Interview: Santa Cruz's Rob Roskopp Talks eMTBs

Did you hear that Santa Cruz has just launched their first e-bike?
The Heckler has 150mm of rear-wheel travel, a 160mm fork, and is powered by Shimano's 250-watt E-8000 Steps system. If the name sounds familiar, it's because Santa Cruz first it used on way back in 1996 for one of their early full-suspension trail bikes. Given the flak that some battery-powered riders have to deal with, especially online, it seems like an appropriate name to bring back for their first e-bike as well.
Above, we quiz Rob Roskopp, one of Santa Cruz's three original founders, and Aaron Folley, the lead engineer on the Heckler, about the new bike, why it's happened now, and what to expect from Santa Cruz when it comes to motors and the future.
Santa Cruz has entered the world of e-bikes with their all-new Heckler, a 150mm-travel all-mountain machine that's powered by Shimano's 250-watt Steps E-8000 motor and rolling on 27.5" wheels. It's no coincidence that their first e-bike looks an awful lot like their non-motorized Bronson, too, with Santa Cruz saying that their goal was to mimic how that bike's performance but with the addition of a battery-powered boost.
Santa Cruz will offer the Heckler in four different configurations, ranging from $7,399 to $12,599 USD, with all of them based on their top-tier CC carbon frames. There are no less expensive C or alloy Hecklers in the pipeline, I'm told, and there's no frame-only option, either.
Heckler Details
• Intended use: All-mountain
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Rear-wheel travel: 150mm
• Fork travel: 160mm
• Shimano Steps E-8000 drive system
• Head angle: 65.5-degrees
• Sizes: S - XXL
• Weight: 46lb (as pictured)
• MSRP: $7,399 - $12,599 USD (X01 RSV $10,899 pictured)
• More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com
All of the complete bikes get four-piston brakes with 200mm rotors, Eagle drivetrains from SRAM, and a RockShox Super Deluxe shock. Up front, you'll find 160mm-travel forks from RockShox and Fox, and you can upgrade any of them with a set of carbon fiber Reserve DH wheels.
If you want to learn more about the new Heckler, you can find all of the details, pricing, and initial ride impressions here.
Rob Roskopp on the Heckler's design brief:
|Our goal for this was to make a bike that felt like a mountain bike. Yeah, you get the assist, but the main thing is the performance of it.
Roskopp on when they first began working on the Heckler in 2017:
|At that point, it was going crazy in Europe - Europe's pretty far ahead of North America as far as e-bikes go. It was the same thing that happened with 29ers. We started to get people asking us when we were going to do an e-bike, so we starting looking into it seriously. That was the push.
Roskopp on early reaction to Santa Cruz's e-bike plans:
|When we first started the project, I'll be honest, there weren't a lot of people in the company that were too excited about it. But I was really excited and riding a lot of stuff, and I probably put ten-times more time on that mule than anyone in the company, and I rode all of the competitor's bikes to get a really good feel for the reviews and what people were saying.
The Heckler prototype that was tested in Scotland.
Roskopp on if PON purchasing Santa Cruz in 2015 was a factor:
|When we first sold, they asked if we were going to do one. At that time, we said no. We told them we'll address it when we feel the need to or the desire from within to do it. That's how we've always acted with bikes we want to come out with. They're bikes we personally want to ride.
Roskopp on what percentage of the Santa Cruz catalog will be battery-powered five years from now:
|I think a safe answer might be 50-percent. I don't see pedal bikes going away. I mean, we've grown year over year considerably over the last four years, and I think that's due to a really good product, customer service, warranty, and this will be another bump for us because the platform is really good.
