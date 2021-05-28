Saracen Launches New Ariel 50E eMTB

The wheel size of the bike depends on sizing with the small and medium sizes of each bike running a mixed mullet set up (29" front wheel and 27.5" rear wheel), while the large and extra-large sizes bump up to 29" wheels front and rear. Both the Pro and Elite builds of the bike run Shimano's EP8 motor with 85Nm of torque, while the base model gets the E-7000 motor from the Japanese brand that offers 60Nm.



The frames offer roomy geometry with a reach in excess of 500mm in size large that grows to 525mm in extra-large. Combine that with 465mm chainstays throughout the size range and you get some fairly sizable bikes. Other key figures from the geo chart include a 65° head angle, 76° seat tube angle and 25mm bb drop.



Saracen Ariel 50E Details



Frame material: Aluminium

Intended Use: All mountain

Travel: 150mm

Wheelsize: 29" front/27.5" rear (small and medium), 29" front and rear (large and extra large)

Motor: Shimano Steps EP8 (Pro and Elite builds)

Battery: 504 Wh

Head tube angle: 65°

Price: £4,499.99 - £6,499.99

More info: saracen.co.uk

