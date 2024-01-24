Sam Reynolds Re-Signs with NS Bikes & Marks 10 years with the UR Team

PRESS RELEASE: UR Team
A decade!? How time flies when you are having fun! It's been an amazing 10 years with Sam Reynolds on board the UR Team. From Crankworx slopestyle podium, to that iconic superman over the canyon gap at Rampage, to building his dream event in Darkfest, and watching it grow into one of the best Freeride events on the planet and not forgetting some crazy team videos and projects that brought out Sams inner child. We are stoked to continue the good times with Sam!
Photos by Ryan Franklin, Syo Van Vliet and Eric Palmer
|10 years ago when I was offered a spot on the UR team I wasn’t even sure myself if this was the right move. A freerider doesn’t fit in a World Cup race team, they do things differently. Luckily it turned out to be no average race team, it was a team of fun, wackiness and laughs, yet performance when it matters! I’m glad to be as motivated now as I was 10 years ago to be part of an awesome group of people, and honoured to have seen the team grow, win world cups, overalls and make lifelong friends and memories along the way! If the next 10 years are half as fun as the last then sign me up!
NS has always been a legendary brand true to its dirt jump core and it’s still a dream for me to represent such an awesome brand! This year is going to be better than ever!—Sam Reynolds
|When we started the team we started it with that idea of being more than just a race team to truly live and share our passion across disciplines, trips and stupid ideas!
Having Sam in the team for 10 years is really something that I would not have imagined, looking back at all the stories we’ve made I’m definitely super happy to have kept doing things our own way.
Now I'm super proud of where he is at being the most gnarly but also most genuine and fun rider in the world and stoked to keep supporting it!—Fabien Cousinie, UR Team Owner