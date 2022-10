Saris Acquired by C+A Global at Bankruptcy Auction

C+A Global is perfectly positioned to build on this brand based on our successful experience of understanding and selling products that consumers want. Re-energizing Saris and maintaining its relationships are our highest priority and we’re looking forward to having Saris successfully operating with fresh product lines as soon as possible — Chaim Piekarski, CEO of C+A Global

The Saris Group has been purchased by C+A Global at a bankruptcy auction.Saris produces bike racks, bike trainers, bike storage racks and more but after issues with ordering during the pandemic it could not find a solution for financial issues and had to file for bankruptcy. C+A Global, a manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products and electronics, has now purchased the brand and adds to its list of other companies like Zink Technologies and its ZINK Zero-Ink photo paper. Previously, Saris announced it was restructuring to prepare for sale using Wisconsin's Chapter 128, a voluntary debt consolidation program run by the state's circuit court system. At the time, Founder Chris Fortune said the company struggled with excess inventory after a boom during the pandemic.