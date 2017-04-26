Santa Cruz Syndicate Welcomes Crankbrothers as Official Partner

Apr 26, 2017 at 5:03
Apr 26, 2017
by crankbrothers  
 
Santa Cruz Syndicate 2017

The new partnership sees Crankbrothers become the team’s official pedal supplier after many years of supporting individual team riders. During a partnership that has spanned over a decade, racing legend Greg Minnaar and Crankbrothers have achieved a historical 18 World Cup wins, two World Cup titles, and two World Championships together.

Santa Cruz Syndicate Welcomes Crankbrothers

The Santa Cruz Syndicate enters a new era for 2017, recruiting the highly sought after duo of Luca Shaw and Loris Vergier. This new partnership will see the team take on the UCI World Cup Downhill Series aboard the newly released Mallet DH pedal.

Santa Cruz Syndicate Welcomes Crankbrothers

“After supporting Luca, Loris, and Greg individually in the past, we are now incredibly proud to become the team’s official pedal supplier. Here at Crankbrothers, we are excited to help the Santa Cruz Syndicate achieve great results,” says Gaspare Licata, Crankbrothers CEO.


"I've experienced a lot of success on Crankbrothers pedals over the years," explains Greg Minnaar. "I'm stoked the new recruits will officially be racing on the same products. The Syndicate is all about sharing experiences of winning set-ups, and this is just another step towards giving Luca and Loris the best platform to launch into this season."

Santa Cruz Syndicate Welcomes Crankbrothers

"The Syndicate only aligns with brands whose products our riders want to ride," adds Rob Roskopp, Team Director. "So when Greg, Luca, and Loris unanimously voted to race Mallet DH pedals this year, it was an easy decision to invite Crankbrothers on board as an official team partner. I have never been more excited about the complete race bike package that's rolling out in Lourdes than I am this season."

The Santa Cruz Syndicate’s season kicks off this weekend at UCI World Cup Downhill #1 in Lourdes, France. To follow the team’s achievements throughout the year, visit the Santa Cruz Syndicate's Youtube channel.

To learn more about the new Mallet DH visit crankbrothers.com

MENTIONS: @crankbrothers
1 Comment

  • + 3
 Wait, Crank Brothers weren't partnered with them already?

Post a Comment



