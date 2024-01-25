Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney Out at Pon Holdings

Joe Graney at Santa Cruz in 2015. Photo: Santa Cruz.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to us that Joe Graney, the CEO of Santa Cruz Bicycles and COO of Pon's North American bike operations no longer holds those positions.Reportedly Folkert Lamsvelt, President and CEO of Pon's Pacific Cycle Inc and VP of Pon's bike lifestyle brands, has been tipped as his successor. We are told that Joe will remain in the Pon orbit in an advisory capacity for a period of time.We're still working out some of the details, but this is a seismic shock in the bike industry. Joe Graney has had a massive impact on the sport, driving the product direction of Santa Cruz and helping lead its ascent from scrappy upstart to one of the biggest mountain bike brands in the world. He's an industry veteran, from his early days as an engineer at Trek, joining Santa Cruz as a contract engineer in the early 2000s, rising through the ranks to COO before being promoted to CEO in 2016. In 2018 Santa Cruz was bought by Dutch conglomerate Pon Holdings, and he took on the additional role of COO Pon's North American bike business.We've reached out to Joe, Folkert, Pon, and Santa Cruz for comment but have not heard back by publication time. This is a developing story and we will update as more information comes to light.