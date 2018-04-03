Santa Cruz Bicycles Builds Custom Trials Bike For Danny MacAskill In-House - Video Bike Check

The in-house composites lab at Santa Cruz was initially set-up for their Reserve wheels program, but after riding carbon wheels for a full season and not breaking them, Danny MacAskill got excited about the possibility of riding a complete carbon trials bike, and asked Santa Cruz Chief Composites Engineer Nic McRae if he could make him one.
|I rode that one pair of wheels all summer. Some of the scenes took more than 150 attempts to get right. A 1000lb hay bale rolled over them a few times and they still only needed a quarter spoke turn the whole time. It was pretty unbelievable really. That’s when I started talking seriously to Santa Cruz about what other stuff we could do with carbon.—Danny MacAskill
|Danny wanted us to make him a carbon trials bike. I had no idea what kind of journey that was going to be, but it sounded like there’d be a whole lot of new stuff to learn working on a project like this so I just said yes... and used it as an opportunity to take our in-house R and D facility to the next level.—Nic McCrae, Chief Composites Engineer at Santa Cruz
Danny will be riding the custom frame at Sea Otter, and picking where he left off (due to injury) on an exciting film project.
MENTIONS: @santacruzbicycles
Sounds familiar...
i bought the team Inspired danny replica bike to ride around the block with my kids.
Now im looking on santa cruz's website to see where i can buy this one!
damn you Danny!!!!!
The structural changes are probably related to the carbon, since its stronger you can make tubes thinner etc. (just compare the top tubes).
And yeah, they are both neat for sure, both would also be a complete waste if ridden by me haha
I'd say Danny provides the geometry numbers and features to work with, which probably is where the similarities come from. But design and production with fibre reinforced plastics is so different to metals that I wouldn't call it a copy.
instagram.com/p/Bg4fpiDj21W
fotos.mtb-news.de/p/2255039
Well will build it my self,
Danny your back will not thank you for riding full carbon street rig?
Hit just one side on a good carbon rim and theyre cracked.
The lifetime warranty is tits, however the expectation they wont crack is just marketing hyperbole.
I'd never buy a santa cruz. Probably the worst value of any brand because they throw money at projects like this. One off carbon trials frame? Completely useless.
I'm sure he does.. maybe we'll find out in an article about him.
