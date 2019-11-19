Santa Cruz Bicycles Pledges to Give $1 Million to the Trails Over the Next 3 Years

Santa Cruz is launching something new today. No, it's not a bike. It's a fund to support trail development, advocacy or anything that improves rider's access to off-road biking experiences. The California-based company is calling it the PayDirt fund. Starting today, organizations and individuals can apply for a grant at santacruzbicycles.com/paydirt. With this fund, Santa Cruz Bicycles is pledging to give $1 million of cold hard cash to people, organizations and projects over the next three years.
In 2018, the company donated $175,000 cash, while fundraising efforts helped raise $225,000 for trail development and advocacy, and employees volunteered 1,411 hours for advocacy efforts. From now on that cash contribution will be almost doubled.
"We've been doing this kind of stuff for a while and PayDirt is an additional commitment. We've got long-standing partnerships and relationships with some organizations (like the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship, MBoSC, etc) that will continue on," said Santa Cruz Bicycles Brand Manager Seb Kemp. "PayDirt is about casting our net wider and helping more. More people and more organizations all across the world."
I asked Kemp what prompted Santa Cruz Bicycles to make the pledge to donate $1 million to trail development and advocacy over the next three years.
It's the role of business to not just supply products and services that are in demand but to redistribute the rewards it gets from doing so in ways that improve the communities and societies it serves. Santa Cruz is just a bunch of mountain bikers and passionate cyclists. Many of our staff are connected to the people and organizations who are doing the quiet work of making the access to mountain biking better and easier for us all, and as a brand we've been supporting many of these projects for years. PayDirt came from recognizing that it's time to motivate ourselves to be even more supportive and cast the net to a wider audience of people and organizations.
For an activity with such wide participation, it's still peculiar that the resources that allow us to do it (trails and the access to ride them) is pretty underfunded compared to other forms of recreational facilities that are commonplace. There's no entry ticket for a lot of trail experiences – and that's something we hope continues – but many of those trails still have an invisible cost attached to them. PayDirt is a potential source of funding for the people and organizations that administer and look after those trails so the rest of us can still enjoy riding our bikes.—Seb Kemp, Santa Cruz Bicycles Brand Manager
Submit a dialled proposal at santacruzbicycles.com/paydirt and Santa Cruz Bicycles will reward funds to the best proposals. I asked Kemp how they'll sort through the applications and choose the organizations and individuals that will be awarded the PayDirt funds.
Applications are welcome at any time. We'll constantly review all applications and might ask for more information. Then every three months the PayDirt committee will convene to review the applications. We haven't got a really stringent set of criteria yet (eligibility guidelines are on the PayDirt page) because we want to didn't want to restrict ourselves from hearing about people's creative plans. We will say that the proposals that are the most polished, have the ability to give the most back to their community and seem like a reliable project to support stand the best chances.
If you're a local trail organization seeking to fund a legitimate trail crew to maintain your amazing local trail network and you've got all your tickets and permits in place then we're gonna be pretty interested in talking with you. If it's to fund a tool stash so you can run volunteer days then we're gonna be giving you a call. If you're a teacher who wants to run a school MTB program, you've had the plan in place for years but just been looking for some seed money to get it off the ground then let's talk. If you're working on an epic alpine trail that will connect one trail network with another, then let's hear more.
If you just want to build a pumptrack in your backyard for yourself then we're probably not going to be writing you any checks. If it's a proposal for a tool allowance to go build a few hucks out of pallets on someone else's private land (that you don't have permission for) then it's likely to be a no go.—Seb Kemp, Santa Cruz Bicycles Brand Manager
For Santa Cruz Bicycles, it's about more than just donating money though.
We've always rejected the idea that responsible businesses should just get out their checkbook and sign away their need to think deeply about what they're doing. Instead, Santa Cruz, has always entered into a relationship with the issues in order to understand what is most helpful. It might be surprising to hear but sometimes dollars aren't the only way to fix a problem. Usually money helps but often there are other things that are needed, like getting a bunch of staff outdoors to help make tool noises; have all our employees participate in a letter writing campaign; use our voice and connection to a big audience to elevate the profile of an issue or project; supply resources and expertise to a project; use our standing as a considerable local employer to represent the needs of the community; use our "Rolodex" to connect the right people together.
PayDirt is a way to connect with more people and groups. It might start with writing a check to a group this year but hopefully we look back in 25 years and reflect on what that relationship became and what we achieved together in that time.—Seb Kemp, Santa Cruz Bicycles Brand Manager
You can read the company's full press release below.
PRESS RELEASE: Santa Cruz Bicycles
Santa Cruz Bicycles commits to giving away $1 million to projects that increase access to trails
This is our commitment to increasing access to quality trails. We’re pledging to give $1 million over the next three years to trail development projects, local and national advocacy organizations, events, and programs geared toward creating and strengthening access to trails.
Santa Cruz wants to support activities that benefit riders and their local communities. And, we want to inspire others to do the same.
PayDirt is about supporting grassroots organizations to do the silent work of advocacy to build or maintain the trails we all enjoy. Any group who has an idea or running project that increases access or improves the experience of mountain biking can apply to the PayDirt fund. Starting today.
Starting November 19th we’re opening up the application process for local organizations and projects to apply for funding.
More information about PayDirt and information on how to apply can be found here.
We will consider any project that increases access for mountain bikes will be considered; whether that’s building trails, supporting local trail and MTB organizations with their advocacy efforts, trail builders or providing opportunities to get more riders on bikes more often.
Long-time supporters of good causes
SCB has long supported people and groups that provide greater trail access. We've partnered with groups like Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship since their inception on the quest to create sustainable recreation-based communities in California’s Lost Sierras region through trail stewardship, job creation and world-class events. We started by supplying Greg Williams with bikes for his rental/shuttle business back in 1994 and we’ve supported the Downieville Classic since the beginning. We’ve been supplying SBTS with bikes for their annual $5 Per Foot campaign, which to this day has raised over $400,000 thanks to riders everywhere. We continue to offer our financial support to SBTS each year and want to continue that relationship long into the future because they’ve got a lot of big plans for that area…
Locally, in Santa Cruz, we are big supporters of Mountain Bikers Of Santa Cruz (MBoSC). Despite the origin stories from Marin County, mountain bike trail access in California does not come easy. Despite being the home to a lot of mountain bike companies and a lot of mountain bikers the number of legal and non-threatened trails isn’t that great. Of the 220 miles of official trail in the county, less than 40 are open to mountain bikes. MBoSC works to support, preserve, and expand trail access and responsible mountain biking in Santa Cruz County. Every employee of Santa Cruz Bicycles is a member of MBoSC, we attempt to encourage as many of our staff to go out and dig alongside MBoSC, we’ve partnered on several fundraising programs in the past and we’re increasing our commitment to them for the future through event partnership of the Surf City Cyclocross series (the USA’s longest running CX race series) and the Old Cabin Classic in Wilder Ranch State Park. Both events are held a stone’s throw away from our bike factory in Santa Cruz.
The San Vicente Redwoods trails project is something that’s been brewing for a while. When a large area of wild space on the coast just north of town became potentially accessible by the public Santa Cruz Bicycles led a local industry syndicate to fundraise for the property’s recreational trail plan. This collaboration meant we were able to raise the funds necessary to get through the project planning stage (which was executed by MBoSC and SBTS), and we want to see it happen so we threw in an additional $500,000 in the campaign to raise the $7m the project will cost (it’s not just trails, but also infrastructure, maintenance and wildlife conservancy). Any day now, after a long bureaucratic process, the first shovels will start turning over dirt to create 38-miles of new multi-use trails - something quite rare in Northern California.
Creative ways of raising funds and awareness
We’ve helped raise a lot of cash and awareness for projects close to our heart. For example, 2017 was one of the worst wildfire seasons on record for California. Homes were lost, lives changed and singletrack went up in flames. “We talked to our shops, reps and customers in the areas affected by the fires and above all they expressed a real desire for a return to normalcy,” said Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney. “We all know how a good bike ride makes you feel, and we want to help people get back to that.” In order to help with trail reconstruction efforts in Santa Rosa and Santa Barbara, we partnered with other California-based bike brands to make two custom bikes for raffling off. The total raised was $128,249.
Long-time friend of Santa Cruz, mountain bike guide and MS sufferer, Andy McKenna, has been doing the good work to raise awareness of how people with MS can still lead happy, healthy lives. He does this through his organization, STOKED ON MS. To help keep the fundraising momentum going we produced a one-of-a-kind, unique, custom-painted, fully-specced Santa Cruz Bicycles Bronson bike. Each raffle ticket cost just £5, and ultimately raised￡28,319.
There was also the time when Oregon introduced a new tax on bicycles (specifically mountain bikes), which we thought was kinda wack. “The whole thing seemed like a bad deal for Oregon cyclists in general and mountain bikers in particular,” said Joe Graney. “It doesn’t look like any of the money collected from the sale of mountain bikes will actually benefit mountain bikers, so we thought we’d try and do something to ease the pain of our northern neighbors.” Which is why we launched the “The Oregon Trail Tax” where we matched the $15 per bike excise tax customers pay on every new Santa Cruz or Juliana bike sold in Oregon with an equal donation to three Oregonian trail building organizations – the Northwest Trail Alliance (NWTA), the Central Oregon Trail Alliance (COTA), and Team Dirt.
Advocacy in Oregon is nothing new for Santa Cruz; as part of the company’s sponsorship of the Trans-Cascadia enduro race (which goes towards the Ten For Trails program, event funding and bike raffle fundraising), our employee-based Factory Racing Team has logged more than 500 hours of trail work in the state over the last two years on trails near the towns of Oakridge and Ashland.
Generally all the events we support have a significant trail stewardship and fundraising element to them: this includes Downieville Classic, NZ Enduro, Trans-Cascadia, Ard Rock Enduro, Old Cabin Classic and Trans-Provence.
Mobilizing human-power
But our work doesn’t stop at writing checks. Whenever we can we’re side-by-side with these organizations at meetings, and mobilizing our employees to write letters of support en masse and turning up at trail days. In 2018 1,411 employee hours were provided to voluntary advocacy efforts - sometimes that was us paying for our employees hours to skip work and turn up to dig days, other times it’s our employees going above and beyond to make tool noises in their own time (which we don’t count in our total). But we know that sometimes it’s cold hard cash that really helps these grassroots organizations to do the silent work of advocacy so that others can make tool noises that build new or maintain existing trail networks.
In 2018 we donated approximately $175,000 of cold hard cash, and we helped raise around $225,000 to support new trails and maintenance. But starting in November 2019, we're going bigger. We're committing $1 million dollars in cash over the next three years. That's our solid commitment. How that money is best used is what we need help from the community to determine.
An even bigger commitment
We want to share our support further than the core groups and places we already support. We want to make sure they're rad projects put together by trail advocacy pros that will lead to better access to mountain biking. It doesn't even have to be for building or maintaining trails, it could be about getting some people on bikes or giving them a trail experience. Who knows, we're open to ideas.
We recognize that every mountain bike rider (many Santa Cruz Bicycles employees identify as riders above all) has a duty to put into the pot because at the moment it's a lot of volunteers and committed professionals doing all the hard work so riders can just enjoy their riding. We don't believe in No Dig, No Ride, not exactly, but we do think if we don't contribute in some ways then what's our worth to the world? This is why we’re supporting the silent work and tool noises that provide us all with great mountain bike experiences.
