Santa Cruz's New Hardtail Costs Under $2,000, Does Either 29'' and 27.5+ Wheels

Mar 15, 2017
by Mike Levy  

Santa Cruz Chameleon
Santa Cruz
CHAMELEON


Are today's full-suspension bikes so good that they actually take away from the ride? I'm not sure that I'd go that far, but there's a reason why less travel often equals more fun: you're closer to the edge of control. I'm talking about those split-second moments when you may or may not find yourself picking dirt out from between your teeth while laying on your back; the dirfty, slidey stuff that makes a ride so great. And hardtails are the epitome of doing more with less, although it sure is easy to forget how fun they can be in these days of carbon fiber, full-suspension wünderbikes that can cost as much a decent car and let us cash cheques that our skills can't actually cover.

Santa Cruz, a company that has plenty of those carbon fiber, full-suspension bikes priced around the cost of a gently used Honda Civic, has just added the opposite kind of animal to their stable: a new aluminum hardtail designed to do a lot of things while not costing a lot of money. Or at least not compared to a fancy Nomad, anyway. The bare frame, which is said to weigh 4.6lbs, sells for $749 USD, and complete bikes start at $1,599 and top out at $1,999 USD.


Santa Cruz Chameleon

Santa Cruz Chameleon
Santa Cruz Chameleon


The latest Chameleon is actually the seventh iteration of Santa Cruz's aluminum hardtail (feel old now?), and it's been made to run a set of 29'' wheels if that's how you roll, or 27.5+ rims and tires if you want more cushion for the push'n. Hate rear derailleurs? That's fine; you don't need to run one if you don't want. Four different sets of bolt-on dropouts let you pick from those choices, as well as everyone's favorite hub spacing that sounds like it was named after a fizzy energy drink. The bike's name sure makes sense when you think about it.

There's also a threaded bottom bracket shell, a place for a front derailleur, internal routing for your party-post that none of the complete bikes include, and you can even have it in any color you want just so long as that color is olive green. There are also two bottle cage mounts like every proper mountain bike should have.


Santa Cruz Chameleon
Santa Cruz Chameleon

Santa Cruz Chameleon
Santa Cruz Chameleon


The numbers lean towards the fun side of the hardtail spectrum rather than the nervous, scary side, with a 67.5-degree head angle with a 120mm-travel fork and a 460mm reach on the large-sized Chameleon. It's not quite as roomy and low to the ground as the Kona Honzo CR, but that will be a good thing for some riders.


Santa Cruz Chameleon


Santa Cruz Chameleon
Santa Cruz Chameleon


This being the digital release of the seventh generation Chameleon, I have no idea how it rides yet, but the bikes are already in dealers if you want to see one in the flesh. If I were to choose one, it'd likely be the 29er in olive green (surprise!) as big wheels and little travel always goes together nicely. And I'd have to add a party-post, of course, because every trouble making hardtail should have one.

How would you run your Chameleon? Big wheels or 27.5+? Geared or single-speed?

  • + 12
 What d'you want?
A thank you letter for making an almost-sensibly priced bike?
  • + 2
 I love a good hardtail, but i feel SC is screwing people on this, as that's some super cheap parts, and looks cheap, but is also going against a bunch of great british steel hardtails, and i'd like see how this stacks up against Cotic's solarisMAX, as it's a similar bike but is overall a couple hundred cheaper.
  • + 4
 at the moment thinking of buying Honzo CR and this appears. This one really looks fantastic ) choice got more complicated
  • + 5
 Call me when ya do 26. Yep I just said that
  • + 1
 Under 2K you say!!! That's an awesome deal. Been on the fence about getting a fat bike but I just can't seem to pull the trigger after seeing how awesome and how fast these Plus sized bikes have been rolling out. This Santa Cruz would be pleasantly welcomed into my already SC stable tup
  • + 1
 For hardtails aluminium is crap; steel is real!!!!! Also that geometry is kind of obsolete, especially the HT angle which is much too steep for a hardtail. Forget that joke and buy a true bike...
  • + 1
 After riding the production privee Shan gt 29 hardtail I kinda have to agree with you, that head angle will be up around 70 when you're riding this bike and steel is great for aggressive hardtails. But maybe enough people still want trail centre bikes and I'm sure it would be great for that.
  • + 2
 Fork Compatibility up to 140mm according to Santa Cruz's site. I could imagine that riding pretty well with one. Even like the color for some reason.
  • + 1
 On a $2k hardtail, with a low-mid level parts spec, there should be room in SC's profit margin to include a dropper post. Just sayin'.
  • + 0
 My bike has similar rear dropouts, I'm worried about them. Never anything I like 100% when it comes to bikes, that's when you have to make your own, but are incapable I guess.
  • + 1
 I like ... and I also recon most riders would be more interested in a frame only option to be built up to their own spec, that is what I would do!
  • + 3
 That color shceme is terrible.
  • + 6
 Hey man, you don't want to be cutting into Nomad sales.
  • + 1
 A new set of decals would change everything... Wink
  • - 1
  • + 5
 then make it your hardtail specific to slay your local trails?? that'd master the shit outta some singletrack around my way...
  • + 2
 Then get two.
  • + 2
 Fuck! I want it.
  • + 1
 Does this improve the Stache? Maybe in price?
  • + 2
 chameleons for life

