Samara Maxwell Wins Appeal to Race at the Paris Olympics

2023 U23 World Champion Sammie Maxwell was initially denied a place at the 2024 Paris Olympics by Cycling New Zealand despite earning a quota spot. On Friday, New Zealand's RNZ
reported that, just two weeks away from the mountain bike race in Paris, Maxwell was "waiting on the board of the New Zealand Olympic Committee to decide if she'll be at the start line for the Paris Games."
The selection committee panel said that 22 year old Maxwell had not "discharged the burden of demonstrating that she did not have any mental or physical impairment" from an eating disorder, which she has had since she was 15 years old. Cycling New Zealand determined that the risk to Maxwell's health too high to put her name forward to compete in Paris.
Maxwell missed the opening rounds of the World Cup with her Decathlon Ford Racing Team, stating that
"You won't be seeing me on the start line in Brazil as I have some things to work on with my brain." She's otherwise had a strong season, with a 10th place at the Crans Montana World Cup as the highlight.
Today, RNZ reported
that Maxwell appealed the decision and won because the panel from the Sports Tribunal of New Zealand "found officials had relied on inaccurate and out of date information when it considered Maxwell's case."
The tribunal also said in a written decision
, that the suggestion that an athlete must have a mental or physical impairment because they have an eating disorder was an "uncomfortable precedent" and "would do more harm than good".
|The decision of the CNZONP is essentially saying that if an athlete has an eating disorder, they must have a mental and/or physical impairment. If this is the case, the result is that it can never select such an athlete. The Tribunal finds that to be an uncomfortable precedent to set and is concerned that such an attitude could do more harm than good."—Sports Tribunal of New Zealand
The tribunal noted its concern that Cycling New Zealand was taking a "discriminatory attitude towards athletes who have eating disorders" and was essentially saying "that if an athlete has an eating disorder, they must have a mental and/or physical impairment."
|I recognise that everyone involved in the process has a shared goal - to put my health and wellbeing first. I didn't always agree with how everyone thought that should look, but I am grateful to have so many people around me caring for me and looking out for my health.
Humbled, excited and just down-right ready to rumble in Paris this year with the @thenzteam Huge thanks to everyone who’s backed me and supported me throughout this journey, there’s been some high highs and low lows but I wouldn’t have changed a thing—Sammie Maxwell
She will be competing for New Zealand in Paris alongside Sam Gaze. The women's race will be July 28th followed by the men's race on July 29th.
The CNZ staff involved appear to have made errors in trying to take care of Sammie how they thought best. It’s quite different to much of the exploitative conduct that has happened previously.