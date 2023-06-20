Saracen Launch New Mantra LSL Hardtails

Jun 20, 2023
by Saracen Bikes  
Saracen Mantra LSL Range

by SaracenBikes
PRESS RELEASE: Saracen

If you thought the hardtail was dead, you need to think again. The LSL series (which stands for low, slack, long) from Saracen has been not only keeping hardtail riding alive but pushing the boundaries by making bikes that are more trail capable than ever before. In an increasingly full suspension world, there will always be room for a rowdy hardtail designed to maximise fun and minimise fuss. An XC bike this is not.

The Mantra Race LSL retails for £2,799.99

All three models are built around a custom butted and hydroformed 6061 aluminium frameset with geometry designed to make progressive look old school – they’re not called long, slack and low for nothing.

The Mantra Trail LSL retails for £1,499.99

As you’ve probably guessed, the differences in the models are spec-based. The Mantra Trail combines Deore and SLX 12-speed components with Deore M6100 brakes, a Rock Shox RK35 140mm Silver fork and KS Race I 150mm dropper, while the Elite takes things up a notch with a mix of SLX and XT but using Magura’s MT5 to handle braking, and Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork. At the top of the range the flag ship Mantra Race goes full Shimano Deore XT 12-speed with 4-pot XT brakes, a KS Lev Integra dropper and a Fox F36 Performance Elite fork to make up a very tasty package indeed.

The Mantra Elite LSL retails for £1,899.99

The three bikes in the range starts with the Trail LSL at £1499.99, then the Elite at £1899.99 and finally the Race which is £2799.99. All are available from both Freewheel and the Saracen Bikes website now. Head to www.saracen.co.uk to find out more.

15 Comments

  • 15 13
 call me spoiled, but nothing about riding an aggressive hard tail seems fun. full suspension was invented because riding a hard tail sucked.
  • 7 0
 You arent hardcore enough there loads of brits love getting banged up the arse
  • 15 0
 Hardtails are a blast! While not optimized for everyone, on every trail, they are a tonne of fun on pretty much everything. They add some spice to the trails you ride all the time, and provide excellent value for most getting into mountain bikes.
  • 8 0
 Hardtails are awesome, bike feels more alive and develops more skill to get the most out of it & deal with tough sections of trail that a full sus would smooth out. Would recommend giving one a go if you get a chance!
  • 4 0
 say that to all the hardtail/full rigid single speeds shredding my local trails ....some people are masochists and love being under biked
  • 5 0
 Have you tried riding one?
  • 11 0
 If you're not careful that argument will have you on an e-bike before you know it
  • 4 0
 Don't knock it until you've tried it. On a HT, the boring green and blue trails (flowy or not) can become a lot more fun (i.e. challenging) as you have to think about line choice differently when it comes to obstacles, and learning to be light on the back wheel will teach you great skills in terms of bike handling and using your body as suspension. Will I choose my hardtail for doing shuttle laps? No, probably not. Will I choose my hardtail versus being over-biked and unchallenged when riding some of my local trails? Absolutely.
  • 5 0
 A great spec'd lightweight hardtail is a superior alternative to a mediocre spec on a heavy full suspension. A $2500 hardtail is better than $2500 full suspension. Especially in "down country" territory and on flow trails.
  • 1 0
 You're missing out then. Think of it as another way to ride and enjoy terrain differently than on your full sus.
  • 2 0
 Wrong answer. Hardtails rule.
  • 1 0
 I am fortunate to have multiple mountain bikes and I ride my hardtail way more that my full squish. I do admit there is a little pride in underbiking and shredding harder than my counterparts on full suspension. Ultimately I just have more fun on my hardtail.
  • 3 0
 came here to make sure it could handle a proper skid turn...leaving satisfied
  • 2 0
 “An XC bike this is not” —- shown riding a smooth path with what looks like a landscape gravel surface. Who has trails like this?!
Below threshold threads are hidden





