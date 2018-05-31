PINKBIKE TECH

Santa Cruz's New V10 Fort William World Cup - 2018

May 31, 2018
by Paul Aston  
Santa Cruz V10


Fort William hosts the second round of the downhill World Cup this weekend, and our man on the ground, Ross Bell, just beamed over these shots of a 'prototype' 29" wheeled V10. The 29" wheeled V10 bike that caused a storm and consequent panic in the pits at Lourdes last year was a mongrel. This looks like it could be the specific 29" V10 chassis, re-designed from the ground up. No details or official word yet, but it is rare to have a prototype rig, at this time of year, in a full carbon finish, that isn't ready for imminent launch to the public.


Santa Cruz V10
The first giveaway that it might not be a full production version are the aluminum links marked with black ink. This could be because the team requires a slightly different feeling than Joe public, or they haven't been finalized. I would bet that production versions will have carbon links and they simply haven't turned up yet.

Santa Cruz V10
There is a small flip chip on the lower VPP linkage that we can assume will adjust ride height, angles, and travel a few digits either way.

Santa Cruz V10
If we look behind that coil sprung Fox DHX2, it looks like there could possibly be two mounting locations where the top link connects to the swingarm, these could adjust ride dynamics or make the bike work for more than one wheel size?

Santa Cruz V10
The rear axle also looks to be adjustable, using a flip chip. Again, this could be for dynamics or to swap wheel diameters.

Santa Cruz V10
The second giveaway that it might not be ready for production is the use of rubber tape on the rear triangle instead of an injection molded protector.

Santa Cruz V10

Santa Cruz V10
Rear brake hose routing is fully external.

Santa Cruz V10

Santa Cruz V10
The shock is set in the higher of the two flip-chip positions.

Santa Cruz V10

More news on the bike as soon as we get it, but in the meantime, you can drool over the pictures and talk to your bank about payment plans. Best wishes to Greg Minnaar in his recovery after a broken wrist sustained in practice.

Santa Cruz V10


4 Comments

  • + 1
 Not that different from the 275 version, but for sure it will be at kidney-worthy pricepoint.
  • + 1
 short with a steep head angle
  • + 1
 It looks like a v, but as far as looks go its definitely not a 10.
  • + 1
 too bad they are going to cost 2 times more than what i can afford :/

