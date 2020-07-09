Santa Cruz Bicycles Releases Mixed Wheel V10

Just when we thought it was safe to go back in the water the Syndicate found another puzzle to ponder - to mix wheel size or not to mix wheel size? Greg Minnaar, being tall and looking for pure speed on the clock, settled on his choice of 29-inch wheels. Loris Vergier, shorter in stature but similarly looking for efficiency has chosen a mixed wheel setup (29-inch front and 27.5-inch rear). Luca Shaw chose what feels fun because to him if he’s having fun he’s going fast, so he’s also on a mixed setup. Marshy thinks it's just because they're tired of cleaning their race pants. — Santa Cruz Bicycles