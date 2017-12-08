Sam Reynolds Goes Massive in the Quarry

Deep in the heart of Surrey there is a little known derelict sand quarry that hasn't been used for years... Not for its original use anyway! For the past 10 years or more it has just been a place where naughty people ride their pit bikes and mess around. Me and my mates are some of those naughty boys so when Si told me he had met the owner of a Quarry in Guildford and we were allowed to build there I knew exactly where it was and how awesome it was to build jumps!



The vast walls and piles of dirt provide a great playground to work with and the sandy dirt make a unique but challenging build. With loads of help from Si and Chris I managed to build what I thought was an awesome mix of trickable features, flowy jumps and one massive beast of a jump! It was all good but then we thought maybe I could do with more speed down the road... And the boys from Monster Energy said why not try the Pre-Runner! — Sam Reynolds