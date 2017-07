Santa Cruz Hightower LT - First Ride

Santa Cruz released the Hightower early in 2016, a versatile trail bike with 135mm of rear travel that could be configured to run either 29” or 27.5+ wheels. It was well received in its stock configuration, but it wasn't long before someone figured out that it was possible to eke out even more travel from the rear end by running a different length rear shock, and images began appearing of riders who'd modified their Hightowers to turn them into even more formidable machines. Of course, this wasn't a practice endorsed by Santa Cruz, but it did show that there was a demand for a longer travel Hightower, one that would be better suited for enduro races and more aggressive riding.

Santa Cruz Hightower LT Details



• Intended use: all-mountain / enduro

• Wheel size: 29"

• Rear wheel travel: 150mm

• 66.4º head angle

• Full carbon frame, C or CC options

• Boost hub spacing

• Size: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Colors: Wicklow green, slate and grey

• MSRP: $3949 - $9249 USD (shown)

• Weight: 29 lb / 13.15kg (size large)

That demand has been answered, and the result is the new Hightower LT. Designed specifically for 29” wheels, the Hightower LT has 150mm of rear travel and a burlier build kit than the original version. The front triangle remains the same, but the swingarm and upper shock link are new, created to accommodate the additional 15mm of rear travel.



The base model Hightower LT C R retails for $3,949 USD, a price that gets you a SRAM NX 11-speed drivetrain, a 150mm RockShox Revelation, and a Fox Float DPS shock. At the other end of the scale sits the Hightower LT CC XX1 Reserve featured here, which receives a 150mm Fox Float 36 Factory, a DPX2 shock, a 12-speed SRAM XX1 Eagle drivetrain, and Santa Cruz's new carbon wheels, a high end build that will lighten your wallet by $9,299 USD.









Frame Design



If you're familiar at all with the original Hightower , the LT version will look nearly identical, and for good reason – the front triangle is the same, and the basic design of the VPP suspension layout remains unchanged. What's different is that the shock link now only has one position, rather than the high and low settings found on the original, and the swingarm now uses a post mount design for the brake caliper, rather than previous IS mount configuration.Other than those changes, the Hightower LT has all of the well-thought out details that Santa Cruz has come to be known for – a threaded bottom bracket, clean cable routing, ISCG mountain tabs, and frame protection on the chainstays and downtube. There's also room to run a standard sized water bottle inside the front triangle, even with the reservoir-style DPX2 shock. It's a tight fit, but it works.

There's just enough room to fit a regular-sized water bottle without it contacting the shock. There's just enough room to fit a regular-sized water bottle without it contacting the shock. The swingarm now uses a post mount brake caliper. The swingarm now uses a post mount brake caliper.













Geometry



More than anything it's the addition of a 150mm fork that changed the Hightower LT's geometry when compared to the original set up with a 140mm fork. That spec change slackens the head angle by .6° to 66.4°, and puts the seat angle at 73.7°. The chainstay length has also grown ever-so-slightly, up to 338mm from 335mm.









The Hightower LT on the left, and the standard Hightower on the right. The Hightower LT on the left, and the standard Hightower on the right.