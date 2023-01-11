Saracen Launches 2023 Range of Downhill, Trail & Jump Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Saracen Bikes
After a few years where actually getting bikes to sell has been most of the fun for bike brands everywhere, Saracen is back with its 2023 range and it’s a pretty damn good effort if we do say ourselves. Whether you’re a downhill racer, downcountry enthusiast, bike park frequenter or just like getting both wheels off the ground, there’s a bike for you. ARIEL
The heart of the Ariel is the custom-butted and hydroformed 6013 alloy frame. Developed with the help of World-Cup-winning racer Matt Walker, the Ariel has been tested hard and is ready for whatever you want to throw at it (or throw it at, to be more accurate).
The Ariel comes in three different flavours, each designed for a slightly different version of the riding experience. The 30 is our trail-ready, downcountry bike. With a setup that’s built for fun but still has an element of XC bike in its DNA, the 30 won't let you down when a bit of uphill pedalling is required but definitely doesn’t make any sacrifices in order to get there.
On the other hand, the Ariel 60 is for those among us that want to go full enduro. If you’re into wilderness epics, bike park laps or getting between the tapes and letting loose, then the 60 is absolutely the bike you’ve been looking for.
Back by incredibly popular demand is the perfect 'Park Bike', the Ariel 80 If you’re a rider that likes to test every millimetre of travel and get your wheels off the floor as often as possible, then the Ariel 80 will have your back no matter what terrain you want to conquer (or soar over). It’s a park bike with one eye on the Alps and will absolutely take whatever you throw at it only to come back wanting more.
While the Ariel 80 is a 27.5-only machine, the 30 and 60 come in mullet builds for the small and medium sizes and pure 29ers for large and XL. That doesn’t mean you’re wedded to those options, though, as additional push links will be provided with all bikes to run 29” wheels front and back if that’s your preference.
Last but by no means least is the Ariel JNR. Perfect for any young shredders, this is far more than just a toy. The Saracen Ariel JNR uses a scaled-down version of our fully-fledged Ariel, so you know it's got what it takes to tackle the toughest trails out there. Designed for serious young riders aged from seven to nine, we've gone for a 24-inch wheel and 120mm of travel - a perfect fit for riders 125-145cm tall.MYST
When it comes to downhill bikes let’s be honest, there’s one thing that matters and that’s race wins. You’re not out there for the experience, bro, you’re there to finish as high as you can and the Myst is a bike that’s got the job done on the biggest stage of all with the Madison Saracen team (see Walker, Matt, GBR for references).
Factory fit means this thing is designed to be fast straight out of the gate, with our CNC custom link making this one of the only specifically-designed, mixed-wheel-size downhill race bikes on the market today.
There are three choices with the Myst. The Team which is an honest-to-goodness replica of the Madison Saracen team bike, with the only difference being the paint job. Then comes the Myst Pro, still mullet, still fast, but a little more affordable and a full build that’s ready to go right out of the box. But if custom building is your thing, then the Myst X frameset is the perfect platform on which to base your race-winning rig. AMPLITUDE
Sometimes, though, you really just want to get high, and for those moments the Saracen Amplitude is the best in-flight entertainment money can buy.
It’s a jump bike done right, with three different builds each using the same high-quality frame to adjust the level of affordability without also compromising the level of enjoyment on offer and a frameset for those who have the kit but just need to find the right canvas for their masterpiece.
Photo credits: Yasmeen Green, Dan Hearn and Jack Tennyson
Maybe there is a shortage of 6061 right now, I don't know why they chose 6013.