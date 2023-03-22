Saracen's Prototype 6-Bar DH Bike Uncovered - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

A picture of a picture still counts, right? The Madison Saracen Factory Race Team had been aboard a different – and very not production – downhill bike for the 2022 race season, but it's almost always been sporting a cover zip-tied in place to hide the new bike's suspension system. Obviously, that only makes me want to know what's going on even more, so it's convenient that I happen to run into long-time Saracen engineer Ryan Carroll this morning at the Taipei Cycle Show.It's even more convenient that he didn't tell me to get lost when I asked to see what he's been working on...While there's not much detail in the photo, it does show the aluminum prototype's six-bar suspension layout and what looks to be a concentric axle pivot, although that last part isn't confirmed. The current production bike is pictured above and employs a linkage-driven single-pivot layout. We've seen a number of downhill bikes move from four to six-bar suspension recently, with the more complicated (and no doubt heavier) layout suiting that sort of riding. Carroll explained that they had been using a floating brake mount on the previous bike, but this system allows him to get away from that while still keeping the bike active and making for more tuning options.How many bars are the right amount of bars?