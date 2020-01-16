Santa Cruz Bicycles Release 27.5" Reserve Carbon DH Rims

Santa Cruz has announced this week that they will now be offering customers 27.5" Reserve DH rims after previously only offering a 29" version.

The 27.5" Reserve DH rims are available now and feature a 31mm internal width, which is best suited for 2.4 to 2.6". Currently, they are available with either Chris King hubs or as a rim only, allowing you to build up the wheel to your choosing. Santa Cruz are still not offering the option to add their Reserve DH wheels as an upgrade for their V10 downhill bike, but the Reserve wheels can be bought as a wheelset for $2,499 USD or $649 per rim, and like all Santa Cruz Reserve rims they come with a lifetime warranty. (Five years warranty for the Chris King hubs).


Specifications:

Wheel Size:

Internal Width:

External Width:

ERD:

Asym Offset:

Spoke Count:

Recc. Tire Width:

Driver Body Options:

Single Rim Weight:

Complete Set Weights:
(inc rim tape & valves)


27.5"

31mm

38mm

559mm

4mm

32

2.4 - 2.6in

157x12 XD or 157x12 HG

564g

Chris King: 2050g






Press Release: Santa Cruz Bicycles

The Santa Cruz Syndicate took the downhill racing world by storm when they showed up aboard a 29" V10 at Ft. William in 2017. With the new wheel size proving its mettle, we got to work on engineering our own 29" DH rim that would stand up to the high standards (and abuse) of Minnaar, Shaw, and Vergier.

The time has come to expand even further and introduce the Reserve DH 27.5. Available now from your local retailer.

The latest Reserve carbon wheels were built with custom setups in mind. You get a 27.5-inch rim with a 31mm internal width (suited for 2.4 to 2.6" tires), 20 x 110 Boost compatibility, and either Chris King hubs or the option to purchase rim only.

More info: www.santacruzbicycles.com



 Gotta say, We Are One has stolen my heart and my credit card after the Pinkbike review. I think the next load of change I drop on a rim will be the $450 lifetime warranty Union rim, not the $600 SC Reserve ones.
 Need a first ride video... its shit outside.... its NEW BIKE DAY

