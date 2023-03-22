Saracen's Prototype 6-Bar DH Bike Uncovered - Taipei Cycle Show 2023

Mar 22, 2023
by Mike Levy  

A picture of a picture still counts, right? The Madison Saracen Factory Race Team had been aboard a different – and very not production – downhill bike for the 2022 race season, but it's almost always been sporting a cover zip-tied in place to hide the new bike's suspension system. Obviously, that only makes me want to know what's going on even more, so it's convenient that I happen to run into long-time Saracen engineer Ryan Carroll this morning at the Taipei Cycle Show.

It's even more convenient that he didn't tell me to get lost when I asked to see what he's been working on...




While there's not much detail in the photo, it does show the aluminum prototype's six-bar suspension layout and what looks to be a concentric axle pivot, although that last part isn't confirmed. The current production bike is pictured above and employs a linkage-driven single-pivot layout. We've seen a number of downhill bikes move from four to six-bar suspension recently, with the more complicated (and no doubt heavier) layout suiting that sort of riding. Carroll explained that they had been using a floating brake mount on the previous bike, but this system allows him to get away from that while still keeping the bike active and making for more tuning options.

How many bars are the right amount of bars?

14 Comments

 6-bar, so hot right now...
Specialized, Canyon, Intense, now Saracen? Who's next? Trek? So we can keep the 'looks like a session' meme?
 Oh, and I forgot Commencal, who also jumped into the 6-bar bandwagon last year.
 @boss-matsumoto: Definitely!
 How many bars are the right amount of bars?
Depends on the beers they serve and if you are just going out or if you are going out out.
 Actually looks nice!
 hey look its that Lapierre dh bike that Loic won worlds on and then they immediately canned their dh program
 @GumptionZA Looking more like Specialized Demo really
 Completely different. www.redbull.com/int-en/loic-bruni-lapierre-world-championship-bike-check
 @allbiker: Decent looking machine then Wink
 @boss-matsumoto: ah, perhaps i should have googled before... still, overall silhouette reminds me a lot of the Lapierre, which i always liked
 @allbiker: Yes = 100% lifted from a Demo... I like it... no harm no foul.
 Looks like a demo
 Back to the 2007 old school demo 9
 No one is going to say it looks like a Session?





