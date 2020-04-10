Quarantini Randoms: Gwin's Custom Helmet, Fox's Spring Apparel, MTB Specific Colouring Book & More - Pond Beaver 2020

Fox Women's Defend Jersey & Shorts

Breathability is the name of the game with Fox's new Defend jersey. The back of the jersey and the lower arms are made of a light mesh fabric with large holes in it for increased airflow, while the more modest will be glad that the mesh holes in the fabric on the front are slightly smaller. The jersey comes in three colours and five sizes and retails for $69.95 USD.

The Women's Defend shorts are made of stretchy fabric that Fox says is also long-lasting as it has a Durable Water Resistant finish that is intended to shed moisture, dirt, and debris. There's a ratchet closure at the waist and two secure zipped hand pockets, and a 14.5" inseam. As they're on the longer side, there are no worries about getting the dreaded knee pad gap with them. They come in two colours and four sizes and retails for $119.95 USD.

The Women's Ranger gloves have an absorbent micro-suede thumb, are touch screen compatible and have a velcro closure at the wrist. They come in four colours and three sizes and retail for $25.95 USD.









Hydro Flask’s Down Shift hydration pack

The 14L Down Shift Hydration Pack has a 2-liter insulated reservoir positioned in the lumbar region. Hydro Flask claims the water stays ice cold for 4 hours with their Cold Flow technology, which consists of an insulated HydraPak IsoBound 2-liter reservoir combined with a reflective neoprene internal sleeve.

There's a zipper around the entire perimeter of the backpack, multiple stretch mesh pockets, and an articulated back panel to help increase air flow and make sure your body and water keep cool.

The bag comes in Sapphire, Guava and Black and retails for $135 USD.







Kask's Defender DH Helmet

Kask's new Defender full race has a full carbon outer shell, weighs 750g in size medium, and has 18 ventilation ports. There are quick-release cheek pads which Kask says should make the helmet easier to remove in the event of a crash. The removable cheek pads and coupled with the washable inner lining should also make it easier for you to keep your pads laundered and smelling fresh. The chin guard also has a replaceable foam air filter if you find yourself taking in a bit too much debris and trail dust.

Kask says that they have engineered the helmet to provide the widest field of vision possible, with wide-angle cutaways built in and an adjustable visor integrated into its top section.

The Defender comes in Small, Medium, Large and XL, fitting heads between 55 and 62cm.







The Ladies of Loam Mountain Biking Colouring Book

Ladies of Loam features dozens of illustrations by Pablo Airth of women jumping gaps, flying off drops, railing corners and crushing technical descents in a variety of mountain biking environments from the Pacific Northwest to the American Southwest and beyond.

I remember colouring in images of Barbie at the dentist when I was a kid. It's great to see that girls these days have better role models.







Aaron's Gwin's Custom Bell Super Air

Who doesn't love a good custom helmet? Also, are you confused by Bell's helmet nomenclatures? I know, we thought four would come after three as well... Luckily the below timeline clears that all up. Now count after me. 1, 2, 3...




