Sam Reynolds Re-Signs with NS Bikes & Marks 10 years with the UR Team

10 years ago when I was offered a spot on the UR team I wasn’t even sure myself if this was the right move. A freerider doesn’t fit in a World Cup race team, they do things differently. Luckily it turned out to be no average race team, it was a team of fun, wackiness and laughs, yet performance when it matters! I’m glad to be as motivated now as I was 10 years ago to be part of an awesome group of people, and honoured to have seen the team grow, win world cups, overalls and make lifelong friends and memories along the way! If the next 10 years are half as fun as the last then sign me up!



NS has always been a legendary brand true to its dirt jump core and it’s still a dream for me to represent such an awesome brand! This year is going to be better than ever! — Sam Reynolds