Samara Maxwell Wins Appeal to Race at the Paris Olympics

I recognise that everyone involved in the process has a shared goal - to put my health and wellbeing first. I didn't always agree with how everyone thought that should look, but I am grateful to have so many people around me caring for me and looking out for my health.



Humbled, excited and just down-right ready to rumble in Paris this year with the @thenzteam Huge thanks to everyone who’s backed me and supported me throughout this journey, there’s been some high highs and low lows but I wouldn’t have changed a thing — Sammie Maxwell