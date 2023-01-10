Santa Cruz Bikes CEO & Co-Founder Rob Roskopp Appears to Have Left the Brand

Photo: Matt Wragg. Roskopp is a well-known figure within the mountain biking industry.

Rob Roskopp, a pivotal figure in the Santa Cruz brand, appears to have moved on from the Californian manufacturer. A former professional skateboarder, Roskopp joined Santa Cruz Skateboards before co-founding the Santa Cruz Bicycles with Rick Novak.Santa Cruz was sold to Dutch conglomerate Pon Holdings in 2015, which has a number of other major mountain bike brands in its portfolio. At the time of the sale, it was announced that Roskopp would stay on as CEO. The reasons for the split are unclear, but we've gotten confirmation that he's out.Rob's comments on his new Unno ride that "Every other bike manufacturer should be sweating…" have some people wondering if he's involved with Cesar Rojo's Spanish brand, but we are told that's not the case.We've reached out to all the parties and will have some more updates soon.