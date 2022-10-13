Saris Acquired by C+A Global at Bankruptcy Auction

The Saris Group has been purchased by C+A Global at a bankruptcy auction.
Saris produces bike racks, bike trainers, bike storage racks and more but after issues with ordering during the pandemic it could not find a solution for financial issues and had to file for bankruptcy. C+A Global, a manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products and electronics, has now purchased the brand and adds to its list of other companies like Zink Technologies and its ZINK Zero-Ink photo paper.
Previously, Saris announced
|C+A Global is perfectly positioned to build on this brand based on our successful experience of understanding and selling products that consumers want. Re-energizing Saris and maintaining its relationships are our highest priority and we’re looking forward to having Saris successfully operating with fresh product lines as soon as possible— Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global
it was restructuring to prepare for sale using Wisconsin's Chapter 128, a voluntary debt consolidation program run by the state's circuit court system. At the time, Founder Chris Fortune said the company struggled with excess inventory after a boom during the pandemic.
7 Comments