Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models

Santa Cruz Bicycles and Juliana Bicycles have issued a recall on the following Santa Cruz Bicycles and Juliana 2020 model and color combinations:
• Nomad 4a Aluminum in Black or Eggplant
• Bronson 3a Aluminum in Red Tide or Olive
• Roubion 3a Aluminum in Maritime Grey
• 5010 3a Aluminum in Dark Grey, or Robins Egg
• Furtado 3a Aluminum in Fog
They say that some aluminum frames were damaged during a non-standard paint stripping operation and may bend or buckle, which could pose a fall hazard.
Affected riders should go to santacruzbicycles.com/aluminum-frame-recall
or call 1-833-944-8335 to arrange for frame inspection. Santa Cruz says that unaffected bikes will be returned while consumers with affected frames can choose either a replacement aluminum frame or a refund voucher for the value of the recalled frame.
FULL NOTICE FROM FRAME REGISTRATION PAGE
This recall does not affect any other Santa Cruz Bicycles or Juliana models or colors.
If you have one of the affected model and color combinations listed above, you can take the bike back to your local dealer, who can register the bike for you and arrange for shipment free of charge. Taking the bike to your dealer is the most efficient way to arrange for inspection and recall processing. If you prefer, or do not have a convenient local dealer, you can also register the bike by filling out the form below.
If your bike is subject to the recall, we will send you a pre-paid shipping box with instructions on how to package your bike for shipping.
Once we receive the bike, we will inspect the aluminum frame. If we determine that your frame is not affected, we will return the bike to your dealer or to you. If your frame is affected, we will notify you so you can decide whether you would like a replacement frame or a voucher for the value of the frame. The voucher can be used towards the purchase of another Santa Cruz or Juliana product.
We've reached out to Santa Cruz for a statement, and will update this story when we get more information.
