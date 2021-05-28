Saracen Launches New Ariel 50E eMTB

Hot on the heels of refreshing its mountain bike range with a discipline-spanning range of Ariels
, Saracen has now given its eMTB an overhaul too.
The 50E replaces the Ariel E and it definitely looks like a much cleaner package than its rudimentary predecessor
. Much like the new Ariel range, the formula for this bike is simple, take the model number, add 100 and get the travel amount. Pair that with an aluminium frame, a 160mm fork, a Shimano motor and an integrated 504Wh battery and you have the foundations of this bike.
The wheel size of the bike depends on sizing with the small and medium sizes of each bike running a mixed mullet set up (29" front wheel and 27.5" rear wheel), while the large and extra-large sizes bump up to 29" wheels front and rear. Both the Pro and Elite builds of the bike run Shimano's EP8 motor with 85Nm of torque, while the base model gets the E-7000 motor from the Japanese brand that offers 60Nm.
The frames offer roomy geometry with a reach in excess of 500mm in size large that grows to 525mm in extra-large. Combine that with 465mm chainstays throughout the size range and you get some fairly sizable bikes. Other key figures from the geo chart include a 65° head angle, 76° seat tube angle and 25mm bb drop.
Saracen Ariel 50E DetailsFrame material:
AluminiumIntended Use:
All mountainTravel:
150mmWheelsize:
29" front/27.5" rear (small and medium), 29" front and rear (large and extra large)Motor:
Shimano Steps EP8 (Pro and Elite builds)Battery:
504 WhHead tube angle:
65°Price:
£4,499.99 - £6,499.99More info: saracen.co.uk
Geometry for a size large.
Three builds are available starting at £4,499.99 for the base model that comes with a mix of Marzocchi and Fox suspension, a Shimano Steps E-7000 motor and a mix of Shimano Deore and SLX groupset components. The range tops out with the Elite model that comes with Fox suspension including a coil shock, an EP8 motor and XT level groupset components for £6,499.99. All the models of the bike are in stock now and apparently ready to ship from Saracen direct. More info, here
.
2 Comments
Post a Comment