Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022





Our missing pieces for 2022 are…



.hoff96 Protégé of the Santa Cruz grass roots program in Germany, it’s hard to imagine Nina’s only been racing World Cups since 2019. Her trajectory is one of the most inspiring in DH racing and we’re excited to give her the extra backing to take things one step further in 2022 and beyond.



@lauriegreenland The laid back Bristolian could almost have been from our hometown of Santa Cruz, with his love of bikes, surfing and skating. An established podium threat and a perfect fit for the team - as many a Syndicate fan pointed out over the years. Thanks for the patience everyone.



Ex balance biker and the current Junior World Champion, this Canadian army knife can switch it up on any two wheel’d steed, but we’re stoked he settled with both Downhill and the Syndicate program. Does Jackson like puzzles? Are Greg and Steve more like Grandparents than Father figures? Find out the answers to this and more in 2022.



@foxmtb gear & apparel: wait, what?! That’s right, Greg, Steve, Laurie, Nina and Jackson all roll into this year in Fox Racing gear from head-to-toe. Never in the team’s history have we done this. But after 18 years of screening candidates, it’s clear that Fox Racing’s penchant for style & technical innovation makes them our perfect partner in crime.

​

Last and certainly not least… Heading into his 15th season with the team, our reigning WORLD CHAMPION



No puzzle is complete though without our long term friends and sponsors that keep our bikes running as fast as possible: @ridefoxbike @rideshimano @maxxisbike @foxmtb What happens when travel restrictions prevent getting your new team together? Why, you stay in and do puzzles instead of course!Our missing pieces for 2022 are… @nina .hoff96 Protégé of the Santa Cruz grass roots program in Germany, it’s hard to imagine Nina’s only been racing World Cups since 2019. Her trajectory is one of the most inspiring in DH racing and we’re excited to give her the extra backing to take things one step further in 2022 and beyond.@lauriegreenland The laid back Bristolian could almost have been from our hometown of Santa Cruz, with his love of bikes, surfing and skating. An established podium threat and a perfect fit for the team - as many a Syndicate fan pointed out over the years. Thanks for the patience everyone. @jacksongoldstone Ex balance biker and the current Junior World Champion, this Canadian army knife can switch it up on any two wheel’d steed, but we’re stoked he settled with both Downhill and the Syndicate program. Does Jackson like puzzles? Are Greg and Steve more like Grandparents than Father figures? Find out the answers to this and more in 2022.@foxmtb gear & apparel: wait, what?! That’s right, Greg, Steve, Laurie, Nina and Jackson all roll into this year in Fox Racing gear from head-to-toe. Never in the team’s history have we done this. But after 18 years of screening candidates, it’s clear that Fox Racing’s penchant for style & technical innovation makes them our perfect partner in crime.Last and certainly not least… Heading into his 15th season with the team, our reigning WORLD CHAMPION @gregminnaar will be entering his 24th season of World Cup racing, with his eyes still firmly focused on that top step. There’s no-one more focused when those beeps start chiming in the gate. @stevepeat also continues on as COACH, gracing the pit and hillside with his un-rivalled race knowledge and guidance. A ‘Gandalf of Gravity’ you could say.No puzzle is complete though without our long term friends and sponsors that keep our bikes running as fast as possible: @ridefoxbike @rideshimano @maxxisbike @foxmtb @burgtec @stifmountainbikes @reservewheels @wd40bike @nawatechgroup @chriskingbuzz — Santa Cruz Syndicate