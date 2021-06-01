First Ride: Santa Cruz's New 2022 Blur is XC Race Ready

Rather than using high anti-squat to resist bobbing from a progressive, high leverage shock, we looked to the leverage curve to provide support and control.



This results in a lower and more consistent leverage curve which enabled us to reduce anti-squat, and therefore chain influence on the suspension. Which allows more traction and sensitivity in both climbing and descending scenarios, and produces a much more efficient forward drive because less pedaling input, from anti-squat, is utilized to overcome the rider's body weight influence on the suspension. — Santa Cruz Bicycles