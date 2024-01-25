Santa Cruz CEO Joe Graney Out at Pon Holdings

Jan 25, 2024
by Brian Park  
Joe Graney at Santa Cruz Bicycles. Photo provided by Santa Cruz.
Joe Graney at Santa Cruz in 2015. Photo: Santa Cruz.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to us that Joe Graney, the CEO of Santa Cruz Bicycles and COO of Pon's North American bike operations no longer holds those positions.

Reportedly Folkert Lamsvelt, President and CEO of Pon's Pacific Cycle Inc and VP of Pon's bike lifestyle brands, has been tipped as his successor. We are told that Joe will remain in the Pon orbit in an advisory capacity for a period of time.

We're still working out some of the details, but this is a seismic shock in the bike industry. Joe Graney has had a massive impact on the sport, driving the product direction of Santa Cruz and helping lead its ascent from scrappy upstart to one of the biggest mountain bike brands in the world. He's an industry veteran, from his early days as an engineer at Trek, joining Santa Cruz as a contract engineer in the early 2000s, rising through the ranks to COO before being promoted to CEO in 2016. In 2018 Santa Cruz was bought by Dutch conglomerate Pon Holdings, and he took on the additional role of COO Pon's North American bike business.

We've reached out to Joe, Folkert, Pon, and Santa Cruz for comment but have not heard back by publication time. This is a developing story and we will update as more information comes to light.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Santa Cruz Bicycles


Author Info:
brianpark avatar

Member since Dec 29, 2010
209 articles
Report
15 Comments
  • 19 0
 8 years as CEO/BU Head of a giant publicly treaded company is a hell of a run. Kudos.
  • 8 0
 Thanks for the memories Joe. You've been huge driving force in getting us to where we are now and we'll do our best to keep a light grip on the bars and let the momentum carry us forward. All the best in your next endeavors.
  • 10 2
 Fire the GOAT and get the horns ( at least karmically)
  • 6 0
 Folkert Lamsvelt's prior responsibilities:

Pacific Cycle Inc & Pon Lifestyle : Schwinn, Mongoose, InStep (bike trailers), BBB Cycling
  • 1 0
 Incoming CEO talks to the outgoing CEO. Outgoing CEO says "If you ever get in trouble, there are three envelopes with instructions in the top desk drawer. Good luck." Trouble eventually happens and the Incoming CEO opens the first envelope which reads "Blame the previous CEO". Later down the road more trouble happens, so he opens the second envelope that reads "Take the blame yourself." Finally, another incident happens and he opens the third envelope which reads "Make Three Envelopes".
  • 1 0
 "We are told that Joe will remain in the Pon orbit in an advisory capacity for a period of time"

This is just a way to spread out the amount they are paying him in his buyout. He wont be doing anything meaningful for the company going forward.
  • 1 0
 Hope it wasn’t an executive firing because he couldn’t sustain the “promises of unprecedented growth” set during the Great COVID Bike Bubble. I fear a lot of people are losing their jobs to those pipe dreams.
  • 4 1
 I am pondering when his replacement will cruz into the office
  • 5 1
 YIKES. Pon being Pon?
  • 3 1
 So he's going to be a Nomad moving to a new company?
  • 2 0
 No need to be a Heckler
  • 1 0
 Thanks for making lovely bikes. Enjoy Barcelona.
  • 1 0
 He's taking a Ponding
  • 4 5
 Say it ain't so Joe!
Minnaar backlash?
Below threshold threads are hidden







