Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10

Jul 9, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


The mixed wheel Santa Cruz V10 downhill bike developed for the Syndicate is available for purchase now. Santa Cruz will be offering the V10 in 27.5 (front and rear) in size small to large frames, both 29-inch (front and rear) and mixed in medium and large frame sizes, and 29-inch only for the XL frame size.

bigquotesJust when we thought it was safe to go back in the water the Syndicate found another puzzle to ponder - to mix wheel size or not to mix wheel size? Greg Minnaar, being tall and looking for pure speed on the clock, settled on his choice of 29-inch wheels. Loris Vergier, shorter in stature but similarly looking for efficiency has chosen a mixed wheel setup (29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear). Luca Shaw chose what feels fun because to him if he’s having fun he’s going fast, so he’s also on a mixed setup. Marshy thinks it's just because they're tired of cleaning their race pants.Santa Cruz Bicycles

The mixed wheel size V10 comes in an S build and an XO1 build. The S build retails for $5999 USD and comes with a Fox 40 performance 29" fork and a Fox DHX2 Performance Elite coil shock, SRAM GX drivetrain, and SRAM Code R brakes.

The XO1 build retails for $7999 USD and comes with a Fox 40 Performance 29" fork, Fox DHX2 Factory SLS coil, SRAM XO1 drivetrain, and Code RSC brakes.







Luca Shaw, Loris Vergier, Greg Minnaar and their mechanics discuss their decisions behind their wheel size decisions in this video.






You can find more details on the mixed wheel V10 here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases DH Bikes Santa Cruz Bicycles Santa Cruz V10


33 Comments

  • 25 0
 The red is pretty!
  • 4 0
 Looks like the wine-red on the 2020 Stumpys. Love it. Anything but teal....
  • 16 3
 Shouldn't the mixed wheel sizes be Small and Medium for the shorter riders who want a 29er but want to be more maneuverable/avoid buzzing the rear tire?
  • 3 1
 medium and large are the most sold sizes of pretty much any bike.
  • 6 2
 Being that the mixed-wheel-size V10 was made for the Syndicate racing team, does that make it a Mixed Race V10?
  • 1 0
 Its time for another episode of "Is it racist?"- Daniel Tosh.
  • 4 0
 That colour reminds me of my first mountain bike, a 2004 Norco Bigfoot in Rootbeer
  • 5 0
 *grabs skateboard*
  • 2 0
 Hopefully the new Nomad might do the same!
  • 1 0
 Bike looks great, as all Santa Cruz's do (IMO)... where's the XC field test, though?!
  • 1 0
 Who was the first mfgr to start doing post mount brakes?
  • 4 0
 Manitou in about 2004 iirc.
  • 1 0
 Shouldn’t the XO1 spec read fox factory fork?
  • 1 0
 You would think... but for Santa Cruz it never does.
  • 1 0
 So can you use either a 27.5” or 29” rear wheel in that frame?
  • 5 5
 Looks pretty wonky as a mullet.
  • 12 3
 All mullets are wonky.
  • 1 1
 Deep South bikes are all the rage...
  • 6 9
 The V10s looking a bit of a pig compared to some of the prettier bikes around lately
Below threshold threads are hidden

