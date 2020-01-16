Specifications:



Wheel Size:



Internal Width:



External Width:



ERD:



Asym Offset:



Spoke Count:



Recc. Tire Width:



Driver Body Options:



Single Rim Weight:



Complete Set Weights:

(inc rim tape & valves)





27.5"



31mm



38mm



559mm



4mm



32



2.4 - 2.6in



157x12 XD or 157x12 HG



564g



Chris King: 2050g







Press Release: Santa Cruz Bicycles



The Santa Cruz Syndicate took the downhill racing world by storm when they showed up aboard a 29" V10 at Ft. William in 2017. With the new wheel size proving its mettle, we got to work on engineering our own 29" DH rim that would stand up to the high standards (and abuse) of Minnaar, Shaw, and Vergier.



The time has come to expand even further and introduce the Reserve DH 27.5. Available now from your local retailer.



The latest Reserve carbon wheels were built with custom setups in mind. You get a 27.5-inch rim with a 31mm internal width (suited for 2.4 to 2.6" tires), 20 x 110 Boost compatibility, and either Chris King hubs or the option to purchase rim only.



More info:

Santa Cruz has announced this week that they will now be offering customers 27.5" Reserve DH rims after previously only offering a 29" version.The 27.5" Reserve DH rims are available now and feature a 31mm internal width, which is best suited for 2.4 to 2.6". Currently, they are available with either Chris King hubs or as a rim only, allowing you to build up the wheel to your choosing. Santa Cruz are still not offering the option to add their Reserve DH wheels as an upgrade for their V10 downhill bike, but the Reserve wheels can be bought as a wheelset for $2,499 USD or $649 per rim, and like all Santa Cruz Reserve rims they come with a lifetime warranty. (Five years warranty for the Chris King hubs).