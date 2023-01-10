Santa Cruz Bikes CEO & Co-Founder Rob Roskopp Appears to Have Left the Brand

Jan 10, 2023
by Henry Quinney  

Rob Roskopp, a pivotal figure in the Santa Cruz brand, appears to have moved on from the Californian manufacturer. A former professional skateboarder, Roskopp joined Santa Cruz Skateboards before co-founding the Santa Cruz Bicycles with Rick Novak.

Santa Cruz was sold to Dutch conglomerate Pon Holdings in 2015, which has a number of other major mountain bike brands in its portfolio. At the time of the sale, it was announced that Roskopp would stay on as CEO. The reasons for the split are unclear, but we've gotten confirmation that he's out.

Rob Roskopp
Photo: Matt Wragg. Roskopp is a well-known figure within the mountain biking industry.

Rob's comments on his new Unno ride that "Every other bike manufacturer should be sweating…" have some people wondering if he's involved with Cesar Rojo's Spanish brand, but we are told that's not the case.

We've reached out to all the parties and will have some more updates soon.

35 Comments

  • 34 2
 I'd like to address another rumor circulating regarding Rob and all my CEO friends. I've been told that many think he is after my job as CEO of the world largest outdoor media network (Outside Interactive Inc.)...rest assured my friends, just like your BETA subscription refund...it will never happen.

Be safe be well,
Incognito Robin
  • 4 0
 Ha...yeah I'm still awaiting my Outside refund after they bait and switched me with Beta only to kill it weeks later. I seem to recall Brian Park saying they would reach out to all effected. That was what, a year ago?!
  • 1 0
 @tcmtnbikr: dispute the charge on your CC.

That’s what I did, and got my $$ back right away.
  • 27 1
 Wow, the end of an era. Rob's been the spiritual leader of the brand for decades. Between this and the Syndicate, that's a hell of a run. Congrats and good luck with whatever you do next Rob!
  • 3 0
 Was thinking the same thing. Curious to see how thins shift over the next 2-5 years.
  • 4 0
 An absolute legend!

Wouldn’t be surprised to see HQ move to a different town after this.
  • 3 3
 @Chondog94: Everyone tries to get out of California because they think it'll be cheaper... but many companies are finding out that's not necessarily the case.

But I would not be surprised to see them expand production with additional facilities. And/or start to combine facilities to reduce cost across brands.

The fact they're called Santa Cruz and are made in Santa Cruz does hold some value. Be pretty stupid in my opinion to completely pull out... IMHO.
  • 5 0
 @onemanarmy: the $/sq ft on the west side of Santa Cruz is insane. I work down the street from them and overhead is bonkers
  • 4 1
 @Chondog94: You're not kidding. I live and work here as well. Storage is a large problem.

Point being... there's value in maintaining offices and production lines here even if they move the bulk of it away. They're clearly not having a hard time selling bikes and making money.

It's easy to look at an excel sheet and go... yup cheaper to move all this to Alabama. But what they don't realize is that the bulk of the current work force is made up of passionate mountain bikers. So there is value to them to work where they love, get discounts on bikes they love and other gear. They work harder because they're stoked and they use what they build.

Take that away and hire new people... you're production is going to be down for at least a year if not forever because people need to learn. Turn over increases because people get burned out and won't stay because they don't care. Quality goes down because people don't care. Cost per minute on the line often times stays cost neutral and or goes up. I know a lot of people that work there and they bust their butts. They would not get that sort of output from a team that didn't care and or was just doing it for a job.

Cost/benefit needs to be evaluated on a deeper level than a line item where assumptions are being made.
But it won't.... and it wouldn't surprise me if they bailed out. Especially without him in the office forcing them to maintain it.

Plenty of example of people making these types of mistakes.
  • 1 0
 @onemanarmy:

From an "obvious" costs perspective, it would be difficult to find someplace much more expensive than their current location (I guess they could go to Manhattan?)

The other issues you list are valid, but hard to quantify. I did have coworkers in CA who when their company got bought out, refused to move, so that is absolutely a thing.

But I think if they moved to another place with deep mountain biking roots (Bellingham or surrounding areas of WA, Park City area of UT, Front range area of CO), they'd get lots of people who would move, and/or they'd have no problem finding different passionate bikers to fill the positions.

Curious to see how this all shakes out. Anytime CEO's go... things are likely going to change.

Who knows, maybe eventually we'll be able to visually identify which model of Santa Cruz we're looking at in the future Big Grin .
  • 22 0
 Even he couldn't afford the bikes he's selling
  • 1 0
 Wouldn't surprise me if an Unno is now cheaper than a Santa Cruz.
  • 1 0
 He's heading off to dental school.
  • 7 0
 Looks like his 5yr PON non compete clause is up. Go Rob!!
  • 1 0
 what is PON?
  • 3 0
 @Kimura, Pon is a massive corporation that does everything from importing Bugattis into the Netherlands, selling diesel engines, and manufacturing bicycles via one of the companies they own - the list includes Focus, Cervelo, Santa Cruz, Cannondale, and others. pon.com/en/about-pon/companies.
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: Maybe I’ll get a deal on those Fillmore valves for review…..
Offer still stands Kaz, @brianpark
  • 1 0
 Yeah. Non compete. Would not be hard to create a new brand to compete with current bike industry prices…….
  • 7 1
 Hes got quite the Skull.
  • 3 0
 Just a matter of time after the Pon acquisition. They are interested in one thing only.
  • 2 4
 what is PON?
  • 3 1
 @Kimura: What is Google?

Anyways, PON is a large conglomerate that owns many bike brands and many outdoor things. Like most megacorps, they squeeze both the brand and customer at the same time in order to increase "shareholder value" and capture mind-numbing bonuses while alluding to "impending recessionary fears".
  • 3 0
 I thought Joe Graney was the CEO?
  • 2 0
 Roskopp rides an E-Bike reminds me of those Cheney skis in jeans bumper stickers.
  • 1 0
 Been a fan of his since my skateboarding days in the 80's and again when I got my first Santa Cruz VP Free. Excited to hear what Rob gets up to next.
  • 1 0
 Jesus, you remained a fan after having owned a VP Free?
It might be the single worst bike I ever rode, it excelled at nothing, and inspired less confidence than try to ride a bag of smashed apples.
My first test ride was at Interbike in like 2004 or 05, and I had the largest crash in front of a stacked audience of Freeride legends (I still remember Jay Hoots trying to pick my broke ass up)
  • 1 0
 That bike has a serious phallic issue. The paint scheme really nailed it. Haha
  • 3 2
 29", 64° HA, 450mm CS and 1224mm WB in the smallest size, surely turns on a dime
  • 1 0
 Sounds like the right move. Looking forward to seeing Unno rise up through the ranks!
  • 3 2
 Maybe he too couldn't to afford to buy one and left... ;-)
  • 5 0
 Yes, because Unno is so budget friendly
  • 1 0
 Sold at the top like a boss!!!!
  • 1 0
 Is enthusiasm for an eBike is...off putting.
  • 2 3
 Hopefully he makes that uglyass bike good looking.
  • 1 1
 Leave at the top.





