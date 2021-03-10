Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19

In a letter shared to distributors and then leaked on social media, Santa Cruz have reported they will be increasing their prices by an average of 10% from April 2 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Cruz have confirmed the letter is genuine to Pinkbike but they are far from the only brand to raise prices in this unprecedented year. We've previously reported on similar statements from Commencal
, Propain
and Nukeproof
as the impacts of the virus and global politics increase the cost of doing business for bike brands.
The letter highlights five key issues that affect Sant Cruz's pricing: Increased transportation costs
- The shipping industry is currently running at capacity and, with demand outstripping supply, prices are skyrocketing
for both sea and air freight, affecting a multitude of industriesIncreased component costs
- These same transport costs also affect the component companies that spec Santa Cruz's bikes, meaning the OE cost of the parts on a new Santa Cruz bike will be higher. Apparently, even packaging materials cost more due to the huge increase in online shopping.Exchange rates
- The NTD (New Taiwan Dollar) has increased in value against the US dollar. A year ago, $1 USD bought you $30 NTD, now it only equates to just over $28NTD.Tariffs
- Joe Biden may have replaced Donald Trump in the Oval Office but the former President's tariffs remain in place and continue to affect prices.Assembly Costs
- Santa Cruz has invested heavily to ensure their assembly plants exceed local guidelines for safety in the pandemic.
These issues are affecting the whole bike industry due to the overwhelming demand for bikes and, the letter suggests, they look set to continue for some time.
163 Comments
Of course, I've been saying that about lots of things for a long time, and pretty much been wrong.
"People can't pay $1-million for a modest house in Vancouver/SF/SEA/Wherever, the market has to crash any day now...."
"People can't pay $50K for a pickup truck, that's unsustainable..."
"People can't pay 30K/yr for college, prices will have to come down..."
If my track record is anything to go buy, you should all rush out and buy a bunch of MTB's, because they're going to be worth twice as much by this time next year.
For us that means; Site Traffic = More articles and overall MTB media, likely more people seeing PB as the best avenue for used bike parts and bikes, and hopefully more positive support for the sport.
I don't know about you but I think that means that the market is adjusting?
The industry responds to market demand.
I suppose the issue is lots of folks have disposable income, so demand is adequate.
On a bright note, the performance of low grade components is improving and lots of companies are starting to produce their top tier carbon framed bikes from aluminum.
I build my own bikes and tend to swap over parts as I buy and sell frames, so my new parts are kinda added piecemeal fashion.
Being a fair mechanic, I save a lot of time and money doing my own work. This is probably what more folks should learn to do versus complaining about bike prices and shop rates.
If I was a non mechanic, I'd invest in a bike repair course.
But it's not THEIR fault..you know..COVID.. tariffs... inflation... taxes.. former president Trump... President Biden... because we are dumb enough to buy it (BS and all).
(fr though)
Its unfortunate, but lets buy used bikes boys... see u in the buy/sell section
Pinkbike. Please do "bike price archives' . I did it once for MY15-20 for devinci. I can't recall exactly when it happened but there was a HUGE jump one year and then a steady climb since. Cars go up 500$ a year ona starting price of 20-50k. Bikes go up 200-300 a year on a starting price of 3000$ initially. Not sustainable.
Also, if dentists buy Yetis then CEOs buy Santa Cruz. I began ignoring Santa Cruz after they rebranded the affordable Heckler as an overpriced E-bike hog.
Fact is, those more sophisticated supply chain managers, like Trek, got way ahead of smaller brands, anticipated demand better via closer collaboration with the DC's and stores and used a volume leverage to secure product and price.
Exchange rate, Thats fair. But COVID protocols? Would love to see the real numbers. Maybe $50K annual on 100K SQFT facility? If that!
You can blame it all on external sources, but at some point it would be good to see a brand like SC (who is one the best bike brands out there) to own up a little bit more to the missed opportunities and operate closer to cost, rather than pass on the cost.
Profits are going up! Investment in decent carbon and current geo is heading down.
Hope you like NX and 370 hubs!
You are going to be spending 7 grand to get something remotely decent. Hope all their loyal customers remember this in two years when the bottom falls out of this boom.
Next to go will be the lifetime warranty. Not such a big deal. They only people who talk about how great it is are people who haven’t had to actually use it.
But they built an ebike trail in downieville. They care about you.
Their frames are best in class, incredibly easy to service.
If you think companies are increasing prices in order to increase margins rather than just survive and have some product to sell until shit calms down, then apparently ya’ll have been under lockdown too long to realize what is happening in the real world.
Being cynical is a world view and it has more to with how you see the word and you place in that world than it has to do with the world.
Good shite is expensive, that's life, you don't like it, then don't play the game.
Unicycles are much cheaper and there's rarely a reason to upgrade, just saying ...
Um, 300%?
I believe @ibiscycles has a US carbon project under development, and We Are One has a Canadian carbon bike coming. Guerilla Gravity is US made... it will be interesting to see if their prices change this year.
I could also see this pushing a resurgence for carefully engineered aluminum frames that keep cost and weight to reasonable levels. (like what Pole is doing)
Maybe we will even see a return of the $4-5k aluminum models with top tier suspension and good wheels?
I’m glad I got my Tallboy v4 frame a year ago on the PB buy and sell page! Looks like I might be riding it a while longer.
Specialized is on my shortlist for my next bike (assuming bikes are available at some point in the future again) in no small part because of their super-competitive pricing right now. Even a year ago, I wouldn't have considered them at all.
I think you're right that many of the big names in the market will never reduce their prices once costs fall, but they might get some competition from other brands who will focus on price as a differentiator.
Pre pandemic WSJ reported average car loan in US was almost $39,000 with a seven year term... local (Boise) home builder tells me his profit margin on a new house is roughly 10%, almost regardless of size/sales price... he used to build $500k to $800k houses, now nothing under $2M... and his target buyer? Retired CA police officers with six-figure pensions.
Vitus Escarpe CRX (2021); CF, Shimano XT, Fox Factory: AU$6200.
Scott Genius 940 (2021); CF, SRAM NX, Fox Rhythm: AU$6300.
Scott Genius 940 (2020); Al, Shimano SLX, Fox Performance: AU$5100.
Scott Genius 940 (2019); Al, SRAM GX, Fox Performance: AU$4500.
They're all taking the piss.
You can get a carbon nukeproof with fox factory and full XT for the same money. My current Bronson may be my last SC.
Other outdoor sports? Same thing on pricing, all while dealing with the same issues.
Something here doesn’t add up.
Made them downright affordable, and how I got my Miami-Vice colorway Nomad, still the best looking bike I've ever owned.
Anyway, can't see myself buying another SC for a good while, despite the fact they make some nice bikes.
anybody notice adult beverages are up at restraunts bc covid? doubt theyll go back down once your given place of biz is fully re opened.
remember when Obama said $5/gal of fuel is the new norm....lol
www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/shipping-container-shortage-is-causing-shipping-costs-to-rise.html
Dont be so gullible, this my friend is pure greed bullshit
The dollar right now has more value than it did for the entire decade of 2004-2014.
