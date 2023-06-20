Saracen Launch New Mantra LSL Hardtails

PRESS RELEASE: Saracen
If you thought the hardtail was dead, you need to think again. The LSL series (which stands for low, slack, long) from Saracen has been not only keeping hardtail riding alive but pushing the boundaries by making bikes that are more trail capable than ever before. In an increasingly full suspension world, there will always be room for a rowdy hardtail designed to maximise fun and minimise fuss. An XC bike this is not.
The Mantra Race LSL retails for £2,799.99
All three models are built around a custom butted and hydroformed 6061 aluminium frameset with geometry designed to make progressive look old school – they’re not called long, slack and low for nothing.
The Mantra Trail LSL retails for £1,499.99
As you’ve probably guessed, the differences in the models are spec-based. The Mantra Trail combines Deore and SLX 12-speed components with Deore M6100 brakes, a Rock Shox RK35 140mm Silver fork and KS Race I 150mm dropper, while the Elite takes things up a notch with a mix of SLX and XT but using Magura’s MT5 to handle braking, and Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork. At the top of the range the flag ship Mantra Race goes full Shimano Deore XT 12-speed with 4-pot XT brakes, a KS Lev Integra dropper and a Fox F36 Performance Elite fork to make up a very tasty package indeed.
The Mantra Elite LSL retails for £1,899.99
The three bikes in the range starts with the Trail LSL at £1499.99, then the Elite at £1899.99 and finally the Race which is £2799.99. All are available from both Freewheel
and the Saracen Bikes website now. Head to www.saracen.co.uk
to find out more.
