Santa Cruz Syndicate Welcomes Crankbrothers as Official Partner

The new partnership sees Crankbrothers become the team’s official pedal supplier after many years of supporting individual team riders. During a partnership that has spanned over a decade, racing legend Greg Minnaar and Crankbrothers have achieved a historical 18 World Cup wins, two World Cup titles, and two World Championships together.The Santa Cruz Syndicate enters a new era for 2017, recruiting the highly sought after duo of Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier. This new partnership will see the team take on the UCI World Cup Downhill Series aboard the newly released Mallet DH pedal.“After supporting Luca, Loris, and Greg individually in the past, we are now incredibly proud to become the team’s official pedal supplier. Here at Crankbrothers, we are excited to help the Santa Cruz Syndicate achieve great results,” says Gaspare Licata, Crankbrothers CEO.