Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19

Mar 10, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

In a letter shared to distributors and then leaked on social media, Santa Cruz have reported they will be increasing their prices by an average of 10% from April 2 due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santa Cruz have confirmed the letter is genuine to Pinkbike but they are far from the only brand to raise prices in this unprecedented year. We've previously reported on similar statements from Commencal, Propain and Nukeproof as the impacts of the virus and global politics increase the cost of doing business for bike brands.

The letter highlights five key issues that affect Sant Cruz's pricing:

Increased transportation costs - The shipping industry is currently running at capacity and, with demand outstripping supply, prices are skyrocketing for both sea and air freight, affecting a multitude of industries

Increased component costs - These same transport costs also affect the component companies that spec Santa Cruz's bikes, meaning the OE cost of the parts on a new Santa Cruz bike will be higher. Apparently, even packaging materials cost more due to the huge increase in online shopping.

Exchange rates - The NTD (New Taiwan Dollar) has increased in value against the US dollar. A year ago, $1 USD bought you $30 NTD, now it only equates to just over $28NTD.

Tariffs - Joe Biden may have replaced Donald Trump in the Oval Office but the former President's tariffs remain in place and continue to affect prices.

Assembly Costs - Santa Cruz has invested heavily to ensure their assembly plants exceed local guidelines for safety in the pandemic.

These issues are affecting the whole bike industry due to the overwhelming demand for bikes and, the letter suggests, they look set to continue for some time.

163 Comments

  • 134 3
 I feel like there has to be a ceiling somewhere. Like, at some point, not enough people are going to be willing or able to spend $8K+ on a new MTB, and the market will have to adjust.

Of course, I've been saying that about lots of things for a long time, and pretty much been wrong.

"People can't pay $1-million for a modest house in Vancouver/SF/SEA/Wherever, the market has to crash any day now...."

"People can't pay $50K for a pickup truck, that's unsustainable..."

"People can't pay 30K/yr for college, prices will have to come down..."

If my track record is anything to go buy, you should all rush out and buy a bunch of MTB's, because they're going to be worth twice as much by this time next year.
  • 15 7
 Lets check out the positive: PB overall and buy/sell section is gonna blow up more than ever!!

For us that means; Site Traffic = More articles and overall MTB media, likely more people seeing PB as the best avenue for used bike parts and bikes, and hopefully more positive support for the sport.
  • 8 5
 Manufacturer direct is going to become an increasing trend, at least for frames. I think more and more people will feel comfortable just buying straight from the factory where the frames are made VS going through a bike company who paints and retails the frame at an increasingly massive up-charge. Competes will probably remain the same, but for people willing to build their own, it can equate to a huge savings with the days of under $2,000 carbon frame sales being behind us for the foreseeable future.
  • 66 0
 It's almost like there is growing income inequality that hasn't kept up with inflation, productivity, OR cost of living.
  • 21 0
 I'm worried that more people are going to result to financing bikes to offset the initial financial hurtle... taking the poison in small doses rather than all at once
  • 7 2
 Meanwhile we have YT releasing a new bike for $2700.
I don't know about you but I think that means that the market is adjusting?
  • 6 5
 Here is why it is sustainable: 1) People lease houses/condos, 2) people lease trucks or buy used, 3) people take out loans that they cary for a good portion of their life, and 30K? more like 60K if you add housing.
  • 1 0
 @labrinsky: and that is what is going to happen, hopefully people buy full (crash+theft) insurance coverage for the bikes that they finance.
  • 9 0
 I wish it was just 30k a year for college....
  • 12 3
 The ceiling is when folks stop buying bikes and keep riding/upgrade what they already have. It's the same thing with cars, appliances, houses, etc...

The industry responds to market demand.

I suppose the issue is lots of folks have disposable income, so demand is adequate.

On a bright note, the performance of low grade components is improving and lots of companies are starting to produce their top tier carbon framed bikes from aluminum.

I build my own bikes and tend to swap over parts as I buy and sell frames, so my new parts are kinda added piecemeal fashion.

Being a fair mechanic, I save a lot of time and money doing my own work. This is probably what more folks should learn to do versus complaining about bike prices and shop rates.

If I was a non mechanic, I'd invest in a bike repair course.
  • 1 0
 @labrinsky: already happening, most of the major brands have a credit card and encourage the sales force to utilize the card as a tool to get customers to spend above their comfort zone. They typically have a 6mos 0% offer and attach a 20% or so discount on any accessories for some period of time after the sale.
  • 8 0
 I need to ride slower and stop breaking stuff
  • 3 0
 @rideallday110: yeah and people bitched that the geo was “out of date”. Sub $3k with a solid spec. $3000 more for half a degree and there is soooo worth it. /s
  • 6 1
 Meanwhile at Guerrilla Gravity HQ: [Monty Burns voice - Excellent]
  • 1 0
 @atourgates But people will.............not me.
  • 5 0
 @bridgermurray: I wish the education I was getting was worth it! haha. My wife has a lucrative "government" job and she is miserable! I on the other hand, was perfectly happy making ~$40k a year as a bike mechanic, with no debt, and the ability to go enjoy my time off. She'll come around some day. Or I'll wisen up.
  • 1 0
 you are awesome man, love your comment!
  • 1 0
 @NorCalNomad: will be interesting if inflation jumps up soon due to increased debt levels from government Covid response.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: use your brakes less too... worried consumable parts will be hard to get as well. I guess the indirect result, could be making us better riders.
  • 3 2
 @atourgates the same thing happened/ is happening in all the outdoor recreation industries. The ceiling will continue to rise, people will bitc*, pay the outrageous money (while bitc*ing), and the very large outdoor industry corps will raise the ceiling some more.
But it's not THEIR fault..you know..COVID.. tariffs... inflation... taxes.. former president Trump... President Biden... because we are dumb enough to buy it (BS and all).
  • 3 4
 @NorCalNomad: something something raise the minimum wage

(fr though)
  • 1 0
 Exactly, they are going to pass along the price to the consumer until the consumer rejects the price. Then they will be squeezed at the margin and have to make a change to lower their costs.
  • 2 1
 @rtclark: When the consumer rejects the prices then they will squeeze the LBS to taking less of a percentage. Supply and demand is a fine line.........consumer is King/Queen
  • 1 0
 @labrinsky: I’ve been a Trek card abuser for years!
  • 2 0
 @rivercitycycles: Nobody is forcing the LBS to carry that brand. If the margin isn't good enough, the LBS could choose to sell a different brand. Then if the brand loses enough accounts, they can choose to find away to lower their cost or eliminate the LBS from the equation to keep their margin and not worry about their costs.
  • 2 0
 @Dmaxwell: Buy Sell Prices went up 10% to match! And dickering plus low balling just increased by 50%.
  • 3 0
 @ripinitup: Last time I checked running shoe prices haven't changed....
  • 47 0
 How are they going to increase the prices of a bike you can't get?
  • 9 0
 Thats the point... 1/2 the reason you can't get is they are sold before they land! Simple as uptick in demand, slight downturn in supply, uptick in cost, and boom, why not put those prices up? People will still buy them, and welcome to the great game of business. Let's face it, only reason anyone works/starts a business, is to make money...

Its unfortunate, but lets buy used bikes boys... see u in the buy/sell section
  • 2 0
 Exactly. Came here to say every this.
  • 2 0
 @Dmaxwell: Also: they're stuck on ships waiting weeks (hopefully not months) to be off loaded.
  • 1 0
 @mbresler: Yeah that is pretty wild.
  • 1 0
 @Dmaxwell: You don't even have to see an uptick in demand. Look at the price of oil right now. How could it be rising with people driving less then they have in the past? Sometimes it's just about supply. And we all know you can't get ahold of bike right now.
  • 1 0
 @Dmaxwell: that’s exactly it. They can talk about shipping costs or manufacturing costs all they want, but at the end of the day price is mainly driven by supply and demand. It doesn’t matter how much it costs to produce something, if the prices gets too high people won’t purchase it. They know demand is high right now so they can get away with passing on the cost increases to the customer. If all these increased costs were the same, but there was no increase in sales from COVID, then they would not be raising prices this much. They would be forced to eat into the profit margin and just absorb the costs.
  • 37 0
 April 2nd. Now we know they really mean it.
  • 9 0
 LOL. They didn’t want to be trolled on Pinkbike. Our voices DO make a difference! Should we use our powers for good, or just keep on crapping on everything new?
  • 15 2
 IT may have valid, but let's face it. Bike prices are out of control. If you look at what is still the majority of the components, i.e the drive train, those have DECREASED in cost even since XT 11 speed. Suspension has not gone up and if the Alibaba searches are correct then the cost of Alu and Carbon has not either. What has gone up is the cost of a hosue in SF/SEA/Van and our willingness to support the CEO of these companies in order to ensure that they can afford these things. If this was not the case then why would soooo many new bike brands be popping up? Even starbucks pulled back on over saturating the market when PROFITS were affected. Clearly profits are at an all time high. I cannot recall the name of the company that last fall sold for mega millions. It was a bike conglomerate. But this is not like housing. It is not sustainable. Me personally, I will be taking my kids hiking and fishing more than biking for sure because I don't want to pay that much for 3 kids for bikes as they get older. They have shot themselves in the foot.
Pinkbike. Please do "bike price archives' . I did it once for MY15-20 for devinci. I can't recall exactly when it happened but there was a HUGE jump one year and then a steady climb since. Cars go up 500$ a year ona starting price of 20-50k. Bikes go up 200-300 a year on a starting price of 3000$ initially. Not sustainable.
  • 14 2
 On the flipside of all this, brands like YT and Ibis are offering some of the raddest Aluminum bikes for dirt cheap (in comparison) if you can handle lower end drivetrains & brakes. I mean, that stuff is as good as higher end components from a few years back, so if you buy metal frames and value based components you can have a radical bike for 'cheap'. $anta Cruz and $pecialized start with S for a reason.
  • 2 1
 @jesse-effing-edwards: all bikes are going up. Nothing to do with alloy.
  • 10 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: My full carbon $pecialized Enduro with Fox Performance Elite, XO drivetrain and codes was $5900. Not cheap by any means, but $2k less than some other brands with similar or lesser components.
  • 5 0
 Marin.
  • 6 0
 @CircusMaximus: My point was more that there haven't been better value bikes almost ever, so we're not at a loss even as the fancy stuff goes up. Almost never been better to have a limited budget. I think my Ripmo AF is like $200 more this year - that just sounds like inflation compared to a 10% increase on an already expensive bike like a carbon Santa Cruz. Heck, my 2008 alu Stumpjumper with x-9 was $2800 in 2008 dollars, which makes my $4000 alu ibis seem like a straight up bargain.
  • 1 0
 @rickybobby18: Yeah, they got the value game down pretty well too.
  • 8 0
 Bike prices are not out of control, interest rates are. Money is dirt cheap and billions are being created out of thin air every day and flooding the market. This inflates the price of all assets - stocks, property, vehicles, education, bikes ect.
  • 7 0
 @murlsquirl: IDK why people have been trashing Specialized for being expensive. Maybe they used to be, but their expert level build kits are really competitively priced.
  • 1 0
 @jesse-effing-edwards: you’re not wrong. Cheers
  • 2 0
 @rickybobby18: Given the context, I am reading this as "Marin bikes are affordable." I had to double take on it though because it feels so weird to see that word dropped alone to mean "inexpensive". Cognitive dissonance.
  • 3 0
 100%. Just won’t be affordable to outfit myself and the rest of the family. More camping, fishing and kayaking. The bike industry loses.
  • 1 0
 @murlsquirl: yeah thats still really steep.
  • 1 0
 @StanMarsh: Bingo bingo bingo. Excess liquidity strikes again...
  • 15 0
 Kind of like stocks. Guess it’s time to start selling all my Santa Cruz’s.
  • 3 2
 Except bikes lose a ton of value out the door lol more like bikes are similar to investing in gmc and fords
  • 6 4
 @makripper: Because they weren't worth that much in the first place.
  • 6 2
 @TobiasHandcock: most likely because they were never 'investments' to begin with
  • 15 3
 Wait, didn't SCs CEO specifically say in an interview on VitalMTB that their warehouse is fully stocked with frames?

Also, if dentists buy Yetis then CEOs buy Santa Cruz. I began ignoring Santa Cruz after they rebranded the affordable Heckler as an overpriced E-bike hog.
  • 2 8
flag StanMarsh (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 SC is so trendy i'm pretty sure only hipsters buy them to hang out at the coffee shop after their 'ride'
  • 1 0
 @StanMarsh: coffee? that's beer time...
  • 2 0
 Frames aren’t the issue with a lot of companies, it’s the parts that are delaying things.
  • 1 0
 Literally every 3rd person I see on the trails is riding a Santa Cruz. I doubt there's that many dentists around here...
  • 10 0
 Huh, might be a good time to start looking at bring manufacturing back to North America, who would have thought.
  • 5 2
 way too many enviro and labor costs in usa.
  • 1 1
 @jrocksdh: I'm sure they can afford it
  • 7 0
 @jrocksdh: Guerrilla Gravity has entered the chat.
  • 7 0
 The reasons given do point to a few things that SC could have been doing better. I mean, in any supply chain partner contract, there is or should have been a pre-negotiation of tarrifs and escalation limits. Its not like they are calling fedex at the last minute.

Fact is, those more sophisticated supply chain managers, like Trek, got way ahead of smaller brands, anticipated demand better via closer collaboration with the DC's and stores and used a volume leverage to secure product and price.

Exchange rate, Thats fair. But COVID protocols? Would love to see the real numbers. Maybe $50K annual on 100K SQFT facility? If that!

You can blame it all on external sources, but at some point it would be good to see a brand like SC (who is one the best bike brands out there) to own up a little bit more to the missed opportunities and operate closer to cost, rather than pass on the cost.
  • 4 0
 "We had to buy a few boxes of masks and some disinfectant, so we raised our prices by 10%."
  • 6 0
 Glad I still ride my old shit that still kicks ass and makes me smile don't think I will ever understand what has happened to the MTB scene full of toffs with more money than sense and the funny thing is most of the people that buy/ride this overpriced rubbish ain't got the skills to match the equipment!
  • 6 0
 Wait until you see how much they cheap out on spec next year.

Profits are going up! Investment in decent carbon and current geo is heading down.

Hope you like NX and 370 hubs!

You are going to be spending 7 grand to get something remotely decent. Hope all their loyal customers remember this in two years when the bottom falls out of this boom.

Next to go will be the lifetime warranty. Not such a big deal. They only people who talk about how great it is are people who haven’t had to actually use it.

But they built an ebike trail in downieville. They care about you.
  • 2 0
 I was always under the impression SC had the best warranty in the industry and it was worth the premium but found out this is not the case when I broke my frame and had to pay for a "crash replacement"
  • 3 1
 They do have a great warranty for manufacturing defects that lead to frame breaks just like most companies. And just like everyone else, they don’t warranty rider error.

Their frames are best in class, incredibly easy to service.
  • 18 13
 Yeah cool. Show me your financial statements. I want to know profits and cost increases because we all know its been a banner year for bikes and will be again this year. Prove that you're not funneling every single penny of the cost down to the customer on that $12k bike you sell while raking in record sales. I get it, I know....supply, demand and whatnot but without seeing the #s....its hard to not be cynical, especially given the cost of bikes these days.
  • 20 1
 Working in the industry there is a bit of gouge for sure but actually its mostly the cost of transporting EVERYTHING from components to finished bikes. Logistics costs are like +400% - its nuts.
  • 16 1
 Container shipping prices alone have increased 300% in the last 6 months. Add to that an increase in raw material costs across the board and a very weak US dollar, all of the major bike companies are US based, and you have a perfect shit storm brewing.

If you think companies are increasing prices in order to increase margins rather than just survive and have some product to sell until shit calms down, then apparently ya’ll have been under lockdown too long to realize what is happening in the real world.
  • 5 5
 Being "cynical" about what others do is silly, there's nothing that forces you to big name products, new products, or to pay others to fix your stuff.

Being cynical is a world view and it has more to with how you see the word and you place in that world than it has to do with the world.

Good shite is expensive, that's life, you don't like it, then don't play the game.

Unicycles are much cheaper and there's rarely a reason to upgrade, just saying ...
  • 3 5
 @hardcore-hardtail: AND volume is way up. Even if a container is up 300%, what is that per bike? Probably not that much. You can fit a lot of stuff into a container.
  • 4 2
 @hardcore-hardtail: important to note that the f*cknuts at Santa Crus are horrible at supply chain management and forecasting so they routinely have to ship their bikes via air from Asia.
  • 6 1
 Santa cruz owes you exactly nothing. Why should they be responsible for lowering prices for you? They're not a charity.
  • 2 1
 @Cyberhatter: This ^^^^
  • 1 0
 @lefthandohvhater: That might be true, but at the end of the day, PB readers buy a lot of bikes...
  • 5 0
 @HB208: "Even if a container is up 300%, what is that per bike?"

Um, 300%?
  • 1 0
 @lefthandohvhater: exactly right. And the customer doesn’t owe them anything either. I hope everyone who has been gouged during the boom remembers this when it’s over.
  • 7 0
 Cue the rush to get your poorly spec'd bike before you gotta pay another $500 for your carbon frame NX build.
  • 4 0
 Perhaps this will drive more innovation in local manufacturing in North America and beyond?

I believe @ibiscycles has a US carbon project under development, and We Are One has a Canadian carbon bike coming. Guerilla Gravity is US made... it will be interesting to see if their prices change this year.

I could also see this pushing a resurgence for carefully engineered aluminum frames that keep cost and weight to reasonable levels. (like what Pole is doing)

Maybe we will even see a return of the $4-5k aluminum models with top tier suspension and good wheels?

I’m glad I got my Tallboy v4 frame a year ago on the PB buy and sell page! Looks like I might be riding it a while longer.
  • 6 0
 Good time to sell a used bike. Bad time to have to replace it. Glad I like my bike.
  • 7 0
 well due to a Stumpy Evo incident m’y Bronson is up for grabs
  • 2 0
 You did it? Couldn’t resist the 29er wave? j/k congrats on the EVO.
  • 7 4
 Evo is like 100x better than the Bronson. Nice move.
  • 5 3
 @noplacelikeloam: come on man. Be real.
  • 2 1
 @CircusMaximus: Haha! Ok, maybe that was a stretch. But a better bike for most, for sure!
  • 2 0
 @CircusMaximus: I work in a shop now as a bike mechanic and we just received an S 3 and and S 4 and all Evo s are sold out so yeah I’m like a bitch couldn’t resist Smile . Bronson is an amaizing blaster
  • 4 0
 While I understand factory labor and shipping container prices have increased and this may be temporary, but there is no way that bike prices will ever go down when those cost decrease. Time to get used to these prices.
  • 4 0
 Hopefully, some companies will find a niche as being price-conscious.

Specialized is on my shortlist for my next bike (assuming bikes are available at some point in the future again) in no small part because of their super-competitive pricing right now. Even a year ago, I wouldn't have considered them at all.

I think you're right that many of the big names in the market will never reduce their prices once costs fall, but they might get some competition from other brands who will focus on price as a differentiator.
  • 3 0
 @atourgates: They might not reduce their prices, but they will increase their spec on models, which is effectively a reduction in price. That is what Specialized seemed to do. The big brands are going to each the boutique brands' lunch if the boutique brands insist on being thousands more than the big guys. It's not like the major players aren't coming out with highly well reviewed bikes right now.
  • 3 0
 Like anything, so long as one can finance it, it rarely gets cheaper.

Pre pandemic WSJ reported average car loan in US was almost $39,000 with a seven year term... local (Boise) home builder tells me his profit margin on a new house is roughly 10%, almost regardless of size/sales price... he used to build $500k to $800k houses, now nothing under $2M... and his target buyer? Retired CA police officers with six-figure pensions.
  • 3 0
 So.... if various bike brands are saying that current price increases are due to the direct effect of the COVID pandemic, does this mean we will see prices decrease after most of the global population have been vaccinated? ????
  • 1 0
 That's what I was thinking too but I honestly highly doubt it!
  • 2 0
 Just last night, I thought I'd check something.

Vitus Escarpe CRX (2021); CF, Shimano XT, Fox Factory: AU$6200.
Scott Genius 940 (2021); CF, SRAM NX, Fox Rhythm: AU$6300.
Scott Genius 940 (2020); Al, Shimano SLX, Fox Performance: AU$5100.
Scott Genius 940 (2019); Al, SRAM GX, Fox Performance: AU$4500.

They're all taking the piss.
  • 1 0
 A Santa Cruz frame in Australia I’m guessing is going to be around $6500 - frame only

You can get a carbon nukeproof with fox factory and full XT for the same money. My current Bronson may be my last SC.
  • 2 0
 Price creep happens every year. This just gave them an excuse to have it states clearly in the open. A company would very rarely aim to not increase profits every year. The price increases are always passed on to consumers, but the savings rarely are. And with the demand high and low supply they likely would be able to increase prices even more without it hurting them in the long run.
  • 2 0
 I’m confused. The ski industry has seen all the same issues not to mention having their manufacturing centres decimated by Covid-19 infection rates. Wholesale and retail pricing hasn’t gone up in response. Sure, some product was hard to get, took a little longer to show up and wasn’t necessarily re-orderable. Still, pricing didn’t creep up.

Other outdoor sports? Same thing on pricing, all while dealing with the same issues.

Something here doesn’t add up.
  • 6 1
 Specialized already did it...
  • 9 0
 Except that you can get the new Specialized Stumpy Evo Expert, which has a mixture of Gx and X01 and performance elite suspension for $5k, which is less than the Hightower's GX build that only comes with performance suspension and no X01 parts. At this point, SC can F off with their pricing. My next bike will either be the bike I mentioned above, a Orbea Occam, or a Canyon Spectral 29er. A 10 percent jump means that you will be paying $5,700 for a meh spec. Santa Cruz makes nice bikes, but not that nice.
  • 1 0
 Shit, I mean, even Transition is offering a Sentinel GX build that comes with performance elite suspension for $5,500.
  • 2 0
 @HB208: There were a few years when most of SC's models would go on sale at Backcountry for 15% - 30% off at the end of the season.

Made them downright affordable, and how I got my Miami-Vice colorway Nomad, still the best looking bike I've ever owned.

Anyway, can't see myself buying another SC for a good while, despite the fact they make some nice bikes.
  • 1 0
 @atourgates: Same. I probably could convince myself to buy one at 2019 prices, but the current pricing just does not make sense unless you literally don't care about burning money. Which, hey, some people don't, but I would assume most do.
  • 1 0
 @atourgates: agreed. End of season sale is the only reason I could afford my SC. Won’t be looking at new ones a these prices though. Same can be said for MANY companies I suppose. Just look at the prices of those Rockys!
  • 5 3
 Absolute bullcr*p they already charge exorbant rates for bikes that cost a quarter of the price to manufacture. They just wanna keep similar profit levels as pre covid. Covid is just an excuse to get even more profit now.
  • 1 2
 for many its either a choice of layoffs or increase prices.
anybody notice adult beverages are up at restraunts bc covid? doubt theyll go back down once your given place of biz is fully re opened.
remember when Obama said $5/gal of fuel is the new norm....lol
  • 2 1
 @jrocksdh: Bro, no one in the bike industry is getting laid off right now, or at needs to be (sometimes corporations suck).
  • 3 0
 This is a big reason why MTB / eMTB prices are increasing.
www.cnbc.com/2021/01/22/shipping-container-shortage-is-causing-shipping-costs-to-rise.html
  • 3 1
 Volume is also way up so that should offset the price increase...SC is just terrible at forecasting and poorly managed this “ crisis”

Dont be so gullible, this my friend is pure greed bullshit
  • 2 0
 Yeah, except that shipping containers can hold a lot of shit. So when you are talking about small boxes with build kits, forks, and frames, you could probably fit a fifty to a hundred bikes into a shipping container. So cost per unit isn't enough to justify a 10% increase on a product that costs $4k-8k. Plus, every other bike brand pays the same amount and they, along with RM, are the only ones starting to push $6k for a GX build kit without performance elite or factory suspension.
  • 2 0
 So the biking industry just had it’s biggest year ever and they feel that they still need to cover these extra costs by charging even more for already ridiculously overpriced bikes. Gotcha.
  • 1 0
 They gotta get while the getting is good. Once everything gets back to normal all those bikes they sold are going to be sitting in garages gathering dust. That used market for ebikes is going to blow up.....literally and figurativley.
  • 1 0
 The first signs of severe inflation hit around the first stimulus checks, and they keep coming. Bike company costs are only a small part of the story, the bigger factor is that people are clearly willing to spend the current price, supply is low...demand high. They’re increasing price because the market will bear it.
  • 1 0
 What is so good about Santa Cruz bikes? What makes them worth the extra 1500-2k for the same build that another brand has. Is it just free bearings? VPP is nothing you that makes the sale on a bike. They have no special angles or measurements that change your riding ability. I guess they look kinda cool but have just never understood what makes them so much more expensive than most.
  • 5 1
 Time to bite the Bullit and buy an SC asap
  • 3 2
 2021 is the year of price increases. the US dollar has fallen into the crapper, and demand outstrips supply. Our store is seeing price increases on items that were ordered last year!
  • 1 0
 Stop making stuff up: tradingeconomics.com/united-states/currency

The dollar right now has more value than it did for the entire decade of 2004-2014.
  • 1 0
 Yeah you have the whole demand/supply for the worth of a dollar backwards haha
  • 4 0
 The invisible hand strong at work.
  • 2 1
 Least you can get a Pro-Spec YT for like 30% of the cost of a top end Santa Cruz. The Aluminum portion of the market seems unfazed by all the market issues.
  • 8 0
 No you can’t. They’re gone.
  • 2 0
 Supply and demand. Or put another way: The rule of money-the people with the money make the rules.
  • 2 0
 Well the good thing is that once COVID is over the prices will come back down. Riiiight.........
  • 2 0
 Looks like I’ll have to wait a year for a less expensive V5 nomad on pinkbike
  • 1 0
 Don't think of it as prices going up, but the value of your money going down! You can thank the governments for devaluing fiat currencies....
  • 2 0
 Glad I just built a new bike, now I just need to sell the old one.
  • 1 0
 Fortunately for you, prices for used bikes have also gone up significantly.
  • 3 1
 I just bought a Ripmo so I'm good to go. Lol
  • 2 3
 if santa cruz would accept bitcoin the BTC per bike would gradually become less over time (albiet very volatile) deflationary, my dear watson... tesla's already thinking this way, who will be the first major bike company?
  • 2 0
 Bud, you can't buy a SC direct.
  • 1 0
 @HB208: ...yet.
  • 1 0
 their bikes were outrageously expensive to start with... why bother buying one now ??
  • 2 0
 I'd like a 10% raise too! Greedy bastards.
  • 2 0
 And when everything returns to normal, the10% will remain.
  • 1 0
 No, it will increase a further 7%
  • 1 0
 I got lucky. Snagged my new commencal supreme last week on sale for $900 off.
  • 1 0
 I save money by riding a singlespeed hardtail. Who am I kidding, it's titanium and everything on it is carbon.
  • 1 0
 And all the bikes are sold out, so you can't get one until after April 2nd anyways.
  • 1 0
 Sad reality is they couldn't do this if there wasn't the demand to support it.
  • 2 1
 god i wish i was as drunk as that guy a couple weeks ago...
  • 2 1
 Well I was just going to get a tallboy. I will consider the spur instead
  • 1 0
 Or the Epic Evo is an option. Or the Norco Optic. That's one of Kaz's favorite bikes apparently.
  • 1 0
 If you can finance it, it doesn’t get cheaper.
  • 1 0
 Nobody forces us to buy bikes (SC or other)
  • 1 0
 No, because marketing is so good these days.
  • 1 0
 Santa Cruz 'are' / Santa Cruz 'have' reads really weird to me.
  • 1 0
 Price Signalling. Hey Santa Cruz - run this shit past your lawyer...
  • 1 0
 10% more for a bike I can’t get
  • 1 0
 Bring manufacturing back to the US!
  • 1 0
 Making The Santa Cruz Wuhan Great Aga$n ..... no thanks Santa Cruz
  • 1 0
 So what was their reasoning before?
  • 1 0
 If you raise it, Nerds will pay.
  • 1 0
 Santa cruz is comparable to a shit stain
  • 1 0
 Who buys Santa Cruz anyways..
  • 1 0
 ouch
  • 1 0
 Evil for life son!!!
  • 2 3
 Losing their a$$ cause the bikes are Chinese made
  • 1 3
 Santa Cruz trying to jack the price up on some janky Chinese made plastic frames and blaming it on covid. ????????
  • 2 3
 Haaaaahhahahah good thing I bought my Tallboy last year suckers
Below threshold threads are hidden

