just relax ppl! Bigger things happening in the world you need to actually worry about
Just ride your f@#king bike what ever it is
Happy new year everyone ✊????????
This often followed by very average downhill performance and the rider being caught up again - it totally removes 'natural order' of things.
If it was just those that 'needed' electric bicycles then fine but it isn't, a lot of them are groups of guys they have enough money to buy a new toy and are happy to remove the effort previously required to climb the very short hills here.
Rather than being stressed about a natural order I just went with it and enjoyed the man versus machine. Thankfully the end of the loop is down so man won.
However there is something that I have been trying to figure out that I am having trouble with. What is the big difference between taking a shuttle, or a chairlift, to the top of a gravity ride, than riding an electric up?
It is an interesting time in the industry and who knows how it will all shake out. There is a place for electrics and as much as I hate to say it, it could well be on the trails we ride and share with hikers, horses, runners, dogs, etc. The familiar triangle we see at ever trail head may become a square....electrics yield to everyone. So be nice, do not take away their keys and make them peddle out; do not piss on or short out the electrical connections and make them peddle out; be nice and help them load up their heavy bikes after a long day in the saddle.
I must confess that I have ridden a high end full suspension pedal assisted bike and it was fun, and the smile didn't leave my face for the whole ride. For the first time in over 40 years of riding and racing I knew what Lance Armstrong must have felt like pedaling uphill. The power, the pace, the watts were addicting, but I couldn't help but feeling that I was cheating myself out of the pure natural pleasure of pedaling. Maybe in my late 80s, if it is the only way to keep me riding, I will need the assist. If so don't judge me, just smile when you pass me on the downhill.
This then follows with a bumbling descent of around the same pace and the being caught, no point passing though as they will be up your arse on the next uphill as they twist the throttle.
Big mountain / alpine then fine, I mentioned that earlier and think ebikes are decent there when you have 1hr climbs and 20min descents .
Mine and many others irk is with them at the average undulating trail centre where they are just bit needed unless you are suffering from a physical issue, or just want to buy some ability of course.
Also, love that he said he hates pedaling uphill. just adds fuel to the PB dumpster fire. or will it? smart phrasing there sir.
And saying "man's gotta make a living" is like being OK with your favorite hip hop artist selling out and making country music ????.
The point here and pretty much everywhere across the internet is that the majority of mountain bikers DON'T WANT ebikes and the industry has to stop force feeding them to us like were a bunch if Gerber babies. That and Sam Pilgrim probably couldve went anywhere else, so why Haibike?
They wont make a dirt jump bike for him, especially not an e-bike one - they will just buy in some open source frame from Taiwan and pop some stickers on it and then use him to make gimmicky circus type videos of him doing massive hucks and mad jumps on a the e-bikes
mans gota earn a living and food on the table, I'm not interested in ebikes myself but the vids on his channel are gona be mental. Man does some sick stuff on his channel 'to the sky'
