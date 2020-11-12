Santa Cruz Announces Heckler EP8 & Mixed Wheel Size Version

Santa Cruz's first-ever eMTB, the Heckler
, was released in February this year as a 27.5", 150mm travel, all-mountain machine. Now, much like the V10 earlier in the year
, a new MX version of the Heckler is available that has a 29" front wheel and 27.5" rear wheel.
Santa Cruz claims the new front wheel set up, "gives riders the confidence of a 29-inch wheel ... for traction and roll-over when you're caught off guard by technical features." However the smaller rear wheel means that Santa Cruz can keep the 445mm chainstays from the regular model and therefore ensure the bike remains, "snappy and easy-to-handle bike on tight, demanding trails".
The frame remains the same on the MX version but the travel has now been shortened by 10mm in the rear and 20mm on the fork to 140mm all round. This was designed to neutralize the changes in geometry that adding a bigger wheel and longer fork axle to crown would create. The shorter travel setup means the BB on the MX Heckler has only risen by 2mm and the wheelbase has only grown by 2-3mm so, Santa Cruz claims, the bike retains the feeling of the regular version despite the wheel change.
There are still some geometry changes that come with the larger front wheel including a 0.9° slacker head angle at 64.6°, a seat tube angle that is around 1° slacker (depending on size) and 9mm shorter reaches. The geometry of the two models can be compared below:
Santa Cruz Heckler MX geometry
Santa Cruz Heckler geometry
The MX Heckler will be available in the same five spec levels as the standard Heckler and at the same price points starting with the base CCR model $6,999 up to the CC XX01 RSV model at $10,999.EP8 Upgrade
All models of the Santa Cruz Heckler except the 'R' spec have now been upgraded with the Shimano EP8 motor
. It's an upgrade we've seen across a number of e-MTBs since the motor was released as it offers 85Nm of torque (vs 70 on the old motor) and a max power output of 500 Watts. More than that, it's also in a lighter and more compact package, which means the Heckler sheds around 300 grams and gets greater ground clearance too.
More info can be found, here
.
4 Comments
Looks like these companies want to tell us something about their superiority.
Post a Comment