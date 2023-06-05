Video: Sam Soriano Builds & Rides Her Own Line in 'Grounding'

Jun 5, 2023
by Canyon  

Words: Canyon

bigquotesBeing thrown into the freeride space, I was blissfully unaware of the importance and significance of digging/building features. As I continued to push my own career path as a freerider, I had a severely building sense of imposter syndrome, as I had zero clue how to build a jump, let alone how to properly use a shovel. After attending my inaugural Red Bull Formation followed by Rampage, I was inspired to build my own line, from scratch. This whole process would take multiple months, many tries, and many hard days. “Grounding” highlights my journey of building my first line and riding my own features.Samantha Soriano




bigquotesThis process literally grounded me to the long lineage of the freeride roots and emphasizes how I ground myself on and off the bike. I have been riding in the desert for almost three years now and after working through the process of building, I have an extreme appreciation for every feature in the desert. I look forward to being able to continue to progress not just as a rider but a builder as well.Samantha Soriano




With support from: Canyon
Video by: Heather Young
Photos by: Peter Jamison

Posted In:
Videos Canyon Sam Soriano


