Santa Cruz Bicycles Announces Recall on Some 2020 Aluminum Nomad, Bronson, 5010, & Furtado Models

Nov 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Bronson 3a Aluminum in Olive


Santa Cruz Bicycles and Juliana Bicycles have issued a recall on the following Santa Cruz Bicycles and Juliana 2020 model and color combinations:

• Nomad 4a Aluminum in Black or Eggplant
• Bronson 3a Aluminum in Red Tide or Olive
• Roubion 3a Aluminum in Maritime Grey
• 5010 3a Aluminum in Dark Grey, or Robins Egg
• Furtado 3a Aluminum in Fog

They say that some aluminum frames were damaged during a non-standard paint stripping operation and may bend or buckle, which could pose a fall hazard.

Affected riders should go to santacruzbicycles.com/aluminum-frame-recall or call 1-833-944-8335 to arrange for frame inspection. Santa Cruz says that unaffected bikes will be returned while consumers with affected frames can choose either a replacement aluminum frame or a refund voucher for the value of the recalled frame.

FULL NOTICE FROM FRAME REGISTRATION PAGE

Thank you for visiting the Santa Cruz Bicycles and Juliana aluminum bicycle frame recall registration page.

Santa Cruz Bicycles, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada, is conducting a recall of the following Santa Cruz Bicycles and Juliana model-year 2020 aluminum frame model and color combinations:

- Nomad 4a Aluminum in Black or Eggplant;

- Bronson 3a Aluminum in Red Tide or Olive;

- Roubion 3a Aluminum in Maritime Grey;

- 5010 3a Aluminum in Dark Grey, or Robins Egg

- Furtado 3a Aluminum in Fog.

This recall does not affect any other Santa Cruz Bicycles or Juliana models or colors.

Some aluminum frames were damaged during a non-standard paint stripping operation and may bend or buckle, which could pose a fall hazard.

If you have one of the affected model and color combinations listed above, you can take the bike back to your local dealer, who can register the bike for you and arrange for shipment free of charge. Taking the bike to your dealer is the most efficient way to arrange for inspection and recall processing. If you prefer, or do not have a convenient local dealer, you can also register the bike by filling out the form below.

If your bike is subject to the recall, we will send you a pre-paid shipping box with instructions on how to package your bike for shipping.

Once we receive the bike, we will inspect the aluminum frame. If we determine that your frame is not affected, we will return the bike to your dealer or to you. If your frame is affected, we will notify you so you can decide whether you would like a replacement frame or a voucher for the value of the frame. The voucher can be used towards the purchase of another Santa Cruz or Juliana product.

Thank you again for visiting the recall registration page. Our riders’ safety is our top priority, and we apologize for any inconvenience and will work hard to get you back out on the trail as soon as possible.


We've reached out to Santa Cruz for a statement, and will update this story when we get more information.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Juliana Santa Cruz Bicycles Juliana Furtado Juliana Roubion Santa Cruz 5010 Santa Cruz Bronson Santa Cruz Nomad


29 Comments

  • 19 0
 Interesting. What kind of paint stripping process can make a frame buckle later down the road? Must be quite a paint stripper they're using.
  • 27 1
 Strippers making things buckle is usually the opposite of the intended effect.
  • 8 0
 Sodium Hydroxide left on (the frame in a vat) too long?

The better question would be - would customers be comfortable knowing their frame was previously another color and had been stripped then repainted?
  • 5 0
 Maybe mechanical paint stripping? The apprentice got a little excited with the grinder and took a little too much off the top and now the frame's not thick enough.
  • 2 1
 You mean, someone went a little crazy with their Mora?
  • 4 0
 @sjma: I would suspect bead blast with the wrong media
  • 1 0
 @Alvey72: too much work maybe. To drip a bunch of frames in chemical stripper is more efficient. Leave them there for too long and...
  • 1 0
 People, chill. Only worry when your new Heckler or Bullit is being recalled because of a non standard bb and downtube ripping procedure. Other possible reasons to lose your shit, non-standard - head tube slackening procedure - reach extending procedure - seat tube steepening procedure - suspension travel extending procedure - putting the rear shock lower in the front triangle procedure - ... Basically any reason you upgraded to the latest model.
  • 16 0
 So would they need paint stripping because they are taking a previous year's old stock and repainting to newer year color scheme?
  • 3 0
 Bingo
  • 12 2
 Breaking news
  • 4 0
 Underrated pun
  • 7 0
 So its confirmed. Santa Cruz bikes are born in fluro colors like we all suspected, then stripped back down. #cantstopwontstop
  • 1 0
 Had no idea Nelly Furtado rode bikes.
  • 6 0
 And I thought SC was going to announce a new Nomad...not the exact opposite...
  • 5 0
 "A non standard paint stripping operation". What the hell is that?
  • 3 0
 I'm guessing bead blast with the wrong media or a chemical strip that damaged the metal
  • 1 0
 @Alvey72: Blimey. Bet the person who did that is currently on the naughty step!
  • 5 1
 @MattP76: we know at least one person who is getting a SRAM GX groupset for Christmas.
  • 3 4
 @unrooted: Haha, nothing wrong with a bit of GX!
  • 3 0
 @MattP76: Having bought and ridden the 2021 GX lunar, I beg to differ!! Already replacing it with XT
  • 3 0
 You've got to be kidding me. Guess no riding for me for some time...
  • 1 0
 Yeah that's kinda bullshit. You have to go without a bike for who knows how long because they messed up? That ain't right.
  • 3 0
 It would be nice to see a Q&A from sant cruzes on this one
  • 2 0
 Robins Egg, stripper, feeling uncomfortable Smile

"Aluminum in Fog"
How about coal during the night or milk in the snow ?
  • 1 0
 Sounds like either media blasting done incorrectly, or a chemical stripper that was left on too long/frame left in the vat too long.
  • 2 0
 I'll take a faulty bronson or 5010 thanks!
  • 2 0
 Stripping paint with mercury?
  • 3 5
 Dude 1- bruh I saw this stripper last night... Woah Dude 2- bruh, that ain't nothing compared to the Santa Cruz stripper...

Post a Comment



