Saracen Launches Updated Ariel 50E eMTBs

Press Release: Saracen
We are pleased to announce the new-look, three-strong range of Saracen e-MTBs for 2023.
Let’s cut to the chase; E-MTBs are awesome. A few years back people looked at pedal assist and saw it as cheating, but these days most riders have figured out that a bit of extra power means a lot more riding.
That’s one of the things that we love about E-Bikes: they’re the perfect way to turn a big day out into a bigger day out. If you want to cover more miles, get in more runs or just have more fun, a pedal assist bike just helps you get the most out of what you put in which is why all of the Saracen Ariel 50E models now come with the 720WH battery for a bigger range per charge than ever before.
The other notable change is to the Ariel 50E Pro which gets a set of Magura MT E-Stop brakes to add some heavy-duty stop to the EP8 motor’s go. There haven’t been any changes for the sake of change, these bikes still perform at a very high level and match that performance with slick looks. We’re not trying to fix what isn’t broken, or reinvent the wheel or any other related cliché, just build bikes that’ll make you want to get out the door and ride.
The Ariel 50E Elite is the top-of-the-range model. Powered by Shimano's latest EP8 motor housed inside a lightweight magnesium body, EP8 delivers 85NM of torque. But power is nothing without control and Shimano provide a huge range of user-customisation so you can get the best ride out on the trail.
Whether it's choosing between the amount of assistance on the fly using the handlebar mounted controls, or using the E-Tube app to fine-tune the balance between power and torque, Shimano's EP8 system is totally integrated and allows you to find the perfect combination every time. Once your settings are dialled in and you hit the trails, you'll notice it's also a quieter experience, with an integrated 720Wh Darfon battery providing an even greater range for those epic rides. The Saracen Ariel 50E Elite is full dream spec with FOX suspension, DT Swiss wheels and Maxxis rubber and has an RRP of £6,999.99. For full spec visit the website
.
Next up is the Ariel 50E Pro which has the same integrated 720Wh Darfon battery providing an even greater range for those epic rides. A Fox Float X2 Performance shock sits inside our aluminium frame, delivering 150mm of travel and giving assured performance when the going gets rough. Up front the E-Bike specific Fox 38-E Performance Elite fork features a lighter compression tune, which Fox have found suits the characteristics of E-Bikes better than a regular 38.
Of course, you'll get all the benefits of the regular 38 fork with the E-Bike version - including phenomenal stiffness, huge adjustment through low and high speed rebound and compression, and the all new bleed valves - making it a great enduro fork. RRP is £5,999.99 and for full spec head to www.saracen.co.uk
.
Finally the entry-level Ariel 50E. The all-aluminium frame features 150mm travel provided by a capable Fox Float X Performance shock, while up front it's a 160mm Marzocchi Bomber Z1. Shimano's E7000 drive unit provides 250-watts of assistance, delivered with 60Nm of torque. What this gives you, is an extremely flexible motor that has the power to propel you over the toughest terrain, while delivering impressive run times in conjunction with the integrated Darfon 720Wh battery.
Along with the preset modes you can also customise boost and trail settings within Shimano's E-tube app, allowing you to match the support you receive with the terrain and your riding style. The drivetrain is provided with a mix of Shimano's capable Deore and SLX components, while braking is handled by two-piston Deore callipers matched to 203mm rotors for extra stopping power. The Ariel 50E RRP is £4,999.99 and the full spec is on the website.
The Ariel 50E is available in three models, with UK RRP listed below*:
- Saracen Ariel 50E - £4,999.99
- Saracen Ariel 50E Pro - £5,999.99
- Saracen Ariel 50E Elite - £6,999.99
*EU pricing may differ - visit your local stockist for further pricing information.
If you’re after the full spec you can find them live on www.saracen.co.uk
. All three new models are available to pre-order on the website right now with stock expected in February. Pre-order before 1st February for guaranteed delivery before February 14th. Finance will be available, but not for pre-orders.
17 Comments
One negative is that the shop will obviously not fight on your behalf, in my case I had to pay full price for a new motor (4 year old, i.e. 2 years beyond warranty), whereas a lot of people online have said shimano handled their motor replacements for free even out of warranty (i imagine the local bike shop sticking up for their customers a bit more).
Honestly Ebikes are tons of fun, but wait for one manufacturer to actually give a 5 year warranty if you don't want to be shelling out money every few years. They all only give the european legal minimum for a reason...
Saracen did release some cool unassisted bikes too recently though. So let's just look at that instead. They released some cool unassisted bikes recently.
People STILL look at Pedal Assist as cheating....
(Won’t replace normal mtb until I’m 60 though)