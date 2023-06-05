Video: Sam Soriano Builds & Rides Her Own Line in 'Grounding'

Being thrown into the freeride space, I was blissfully unaware of the importance and significance of digging/building features. As I continued to push my own career path as a freerider, I had a severely building sense of imposter syndrome, as I had zero clue how to build a jump, let alone how to properly use a shovel. After attending my inaugural Red Bull Formation followed by Rampage, I was inspired to build my own line, from scratch. This whole process would take multiple months, many tries, and many hard days. “Grounding” highlights my journey of building my first line and riding my own features. — Samantha Soriano