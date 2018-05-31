Santa Cruz's New V10 Fort William World Cup - 2018

Fort William hosts the second round of the downhill World Cup this weekend, and our man on the ground, Ross Bell, just beamed over these shots of a 'prototype' 29" wheeled V10. The 29" wheeled V10 bike that caused a storm and consequent panic in the pits at Lourdes last year was a mongrel. This looks like it could be the specific 29" V10 chassis, re-designed from the ground up. No details or official word yet, but it is rare to have a prototype rig, at this time of year, in a full carbon finish, that isn't ready for imminent launch to the public.
More news on the bike as soon as we get it, but in the meantime, you can drool over the pictures and talk to your bank about payment plans. Best wishes to Greg Minnaar in his recovery after a broken wrist sustained in practice.
