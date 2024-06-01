Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes

Why Specialized? It was really just moving next to Mike and starting the talk. I bought the house across the street from him about two and a half years ago.



And we'd always been very serious competitors, because I always put Specialized as the benchmark for competition. Sure, there's other ones, too - you're always the competing against everybody - but Specialized was the target.



Anyway, so I bought the house, and he was pulling out garbage, and I think I was checking the mail or something. He's like, oh, hey, how's it going? I'm like, hey, and we started talking. He's like, so...



Because there was rumors going around at that point that I was leaving Santa Cruz. I say yeah, it doesn't look like it's going to work out, and then a few weeks later I saw him again, and then he's like, oh, we should talk.



So then we started riding, and really bouncing off ideas off one another. I love bike stuff like we all do, and I've always been a product guy - Mike's that way, too.



I just still wanted to be in the bike industry, and I still wanted to have a pulse on it and be connected with... I don't want to say the leader, but they are in a lot of ways, and I think they have the most potential, especially with what's going on in the industry right now. They have the horsepower to develop product and really make a difference in a lot of ways, from the Outride program to the industry as a whole.



So I'm on the board, just to help give input and steer the ship, so to speak, with Mike, and then give my input with product, test it, and help out where I can. — Rob Roskopp