Saris Acquired by C+A Global at Bankruptcy Auction

Oct 13, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

The Saris Group has been purchased by C+A Global at a bankruptcy auction.

Saris produces bike racks, bike trainers, bike storage racks and more but after issues with ordering during the pandemic it could not find a solution for financial issues and had to file for bankruptcy. C+A Global, a manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products and electronics, has now purchased the brand and adds to its list of other companies like Zink Technologies and its ZINK Zero-Ink photo paper.

bigquotesC+A Global is perfectly positioned to build on this brand based on our successful experience of understanding and selling products that consumers want. Re-energizing Saris and maintaining its relationships are our highest priority and we’re looking forward to having Saris successfully operating with fresh product lines as soon as possible Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global

Previously, Saris announced it was restructuring to prepare for sale using Wisconsin's Chapter 128, a voluntary debt consolidation program run by the state's circuit court system. At the time, Founder Chris Fortune said the company struggled with excess inventory after a boom during the pandemic.

Posted In:
Industry News Saris


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Review: Intend's Rocksteady Magic Cranks Let You Shift While Coasting
49157 views
Atherton Bikes Launch AM.130 and AM.130.X
43983 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a RockShox Pike Ultimate
43138 views
MUST WATCH: Pure Mayhem in Brage Vestavik's Sound of Speed
40947 views
Poll: Who is the Greatest Downhill Racer of All Time?
39094 views
Opinion: What Are You Too Picky About?
36938 views
Video: Hitting An Elk While Riding at High Speed
34635 views
Review: Wolf Tooth Components Resolve Dropper Post
33360 views

7 Comments

  • 23 0
 I see Saris made good use of the $2,373,000 PPP loan.... largest payout in the bike industry.
  • 6 0
 They can use all of the extra racks to haul off all of the extra Peloton bikes.
  • 1 0
 I don't see how Peloton survives on its own. That business is bleeding money. It either needs a bunch of external funding, sold off to a larger company (Apple or Google maybe), or it goes under.
  • 2 0
 The weird part is, I attempted to get another Saris Rack, but I buy through Saris directly with and industry plan. They blocked all EP purchasing due to high demand/low stock. Now they're selling under bankruptcy.
  • 4 0
 Wow... Saris also didn't know that the bike boom from covid was temporary.
  • 2 0
 Good luck! My Saris indoor trainer is great. My Saris bike rack was affordable but it wobbles like a mf...
  • 2 1
 Maybe they should've Kashima coated everything and doubled prices. Prob wouldn't be going out of business. 1UP For Life





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008581
Mobile Version of Website