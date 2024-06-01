Powered by Outside

Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes

Jun 1, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Rob Roskopp is a name long synonymous with Santa Cruz Bikes, but that might be changing after today. After founding Santa Cruz Bicycles in 1993, he went on to helm the company for over 20 years, before being acquired by Pon Holdings in 2015. He parted ways with Santa Cruz shortly thereafter, and has been pursuing other projects in the ensuing years.

Now, after some time away from involvement in the bike industry, he's stepping back into the ring, taking on an advisory role at Specialized. He'll be involved in all things product, giving input and providing guidance where needed. From the sounds of it, the role isn't a daily clock-in, but more of a board position that will have him providing feedback on certain projects and coming to the design teams with ideas.

I spoke with both Rob and Mike Sinyard - the founder and active head of Specialized - to get their thoughts on the new appointment.


Why Rob Roskopp? What was the appeal of this partnership to you?


bigquotesWell, first of all, I always knew of Rob and I had an admiration for what he did. And then, strangely enough, he ended up becoming my next door neighbor, at first I thought, oh geez - because I'm always riding new bikes and I thought, this is kind of a pinch on my style here. Then I got to know him, and then he said he was leaving that group [Pon Holdings]. So then we started to ride together, and then I realized, wow, this guy is smart, I could see why when he was there he made a great brand.

And then I realized he really knows a lot about how a bike rides. He knows a lot about suspension, geometry, wheels, and tires. So I was just kind of casually talking about things and introducing him to some of our team, and they really hit it off.

So then we said, well, it's just kind of a natural thing. I think it was just kind of the natural outcome of Rob getting involved over a year. So the why is I really respect him, and he's a very direct communicator, and he has really great ideas about riders and brands and then really helping our team, you know, with different things. So I just felt like he has that really great perspective to help us.

I'm always looking to find good people, and you know, I feel really fortunate that we have a lot of really good people. That's why we can do well.Mike Sinyard


Why Specialized? What does the position mean to you?


bigquotesWhy Specialized? It was really just moving next to Mike and starting the talk. I bought the house across the street from him about two and a half years ago.

And we'd always been very serious competitors, because I always put Specialized as the benchmark for competition. Sure, there's other ones, too - you're always the competing against everybody - but Specialized was the target.

Anyway, so I bought the house, and he was pulling out garbage, and I think I was checking the mail or something. He's like, oh, hey, how's it going? I'm like, hey, and we started talking. He's like, so...

Because there was rumors going around at that point that I was leaving Santa Cruz. I say yeah, it doesn't look like it's going to work out, and then a few weeks later I saw him again, and then he's like, oh, we should talk.

So then we started riding, and really bouncing off ideas off one another. I love bike stuff like we all do, and I've always been a product guy - Mike's that way, too.

I just still wanted to be in the bike industry, and I still wanted to have a pulse on it and be connected with... I don't want to say the leader, but they are in a lot of ways, and I think they have the most potential, especially with what's going on in the industry right now. They have the horsepower to develop product and really make a difference in a lot of ways, from the Outride program to the industry as a whole.

So I'm on the board, just to help give input and steer the ship, so to speak, with Mike, and then give my input with product, test it, and help out where I can.Rob Roskopp


I'm looking forward to seeing what comes of this partnership, the tale of a couple neighbors who happen to share a very fun common interest. For more on Rob's backstory, head over to this longer-form interview Levy and Brian conducted with him for the Pinkbike Podcast last year.

Posted In:
Industry News Interviews Santa Cruz Bicycles Specialized Mike Sinyard Rob Roskopp


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
196 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
77042 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
75456 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
37146 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
35770 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
32892 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
32025 views
Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course
31198 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
31187 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

90 Comments
  • 59 1
 What I wouldn’t give for a job like “bike product advisor”
  • 172 1
 Why would a company pay a guy to be “bike product advisor” when they can the expert comments here for free?
  • 30 1
 You can. You just have to found and helm a successful bike company for 30 years, then sell your company and buy a house across the street from your counterpart at one of your biggest rivals! I think this is awesome news. Fun story.
  • 15 0
 Right!?... "Don't put a crappy recon on that! Z1 instead. Alright, I'm going for a ride! See you tomorrow!"
  • 11 1
 I think all of us here in the PB comments should get a monthly check for all the product “advise” we give
  • 2 0
 Truth. It’s paid forum commenter.
  • 10 0
 @Jdricks: some should have monthly mental health checks.
  • 5 0
 @o-dubhshlaine: I think we all know who needs it the most though
  • 1 0
 @TheR: I think you answered your own question
  • 1 1
 @o-dubhshlaine: Everyone should, mind you 5G not healthy, and not only for your brain.
Will go for a ride as well.
  • 1 0
 God grow them up and the wind pile them up
  • 35 0
 I wonder if there are any more houses for sale on their street?
  • 13 0
 “It’s more than you could afford pal. Ferrari”
  • 6 0
 @thechunderdownunder: "Smoke him"
  • 2 0
 @vitaflo: Suddenly want fried seafood
  • 1 0
 possibly, but the price is like 20% the GDP of Canada.
  • 20 1
 "After founding Santa Cruz Bicycles in 1993, he went on to helm the company for over 30 years, before being acquired by Pon Holdings in 2015"
can you please recheck your math here?
  • 3 16
flag liquidfoxbat (13 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 When a company gets aquired by another it's quite normal for the former owner to stay on and run the company, maybe you could check this out?
  • 2 1
 Also: "the role isn't a daily clock-in, but more of a board position"?

I mean, it's a Board position or not a Board position. "More of a board position" doesn't exist.
  • 7 0
 @mi-bike: He might be skiing a little bit too.
  • 2 1
 @mi-bike: Right? My guess is not a board position, but have him on payroll in an advisory/consultation capacity where he can sit in on important meetings and use his experience or whatever. A lot of companies do this with industry veterans or ex-pro riders who have connections. It's like they want to pay them so that their ideas/experience don't go to another company instead, and in this case they're also "business bros" too.
  • 9 1
 This is bro-science, not math. Completely different.
  • 2 0
 @mi-bike: his board position - sick method off a launch ramp
  • 2 0
 @liquidfoxbat: the key word is 'before'
  • 2 1
 @vemegen before the math is checked please check what year Rob left the company
m.pinkbike.com/news/rob-roskopp-on-skateboarding-the-syndicate-and-leaving-santa-cruz.html
  • 6 3
 Never let the facts get in the way of a great story!
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: its not a board position(even if he has a board position). it's most like Professor Emeritus in academia. you don't give lectures(unless you want to), you don't run labs, you don't really have to be there. You are an "idea and culture guy".
  • 8 0
 I love the idea that these two giants in the industry and history live across the street from each other and go for rides together. I see this as Mike sinyard bringing in an old school mtn biker as a partner to help advise armin landgraf. Either way, sinyard and specialized have made some pretty good moves lately and I think this is just another one assuming sinyard, landgraf, roskopp and Macguire all work well together.
  • 4 4
 It's easier to plan how to pick up our pockets together
  • 13 3
 Before long Specialized bikes will end up looking like Santa Cruz ones. Wait, did sometging just happen in the matrix?
  • 1 0
 Well they already cost as much
  • 8 0
 My first thought after reading the title was, is it April Fools Day.
  • 7 0
 Sounds like the No Compete clause has ended.
  • 5 0
 You know what they say, keep your friends close and your enemies closer. Art of war stuff right here.
  • 8 2
 This just feels wrong…
  • 3 0
 very positive news, totally agree on Specialized status and impact on the MTB / bike world. very happy for Rob and will see what he brings to the next vision for specialized
  • 4 0
 Specialized is gonna write S-works on his skateboard decks, and then sell them for $500.
  • 3 0
 So the 'next level battery/E bike project' talk was all just bluster and chest puffing?
  • 3 0
 the only thing next level for battery would be solid state.
  • 2 0
 Maybe, that's what they've been talking about?
  • 13 2
 a dude buzzed past me the other day on what seemed to be a next gen system, I believe it was called "2 stroke"
  • 1 0
 @bikecollin: There's too many under-50s around here who don't understand that the future will always be gas turbines. Yes the 1967 STP-Paxton Turbocar is but a distant memory, and bike turbine projects today are the province of particularly handy Russian YouTubers, but still.
  • 3 0
 It's like watching Mothra vs. Godzilla, except there's a twist in the plot and they join forces ...
  • 1 0
 And the spawn another... Mothra Fuax Care
  • 3 1
 Hope Rob‘s not convincing them to use the same kinematic design on every type of frame. This makes a brand somehow boring.
  • 2 1
 Blur and V10 have different designs from the rest. There's no point making a different Nomad just for the sake of having something different, when their current VPP works great in 5010, Bronson, Nomad, Hightower and Megatower.
  • 1 0
 It's almost necessary these days though, just for coil shock compatibility. Otherwise the company would need to offer different linkages for all their bikes, which is probably a logistical nightmare. The alternative is people have to rely on companies like Cascade Components to make a different linkage, then your warranty is voided once you install that. For a company like SC that sells high dollar bikes in large part because of their lifetime warranty, this isn't gonna fly.
  • 3 0
 Makes sense that I saw him on a Levo last winter.
  • 2 0
 Maybe they’ll finally do away with all the clevis yokes on the stumpjumpers lol
  • 2 0
 Peace out SC, covid was cool and thanks for that... See you in another life...
  • 5 5
 I have a lot of respect for Rob but I swear if all the Specialized bikes start looking identical much like the last generation from Santa Cruz we might as well call the brand Sanitized.
  • 8 2
 I fail to see why it's a given that a brand needs a different kind of suspension layout for all of their bikes.
  • 3 0
 Walter White and Gus Fring vibes.
  • 1 0
 Don’t let them know your next move! Holy frick


Also….maybe he can push them to make the specialized branded trust fork….. waiting
  • 3 0
 Welcome to the dark side of the force
  • 2 0
 He went from a company with VPP to guys using Horst link and single pivot? Blech
  • 3 0
 1x drivetrains, flex stays and modern rear shocks gave single pivots new life.
  • 1 0
 Didn't expect this-mostly surprised that Specialized would employ anyone in such a nebulous role. Curious to see if anything comes of it.
  • 5 3
 This is amazing. Congrats to Spesh and Rob. Anything is possible.
  • 2 3
 Great story. I had a 2020 Enduro and currently a '24 Nomad and '23 Stumpy Evo. I'd love to see Spec geometry with VPP, the Nomad has geo very close to the Evo but the VPP sus is superior to both the Evo and Enduro.
  • 2 0
 At this point I can't even get what is real
  • 2 1
 "Specialized Stump-Heckler, Designed to heckle all the stumps as you shred down the trail"
  • 1 0
 that explains a lot.. (dh and enduro going different way than before, new suspension stuff,..)
  • 1 0
 Waiting to be bought by Walmart...
  • 1 0
 Coming to Sams club soon....
  • 1 0
 Maybe Joe G joins Spesh too?
  • 1 0
 Very low possibility of that happening.
  • 1 0
 Is Bruni going to run the Specialized Syndicate after he retires?
  • 1 0
 Santalized bike coming soon!
  • 1 1
 Maybe Specialised can take a leaf out of SC's design book now.
  • 1 0
 Old guys unite!
  • 1 0
 Short stint at Unno
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045310
Mobile Version of Website