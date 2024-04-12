Saracen Announces New Ariel 30 Elite & Updates to Existing Range

PRESS RELEASE: Saracen
A new addition to the Saracen line-up for 2024 is the Ariel 30 Elite. A top end short-travel trail bike sticking with the brand’s signature TRL suspension design and 6013 alloy frame, the Elite is a brand new model taking performance up another notch with a killer spec that’s built for fun but still has glimmers of XC in its DNA.
Aside from the new Ariel 30 Elite, there are updates and additions across the Ariel range. From feedback over the past year all pedal Ariels now come equipped with a longer 170mm dropper post as standard (150mm for size small) and every bike has had a rad new colourway added to the range too.
Andrew Ayers, Senior Product Manager at Saracen, said: “We are super excited to introduce the brand-new Ariel 30 Elite to complete the Ariel 30 line-up. Now we have a seriously top-spec short travel trail bike that is perfect for big days out or ripping it up at a trail centre. Alongside this new model, the rest of the Ariel range gets new colours added to each model so make sure you check out the best-selling Ariel 80 and award-winning Ariel 60 – we reckon it’s our best-looking range to date!”
The new Ariel 30 Elite, RRP £3,999.99.
The Saracen Ariel range still comes in three different travel options, each designed with different riders in mind. The Ariel 30 is the trail-ready, downcountry bike that is still designed to have a good time when descending. As well as the new Elite, there are new colourways of the Ariel 30, 30 Pro and Ariel 30 X frameset for anyone wanted to build it their own way.
The Ariel 60 Elite colourway, RRP: £4,399
Fan favourite, the Ariel 60 is back with the addition of three new incredible colourways. If you’re looking to go full enduro, take on wilderness epics and even laps of your favourite trail centres then the Ariel 60 has you covered. A bike tested, ridden and raced by some of the fastest riders on the planet still has three fantastic offerings for every budget in the form of the Ariel 60, 60 Pro and 60 Elite. There is also a new colour for the frame only Ariel 60 X.
The new Ariel 80 Pro colourway, RRP £3,499.99.
For riders wanting for more travel, more stoke and more fun you’ll be pleased to hear the best-selling Ariel 80 also gets two new colours added to the range for 2024. It’s the continuation of what was created to be the perfect ‘Park Bike’ with a massive 180mm travel leading the charge on a tried and tested set-up you won’t have to worry about. This model comes in two specs, the Ariel 80 and slightly higher specced Ariel 80 Pro.
Whether you’re out on the singletrack with the Ariel 30, going full enduro with the Ariel 60 or sending it down the black runs at your local park with the 80, the Saracen Ariel is a bike that’ll be your willing companion no matter where you want to ride.
And while the Ariel 80 is a pure-bred 27.5 machine, the 30 and the 60 come in mullet builds for the small and medium sizes, and as 29ers for L and XL. But wanting to give you options, both models come with additional push links so you can go 29 front and back if you want to swing that way.
Last but by no means least, the Ariel Jnr has had a fresh new paint job added to the line-up, utilising the bigger Ariel platform this really is a scaled down version designed for young riders who really want to go all the way as they progress their riding. For full race feel there’s even Maxxis Minion DHR II tyres and ODI Elite Motion Grips.
For more information, pricing and to buy one head to www.saracen.co.uk
. International orders should contact customerservice@saracen.co.uk to discuss shipping costs or check the international stockists section of the website. Follow Saracen Instagram
for more information and the latest on the new bikes.
www.pinkbike.com/news/santa-cruz-app-press-2010.html