First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 5010

Santa Cruz's 5010 has been around for five years now, and while it did see an update in 2016, the march of time never stops and neither does what we want from our mid-travel bikes. This is especially true when it comes to trail rigs that many of us expect to ascend close to how a cross-country racer does but also descend like an enduro rocketship. That's asking a lot of a 130mm-travel, 27.5'' wheeled machine like the 5010, but Santa Cruz is chasing that all-around performance by updating the bike's geometry and frame design for the third iteration of their do-it-all platform.



The new 5010 can be had in two frame flavors: aluminum for $1,999 USD or their high-end CC carbon frame for $2,999 USD. Complete bikes start with an aluminum model at $2,699 USD and top out with the CC XTR Reserve bike at $9,499 USD, with ten different models altogether. If you don't want to spring for the lighter weight CC frame, the standard C carbon entry point is $3,999 USD.









5010 Details



• Intended use: trail / all-mountain

• Rear wheel travel: 130mm

• Wheel size: 27.5''

• Frame material: aluminum or carbon

• Updated w/ longer, slacker geometry

• Adjustable geo: 66.2° or 66.5°

• Clearance for up to 2.8'' rear tire

• XS to XL frame sizes

• Color choices: purple and matte carbon (all models)

• Lifetime frame warranty

• MSRP: $2,699 - $9,499 USD

