Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022

Jan 6, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

After teasing the new team lineup yesterday with a cryptic post that put keyboard detectives to work deciphering who would be on the team, the Santa Cruz Syndicate announced today that it will add Nina Hoffmann, Laurie Greenland, and Jackson Goldstone to its roster for the upcoming season.

bigquotesWhat happens when travel restrictions prevent getting your new team together? Why, you stay in and do puzzles instead of course!

Our missing pieces for 2022 are…

@nina.hoff96 Protégé of the Santa Cruz grass roots program in Germany, it’s hard to imagine Nina’s only been racing World Cups since 2019. Her trajectory is one of the most inspiring in DH racing and we’re excited to give her the extra backing to take things one step further in 2022 and beyond.

@lauriegreenland The laid back Bristolian could almost have been from our hometown of Santa Cruz, with his love of bikes, surfing and skating. An established podium threat and a perfect fit for the team - as many a Syndicate fan pointed out over the years. Thanks for the patience everyone.

@jacksongoldstone Ex balance biker and the current Junior World Champion, this Canadian army knife can switch it up on any two wheel’d steed, but we’re stoked he settled with both Downhill and the Syndicate program. Does Jackson like puzzles? Are Greg and Steve more like Grandparents than Father figures? Find out the answers to this and more in 2022.

@foxmtb gear & apparel: wait, what?! That’s right, Greg, Steve, Laurie, Nina and Jackson all roll into this year in Fox Racing gear from head-to-toe. Never in the team’s history have we done this. But after 18 years of screening candidates, it’s clear that Fox Racing’s penchant for style & technical innovation makes them our perfect partner in crime.

Last and certainly not least… Heading into his 15th season with the team, our reigning WORLD CHAMPION @gregminnaar will be entering his 24th season of World Cup racing, with his eyes still firmly focused on that top step. There’s no-one more focused when those beeps start chiming in the gate. @stevepeat also continues on as COACH, gracing the pit and hillside with his un-rivalled race knowledge and guidance. A ‘Gandalf of Gravity’ you could say.

No puzzle is complete though without our long term friends and sponsors that keep our bikes running as fast as possible: @ridefoxbike @rideshimano @maxxisbike @foxmtb @burgtec @stifmountainbikes @reservewheels @wd40bike @nawatechgroup @chriskingbuzzSanta Cruz Syndicate



37 Comments

  • 34 0
 So good to see Nina get the ride she deserves and the Syndicate finally enter the women’s field. Greenland and Goldstone onboard too. Great team and strong mentors! Looking forward to the 2022 DH season!
  • 3 0
 Way to step it up Santa Cruz! Superstars all the way around, this season is going to be hot
  • 30 3
 anddd the syndicate IG story gave the credit to vital. that's gotta hurt.
  • 5 0
 YESSS!!!
  • 14 0
 I love it! Outside can suck it.
  • 6 4
 @leviatanouroboro: and yet your still on here posting and supporting. LOL
  • 8 0
 They re good at marketing that s for sure! It was an inventive way do it. Gonna be a strong team
  • 7 0
 Wow what a team. It’s great to see the invest in a female athlete and a junior. Way to go.
  • 12 6
 Syndicate will never be the same without Peaty, RatBoy and Gregory. Good times.
  • 3 0
 The Party hard or go home team to beat all - good times
  • 1 0
 @linton-photo: Yeah man, and still smoked other teams also. Btw, do you still have photos from SDA's of 03/04 years? Big Grin
  • 2 0
 dont forget rennie was there too!
  • 1 0
 @andraperrella27: Yeah damn how could i forget the big Aussie. Had the pleasure of meeting him, Warner and Peaty in a bar in Fort Bill around 2004, absolute mad lads.
  • 7 2
 After all these years hearing about the latest XXL frame modifications, it will be nice to finally see some smaller SC frames in the spotlight.
  • 1 1
 tall dudes need proper functioning bikes too!
  • 6 2
 Good to see them being inclusive, they have the oldest and youngest under their tent!
  • 3 0
 Hey sketchman, why does Greenland look like Dale Earnhardt, Hoffman look like Tom Brady and Goldstone looks like the Unabomber?
  • 3 0
 Very different team from the peaty and ratboy years. Great to see how the team has progressed over the years. Looking forward to seeing what they all learn from the goat.
  • 2 0
 they really knocked this year's signings out of the park. the GOAT, a consistent podium threat and a guy with wild style in Laurie, an extremely promising junior world champ, and a super fast rider in the womens field.
  • 3 0
 Sheeeeeesh
  • 1 0
 So sick!
  • 1 0
 Hope those SC bikes have enough POP that Jackson can continue to ride like the Kangroo He is while hauling down the trail !
  • 2 0
 The biggest thing will be Greg not in Oneal gear!!!!
  • 1 0
 Stoked for the Canuks- gonna have a proper contender (no offense Finn) on one of the biggest teams around.
  • 1 0
 Oh this is gonna be good!
  • 1 0
 You guys spelled Nina's last name wrong...
  • 1 0
 And you just fixed it lol. Smile
  • 2 1
 Goldstone - so hot right now.
  • 3 2
 VITALMTB FTW!!!
  • 1 2
 Goldstone switched!?!? What the....?
  • 4 6
 And they'll all be riding Capra's
  • 1 0
 Nice!
  • 1 0
 They’ve just put the order in so should be good for the 2025 season…
