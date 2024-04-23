Saris Announces New Tailgate Pad

At Saris, our goal is to offer a best-in-class rack option for all riders and our new Tailgate Pad is just another extension to our growing catalog. As a team of cyclists, we know what users need most when it comes to transporting bikes, along with what's lacking with the current options, and have added innovative features that make our product easier to use while offering significant protection and padding for bikes and truck beds. — Kellen Pagel, Saris Product Manager