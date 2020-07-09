Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10

The mixed wheel Santa Cruz V10 downhill bike developed for the Syndicate is available for purchase now. Santa Cruz will be offering the V10 in 27.5 (front and rear) in size small to large frames, both 29-inch (front and rear) and mixed in medium and large frame sizes, and 29-inch only for the XL frame size.
|Just when we thought it was safe to go back in the water the Syndicate found another puzzle to ponder - to mix wheel size or not to mix wheel size? Greg Minnaar, being tall and looking for pure speed on the clock, settled on his choice of 29-inch wheels. Loris Vergier, shorter in stature but similarly looking for efficiency has chosen a mixed wheel setup (29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear). Luca Shaw chose what feels fun because to him if he’s having fun he’s going fast, so he’s also on a mixed setup. Marshy thinks it's just because they're tired of cleaning their race pants.—Santa Cruz Bicycles
The mixed wheel size V10 comes in an S build and an XO1 build. The S build retails for $5999 USD and comes with a Fox 40 performance 29" fork and a Fox DHX2 Performance Elite coil shock, SRAM GX drivetrain, and SRAM Code R brakes.
The XO1 build retails for $7999 USD and comes with a Fox 40 Performance 29" fork, Fox DHX2 Factory SLS coil, SRAM XO1 drivetrain, and Code RSC brakes.
Luca Shaw, Loris Vergier, Greg Minnaar and their mechanics discuss their decisions behind their wheel size decisions in this video.
You can find more details on the mixed wheel V10 here
.
33 Comments
Also, are we now calling all suspension systems with counter-rotating twin links "VPP"?
Post a Comment