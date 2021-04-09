Santa Cruz Teases New XC Race Bike

Apr 9, 2021
by Mike Kazimer  
Photo: Santa Cruz Bikes

A recent Instagram post from Santa Cruz Bicycles includes a pan shot of a bike being raced at the US Pro Cup with lines that don't exactly look like the current Blur, the most XC-appropriate bike in their lineup. The fact that all of the other photos used angles that hid the bike from full view piqued our curiosity, and a little additional internet digging revealed a shot on Pivot Cycles' racer Cole Paton's page that shows the bike in better detail.



A closer look at the mystery machine being raced by Keegan Swenson.

What differentiates this new bike from the Blur? Well, the most noticeable difference is the lack of any struts extending from the seatstays to the chainstays. The suspension layout also looks like it may be a single pivot with flex stays, a fairly common design on XC race bikes such as the Specialized Epic or Scott Spark.

The lack of pivots would likely allow for a much lighter weight frame compared to what would be possible with the dual link, VPP layout that Santa Cruz typically employs. It also creates more room for water bottles, and it looks like this bike could fit two in the front triangle, and one on the underside of the downtube, making it possible to embark on some extra-long cross-country excursions without getting thirsty.

We'll update this article if any concrete details emerge. For now, let the speculation begin.

18 Comments

  • 13 0
 Sorry, sold out already.
  • 7 0
 No high pivot and idler...doesn’t look like a session
  • 4 0
 The picture is too Blur-ry to really tell anything
  • 1 0
 My memory is blurry, what did the old one look like?
  • 2 0
 You can hide 2 motors in that downtube
  • 2 0
 I don't know why but the first thing that came to mind was, "wow that looks just like an ebike"
  • 2 0
 My guess is it'll be named after a SC freeride bike from the early 2000's
  • 1 0
 The VP free?

I used to froth over that thing.
  • 1 0
 The new Super 8 looks less capable than the old one
  • 2 0
 Looks like the headtube is too long for it’s intended purpose?
  • 2 0
 The stem that looks like it's nose-diving into the ground would support your theory.
  • 1 0
 Aiming the 16kg mark of a modern bike
  • 1 0
 DT looks like it belongs on an E-bike
  • 1 0
 Put a 40 on that and seeeeeennnnnnnnnd it!
  • 1 1
 I don’t want it if it’s for Rapha douches. Biggest bike snobs that wear a Walmart brand.
  • 1 0
 I can only afford their stickers kit...
  • 1 0
 Dammit Tonka!
  • 1 0
 Press release tomorrow?

Post a Comment



