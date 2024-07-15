Powered by Outside

Samara Maxwell Wins Appeal to Race at the Paris Olympics

Jul 15, 2024
by Sarah Moore  

2023 U23 World Champion Sammie Maxwell was initially denied a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics by Cycling New Zealand despite earning a quota spot. On Friday, New Zealand's RNZ reported that, just two weeks away from the mountain bike race in Paris, Maxwell was "waiting on the board of the New Zealand Olympic Committee to decide if she'll be at the start line for the Paris Games."

The selection committee panel said that 22 year old Maxwell had not "discharged the burden of demonstrating that she did not have any mental or physical impairment" from an eating disorder, which she has had since she was 15 years old. Cycling New Zealand determined that the risk to Maxwell's health too high to put her name forward to compete in Paris.

Maxwell missed the opening rounds of the World Cup with her Decathlon Ford Racing Team, stating that "You won't be seeing me on the start line in Brazil as I have some things to work on with my brain." She's otherwise had a strong season, with a 10th place at the Crans Montana World Cup as the highlight.

Today, RNZ reported that Maxwell appealed the decision and won because the panel from the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand "found officials had relied on inaccurate and out of date information when it considered Maxwell's case."

The tribunal also said in a written decision, that the suggestion that an athlete must have a mental or physical impairment because they have an eating disorder was an "uncomfortable precedent" and "would do more harm than good".

bigquotesThe decision of the CNZONP is essentially saying that if an athlete has an eating disorder, they must have a mental and/or physical impairment. If this is the case, the result is that it can never select such an athlete. The Tribunal finds that to be an uncomfortable precedent to set and is concerned that such an attitude could do more harm than good."Sports Tribunal of New Zealand

The tribunal noted its concern that Cycling New Zealand was taking a "discriminatory attitude towards athletes who have eating disorders" and was essentially saying "that if an athlete has an eating disorder, they must have a mental and/or physical impairment."

bigquotesI recognise that everyone involved in the process has a shared goal - to put my health and wellbeing first. I didn't always agree with how everyone thought that should look, but I am grateful to have so many people around me caring for me and looking out for my health.

Humbled, excited and just down-right ready to rumble in Paris this year with the @thenzteam Huge thanks to everyone who’s backed me and supported me throughout this journey, there’s been some high highs and low lows but I wouldn’t have changed a thingSammie Maxwell

She will be competing for New Zealand in Paris alongside Sam Gaze. The women's race will be July 28th followed by the men's race on July 29th.

Posted In:
Racing and Events XC Racing Samara Maxwell Paris Olympics


Author Info:
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,467 articles
Report
3 Comments
  • 1 0
 Lots of people will look to beat up CNZ over this, especially given recent year’s events. It’s worth noting, as Sammie does, that everyone was trying to act what they perceived to be her best interest. The tribunal decision does a good job of clarifying how that can be done properly in future.

The CNZ staff involved appear to have made errors in trying to take care of Sammie how they thought best. It’s quite different to much of the exploitative conduct that has happened previously.
  • 2 1
 To compete and win she clearly has everything under control. Congratulations.
  • 1 0
 Not necessarily true and a dangerous idea if she were to have it.







