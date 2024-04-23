Saris Announces New Tailgate Pad

PRESS RELEASE: Saris
We have further expanded our array of product offerings with the launch of the Saris Tailgate Pad. Available in two sizes, the new Tailgate Pad offers even more versatility when it comes to transporting bikes and is the perfect option for MTB enthusiasts and adrenaline seekers looking to hit the trails this spring riding season.
Hot on the heels of the expansion to our popular MHS collection with the new Ramp and Lighting products, the Tailgate Pad made its debut at the Sea Otter Classic.
|At Saris, our goal is to offer a best-in-class rack option for all riders and our new Tailgate Pad is just another extension to our growing catalog. As a team of cyclists, we know what users need most when it comes to transporting bikes, along with what's lacking with the current options, and have added innovative features that make our product easier to use while offering significant protection and padding for bikes and truck beds.—Kellen Pagel, Saris Product Manager
Crafted with precision and innovation, the Saris Tailgate Pad shines with the inclusion of a web strap routing tool that allows users to easily feed the straps around the tailgate bottom seam and secure the pad – making tricky set-up a thing of the past. Once installed, 30mm continuous padding and a 40mm multi-density foam profile help to keep up to six bikes safe, secure, and ready for the rider's next adventure. The high-quality PVC outer face is durable while the soft back surface protects the vehicle as well. Two size options, small and large, cater to a variety of truck models and bikes weighing up to 50 lbs. per bike.
The quick attach and release G-hooks deliver a seamless loading experience while the long bike straps accommodate even the bulkiest frames with up to 4.9 in. diameter bike tubes, delivering the perfect combination of flexibility and ease. Two inner storage pockets are included to hold tools, pumps, gloves, and more, and a fold-up window provides clear backup camera viewing and handle access.
The Small (up to five bike positions) will retail for $219 and the Large (up to six bike positions) is available for $229.
To learn more about the new products and to find a Saris dealer near you, please visit our website at www.saris.com
