Sarah's Friday Randoms - Sea Otter 2019

Welcome to the United States and the Sea Otter Classic! Canadian company Louis Garneau has a comprehensive custom kit program that is available worldwide and designed and produced this kit for USA Cycling.

The Clif Pro team wears custom Louis Garneau kits. As is Geoff Kabush's kit.

This new Sombrio kit will go over well with the 'No Dig, No Ride' crew.

Those who ride on Vancouver's North Shore will recognize the features on this Sombrio kit...

Louis Garneau acquired Sugoi and Sombrio a little under a year ago and the brands are already working together closely. A recent development is that Sombrio is moving into the shoe space, leaning on Louis Garneau's expertise and 20 years in the cycling shoes category. Roost shoes are a flat pedal option that use a Vibram XS Trek Evo outsole and will retail for $169.99.

The four models of shoes that Sombrio is introducing are competitively priced at $99.99 for the clipless Float. $99.99 for the Switchback clipless enduro shoe.

And $89.99 for the Sender flat pedal shoe. The shoes will be available starting in February 2020.

Ride Concepts is another new player in the shoe product category. They introduced the Flow Series with the men's Powerline and the women's Skyline flat pedal shoes with D30 foam in the insole and on the inside of the ankles. They will be available shortly and will retail for $150 USD.

Ride Concepts is also working on a line of socks.

Lezyne came up with the concept for this tire plug/CO2 blaster combo a couple of weeks ago and, in record timing, expect it to be ready to purchase within the next month.

Lezyne machined their existing Tubeless kit repair to integrate seamlessly with their trigger drive CO2 inflation. The kit has 5 plugs and a 16g CO2 canister. Use the tire plug and inflate all in one!

You may have seen brands with insulated bottles, but Hydrapak is the first brand with an insulated water reservoir. Get the reservoir with a standard tube for $38, add an insulated tube for $15.

Smith's new Attack MTB sunglasses use a super intuitive lens interchange system that allows you to easily swap between the bright and low light ChromaPop lenses. The glasses come with two lenses and a hard case and retail for $249 USD. There are 6 colors to choose from.

Well known for quality products on the road side, Swiss apparel brand ASSOS has made its first foray into mountain bike apparel.

The long sleeve trail jersey retails for $149, while the short sleeve retails for $119. These are lightweight arm protectors that are abrasion resistant and lie somewhere between an elbow pad and a bare elbow.

Free agent @heimbilt had this regenerative braking mid-drive drivetrain at the show today. He says it has a 30% charge recovery compared to the 2-6% usually seen on hub motors.

The chain always has to move, so there are three freewheels and a heavily modified derailleur. It's basically a 9-speed fixed gear. The throttle looks like a volume control. Spin indoors for 20 minutes, three times a week and the battery will be fully charged.

Dakine may just have thought of everything with their Descent Duffle. Tool holders, a shoe compartment, a mat to change on, a place for stinky clothes...

With progressive disclosure and showing you what you need to know in a step-by-step process, Peaty's new tubeless installation kit guides you through the process of setting up your tires tubeless. The kit comes with 120ml of the brand's new BioGlitter, enough to set up two 29er DH tires. The BioGlitter is made from eucalyptus starch so it's eco-friendly.

A new larger, 50-meter-roll rim tape from Peaty's for shops and team mechanics. Get your tubeless valves in bulk now with 13 sets per bottle. That's 26 valves for those of you who are superstitious...